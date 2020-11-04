 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Election night protests in Seattle resulted in minor damage to the Amazon Spheres. Hopefully, Lucy Lawless will be okay   (kiro7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand D.C. and NYC both burned to the ground last night thanks to thousands of antifa and BLM protestors who overcame the brave proud boys of meal team six. Carnage.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thousands of antifa invaded Mayberry and took Barney Fife and Floyd the Barber hostage.
 
Skarekrough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa raped my sister and pistol-whipped my goldfish.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa killed me.


I got better
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon's ball's scuffed in a tussle.
News at 11.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

What well protected amazon spheres may look like
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read that as Lucy Braless, and now i'm disappointed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Anubislg: Amazon's ball's scuffed in a tussle.
News at 11.


Were their jimmies rustled, too?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Skarekrough: Antifa raped my sister and pistol-whipped my goldfish.


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: I understand D.C. and NYC both burned to the ground last night thanks to thousands of antifa and BLM protestors who overcame the brave proud boys of meal team six. Carnage.


And Portland is a smoking crater. Sad.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What were they protesting? The length of time it takes to count a gazookillian* mail in ballots?


*Not a real number. Or even a real fake number.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird how she kinda ruled the ass end of the 90s, and then disappeared.

I hear she showed up on Game Of Thrones or some such, and was still looking pretty good.  One of those magic dragon shows or whatever.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An antifa dingo stole my babby.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Begun the protests have.
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Weird how she kinda ruled the ass end of the 90s, and then disappeared.


Didn't see much of GoT, but she wasawesome in Ash vs. the Evil Dead
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x354]


That whole episode was great.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


"I didn't know Xena could fly!"
"I told you, I'm not Xena. I'm Lucy Lawless"
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrparks: What were they protesting?


Lack of anything better to do.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [cdn.shopify.com image 259x194]
What well protected amazon spheres may look like


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: mrparks: What were they protesting?

Lack of anything better to do.


Exactly. And I'm pretty liberal, but I'm also sick of Seattle looking like a crap hole. It seems like people are just walking around spray painting crap on any wall they find. Stop signs, sidewalks, cars,

And it's not legible. It's just squiggles. And this tagging isn't in protest of anything, it's just people being obnoxious.

So yeah. The breaking of Windows and tagging everything and yelling and throwing stuff needs to stop,

It's Not helping.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abox: mrparks: What were they protesting?

Lack of anything better to do.


So like how the the piss-poor handling of the health crisis has affected their employment?

Worth it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Antifa ate my balls
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Weird how she kinda ruled the ass end of the 90s, and then disappeared.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Weird how she kinda ruled the ass end of the 90s, and then disappeared.

I hear she showed up on Game Of Thrones or some such, and was still looking pretty good.  One of those magic dragon shows or whatever.


Uhm...BSG?
 
TotalFarsa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: rickythepenguin: Weird how she kinda ruled the ass end of the 90s, and then disappeared.

I hear she showed up on Game Of Thrones or some such, and was still looking pretty good.  One of those magic dragon shows or whatever.

Uhm...BSG?


Thou art both wrong.

She played a recurring character on that AMC(?) show, Spartacus that ran for a few seasons and was mostly maid up of slow close ups of manly men and bewbs.

Awesome show.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TotalFarsa: Dewey Fidalgo: rickythepenguin: Weird how she kinda ruled the ass end of the 90s, and then disappeared.

I hear she showed up on Game Of Thrones or some such, and was still looking pretty good.  One of those magic dragon shows or whatever.

Uhm...BSG?

Thou art both wrong.

She played a recurring character on that AMC(?) show, Spartacus that ran for a few seasons and was mostly maid up of slow close ups of manly men and bewbs.

Awesome show.


Not wrong, unless you think she wasn't in Battlestar Galactica.  I did forget she was in Spartacus, but I didn't watch it that much.   Was sad about Andy Whitfield, though.
 
