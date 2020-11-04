 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Post-Election Day thread: Still waiting for the final results and I'm completely outta booze! (#6)   (politico.com) divider line
Elandriel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The antici
 
natural316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looking better for Joe, but still too close
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So who is winning now?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When you've lost Walker (no relation...thank God)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't keep drinking
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hi everyone, I'm posting this while curled up in a fetal position, nursing a scotch, and eating stale popcorn I found in the couch cushions.

Hope you are doing better.
 
clkeagle [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

natural316: Looking better for Joe, but still too close


Far too close. It genuinely never crossed my mind that Trump would receive MORE votes in 2020. Never.

"Sickening" is the only word I can use to describe my current feelings about the American public.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

natural316: Looking better for Joe, but still too close


It's been too close since any state thought Trump was a better idea than Biden.  This is is terminal stupidity at this point.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
looks like Biden may have just taken Wisconsin.  all precincts votes are counted Joe took it by 20k votes.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inner ted: I can't keep drinking


I can't STOP drinking!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope this is over by 5 so I can take a night off from drinking.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: So who is winning now?


Huge polling shift towards "HACKER KING RON", who is now in the lead by 999 billion votes.
 
Tman144
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hi everyone, I'm posting this while curled up in a fetal position, nursing a scotch, and eating stale popcorn I found in the couch cushions.

Hope you are doing better.


I am. I have fresh popcorn.
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wisconsin has just reported they're out of ballots to count. Biden is up by 20,000 votes. Add 10 to Biden's score.
 
Cervetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No matter how this election goes America needs to take a good, hard look at itself and how it does things if it wants to survive as a nation beyond the next few years.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ugh. Fine.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Close one, but nothing as yet unexpected, including the threat to get the SCOTUS involved already.
The new normal.
Anyone else hungover still?
 
AliasSally
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just can't even...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kim Wilde - You Keep Me Hanging On (HD) (Official Video) (1986)
Youtube I_3gLp6k7ZE
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm hungover.
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey I just woke up. What's going on....

....oh.

God damn it.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: JK8Fan: So who is winning now?

Huge polling shift towards "HACKER KING RON", who is now in the lead by 999 billion votes.


I think WEEDLORD BONERHITLER got robbed.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hi everyone, I'm posting this while curled up in a fetal position, nursing a scotch, and eating stale popcorn I found in the couch cushions.

Hope you are doing better.


Just refreshing the NYT results page over . . . and over . . . and over . . .
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Elandriel: The antici


pation
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I regret I have only one liver to give.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm very thirsty.
 
inner ted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Joshudan: inner ted: I can't keep drinking

I can't STOP drinking!


you are an inspiration and dammit , I CAN keep drinking
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
227 Biden
213 Trump

NY Times as of 12 noon EST
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let SEAHAWKS WEEK!!! continue.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hi everyone, I'm posting this while curled up in a fetal position, nursing a scotch, and eating stale popcorn I found in the couch cushions.

Hope you are doing better.


I've chewed my fingernails down to the second knuckle and I'm currently typing on bloody stumps. Plus, my liver is suing me for divorce. And I can't find my pants.
 
red230
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: So who is winning now?


As we're sitting the majority of the uncounted votes are absentee and will heavily favor Biden. I believe that he's going to stay ahead in the states that he's winning which means Biden will become President even if he loses Pennsylvania as long as he stays ahead in the states that he is currently leading in.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

clkeagle: natural316: Looking better for Joe, but still too close

Far too close. It genuinely never crossed my mind that Trump would receive MORE votes in 2020. Never.

"Sickening" is the only word I can use to describe my current feelings about the American public.


Yeah. I can't understand how that many people looked at the last four years and said this was the thing that would make them start participating in our elections, because more of this would be great.
 
Elandriel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

freddyV: Elandriel: The antici

pation


Too soon, Executus.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cervetus: No matter how this election goes America needs to take a good, hard look at itself and how it does things if it wants to survive as a nation beyond the next few years.



The 2016 election would have been the time for that introspection, if it were coming.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone give a big hand to Mike Bloomberg: without his spending Joe Biden would never have won Florida, Ohio, or Texas!
 
clkeagle [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cervetus: No matter how this election goes America needs to take a good, hard look at itself and how it does things if it wants to survive as a nation beyond the next few years.


Especially the Democratic Party. Appealing to reason and decency isn't going to win decisively.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It helps me to view all of humanity as a giant anthill full of insignificant ants.  Half of the ants think it's a waste of time to take the waste products out of the anthill.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

clkeagle: It genuinely never crossed my mind that Trump would receive MORE votes in 2020. Never.


So you assumed that a person who willingly voted for a game show host would.....what?......learn and become a better person?

I love you, honestly, if I could I would cast you in the lead of my new movie "Anne Frank: Loose in Miami (Shes Outta The Attic!)"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think, due to the USPS, nobody will ever know the actual results of this election.

Nice little shiathole country you've got yourselves there America.

/my well known dislike for vote by mail may play into this
//my equally well known belief that voting should be the easiest thing in the world and take no more than 10 minutes
///and my pragmatism that perfect shouldn't be the enemy of good enough
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've lost track. Have we figured out how this thing which surely won't raise any questions happened yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No matter who comes out on top, this is a colossal, historic failure.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

clkeagle: natural316: Looking better for Joe, but still too close

Far too close. It genuinely never crossed my mind that Trump would receive MORE votes in 2020. Never.

"Sickening" is the only word I can use to describe my current feelings about the American public.


I think the important thing to do rather than keep being surprised and attributing things to voodoo magic is to actually understand the why. Nobody cares. They all think they know why and polls are jaded by wishful thinking. Just look at Fark's 270 to win thread. People called me all sorts of names and it is almost identical to where we were last night and today. Almost all of Farkers' maps showed Biden in a landslide and most included Texas and Florida going Biden. Like, how out of touch with reality is everyone just sucking on MSM teats.
 
Skarekrough [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cervetus: No matter how this election goes America needs to take a good, hard look at itself and how it does things if it wants to survive as a nation beyond the next few years.


...that's not going to happen.  That was never in the cards.

You want that sort of action?  Move to Canada, which I think is going to start getting considered by many.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It boggles the mind that so many americans voted for 4 more years of covid.... how are they not sick to death of this mess?
 
It's a Lazer Beam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trying not to freak out is exhausting.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cervetus: No matter how this election goes America needs to take a good, hard look at itself and how it does things if it wants to survive as a nation beyond the next few years.


Yep. This bullshiat would be over if we'd dump the electoral college system
 
