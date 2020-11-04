 Skip to content
(UPI)   Weird looking nope turns out to be a different, invasive nope   (upi.com)
1596 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 2:20 PM



Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a nopeity nope nope. And it can regenerate from just a piece? Yipes.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Touch one

You will learn a new definition of sticky

/see them around sometimes remind me of that guy in the Star Wars cantina
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying a blowtorch isn't overkill...
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I've seen one of those before.  In Prometheus.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that here in the US invasive animals all seem to come from Asia? I saw a documentary on raccoons and how they are invasive in Japan (due to a popular kids show about a pet racoon) and thought "good, finally it's an American thing being invasive elsewhere!"
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you mistake a worm for a snake? THIS WAY!! GAH!!!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again I am thankful to live far enough North that winter resets the NOPE clock every year.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: That is a nopeity nope nope. And it can regenerate from just a piece? Yipes.


It's a kind of planarian, a flatworm. If the pieces are small enough, maybe only the front piece can become a new animal, but it's best to KILL IT WITH FIRE

We're stuck with them. They've been here more than a century, since before the idea of an "invasive species" existed. I have seen them here in Texas.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the Update first, then realized stubby meant the actual headline. But it kind of works either way:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: Why is it that here in the US invasive animals all seem to come from Asia?


Because most of the European invasive species have been around so long no one thinks of them as invasive any more.  Starlings, hogs, honeybees, rats, pigeons, the list goes on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: That is a nopeity nope nope. And it can regenerate from just a piece? Yipes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: Why is it that here in the US invasive animals all seem to come from Asia? I saw a documentary on raccoons and how they are invasive in Japan (due to a popular kids show about a pet racoon) and thought "good, finally it's an American thing being invasive elsewhere!"


Heh. I've been known to give a few Japanese chicks an invasive worm.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: That is a nopeity nope nope. And it can regenerate from just a piece? Yipes.


I recommend a nice hydrochloric acid bath to seal the deal.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How do you mistake a worm for a snake? THIS WAY!! GAH!!!


Generally speaking snakes are much larger than the ridges in a cement sidewalk.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's Bipalium kewense. They're common here in the southeast. They are harmless to us and are predators on other creepy crawlies, I leave them alone.
 
mudpants
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is some nasty NOPE !  Gimme da hee bee gee bees !
 
