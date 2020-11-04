 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rescuers trying to reach 5-year-old boy trapped in 200-foot well in India. Sting is reportedly already working on a charity single   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
442 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 5:05 PM



Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's in the barn.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send a monkey down there with a sandwich.

But tell the monkey not to eat it.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sting will send an SOS to the world.
 
mgb57
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excellent headline, subby
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shhh...! Marge, he's a good digger!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 2 hours ago  
there's a little boy trapped in a well today
It's the same old thing as yesterday
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're sending our love down the well"
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it's not a Mister Microphone?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, the single will be unseated on the charts by Funky See, Funky Do.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon where are you?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Well has provided humankind with nourishment and the ability to sustain life for generations.  Isn't it time we give back and let The Well have a kid?  Just one?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me go in a different direction and suggest we design a mini-submarine to send down into the well.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 200-year-old boy in a 5 foot well? I mean I realize he's delicate, but it's not that deep. Yank him out of there, dry him off and let him go back to herding the cows.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azn_firebug: Shhh...! Marge, he's a good digger!


Just thought you should know, Attractive and Successful African American

/Amidoingitrite?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a hole in my heart that's as deep as a well
for that poor little boy trapped halfway to hell


The Simpsons - Sending Our Love Down The Well
Youtube atPh0aEL2oo


Bravo on that headline
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we fall, Bruce?
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


because no one else posted it
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried freezing him with liquid nitrogen so that future generations can rescue him?
 
tuckeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon can send his microsub.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lassie unavailable for comments.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Let me go in a different direction and suggest we design a mini-submarine to send down into the well.


Anyone who laughs at this idea is a pedophile.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I marked some posts funny, because I'm a bad person, but let's hope they can get the kid out.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Lassie unavailable for comments.


Cat Lassie
Youtube _Q2s8AJbsps
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know how this kid feels. I dated subby's mom once
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone fell into a hole?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: He's in the barn.


Given current events, an excellent reference.

/ 12 Monkeys for those wondering
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Where were you when the little boy fell down the well?"

Get my CD for just $10 - AJ

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll bet the kid is so lonely

/got nothin'
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tamil o'toole
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kali ma, shuk di de
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love advice threads. I'm going to sum up every single advice thread Fark has ever had.
Ready?
Submitter: "Help! HELP! I'm stuck in a well!!!"
Farkers1-4: "Climb! Climb up and take our hands!"
Submitter: "I'm thinking I should dig... should I dig?"
Farker5: "NO! I was trapped in a well, and digging is a bad idea! Climb out!"
Farkers6-8: "We're lowering ropes! Take hold of a rope!"
Farker9: "I've even tied a harness to the end of this one!"
Submitter: "I can feel the ropes, but I don't want to hold onto them... should I dig?"
Farker10: "No! If you dig, you'll hit water, and then you'll be proper hosed. I should know, I almost drowned."
Submitter: "I dug a little bit just now, and I haven't hit water. I'm gonna keep digging..."
Farkers11-18: "No! Climb! Climb out!"
Submitter: "Guys, I'm seriously stuck in this well! Help! HELP!!!"
Farker19: "I was trapped in a well once. It took me two years, but I managed to build a climbing machine that pulled me to safety out of a well bucket and a pocket watch. I'm dropping the blueprints, extra buckets, and an assortment of pocket watches."
Farker20: "I've engineered a jet-pack that will rocket you to safety. Stay where you are and we'll lower it down!"
Submitter: "Thanks for your help, guys. I'm gonna keep digging. I'll find the Mines of Moria and I'll just walk to the surface."
**Farkers1-20 piss in the well**
Farker21: "Guys, seriously... stop peeing in the well."
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fano: Kali ma, shuk di de


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
