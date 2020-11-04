 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   Police investigating fatal Taunton shooting. No word if anyone was made into a sleeping bag   (abc6.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 11:50 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detective, got any Hoth leads? Or even just Luke warm?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Smells worse on the inside.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are we sure it didn't just freeze before it reached the first marker?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
likecool.comView Full Size

Yes, it's a thing.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Hoth? They should've called it 'Colth!' I'm up after the band."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And we thought Massachusetts smelled bad on the OUTside!
 
ilikeracecars
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Same joke every time Taunton is in the news.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ilikeracecars: Same joke every time Taunton is in the news.


And it will never stop being funny.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ilikeracecars: Same joke every time Taunton is in the news.


Now go away, or we shall taunton you a second time!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Late contender for HOTY.
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Taken to Morton Hospital"

That's where they take everyone who's been asalted.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [likecool.com image 580x284]
Yes, it's a thing.


Yep, it was one of the products that was originally in the ThinkGeek April Fools day issue that they later had to actually make due to demand.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ZZ Top - Sleeping Bag (Official Music Video)
Youtube TKJymx2KDWo
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.