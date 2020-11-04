 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   There are many ways to test the aerodynamic properties of your couch but strapping it to the roof of a Mazda will always yield results   (alt1023.iheart.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dramatic Couch Crash
Youtube 9nGeLEyiUgc
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A passenger in the Mazda was detained, and the gun believed to have been used in the robbery was located in the SUV near her.


Earlier that day: Sure I'll help you move your couch honey, just let me pop into this hardware store for a quick minute.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phew, first
Mr. Bean Video - Mr. Bean driving on roof of a car
Youtube VjLRTifjpxA
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the opposite of removing/covering up your plates.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have reduced drag with a tarp... and weight from the rain soaked padding.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the remote?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Pursue Couch Carrying Car


Witchcraft! No normal couch could lift a car on its own
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:Police Pursue Couch Carrying Car

Those are some strong springs...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus people are dumb.

I hope he enjoys that $68.73 in prison. Im sure it will buy 0.038th of a shower rape pass.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: FTA:Police Pursue Couch Carrying Car

Those are some strong springs...


The hyphen is your friend.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
that is why you weigh it down with a snowmobile.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The car was stolen, maybe from someone else who was trying to move their couch and left it running.
So instead of just dumping the couch, this mastermind robs a store with that thing still strapped to the roof.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You have the right to remain silent. You also have the right to lounge comfortably. If you cannot afford a sofa, one will be provided for you.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Moving away from the couch theme, when Burt Rutan started out designing aircraft he used his car as a makeshift wind tunnel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
