(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1922, the entrance to King Tut's tomb was discovered, revealing a wealth of archaeological knowledge imported from Arizona to Babylonia   (history.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4

"I'd like to talk about something serious for a moment"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3300 years old. Simply stunning craftsmanship.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: 3300 years old. Simply stunning craftsmanship.
[Fark user image 550x367]


I've seen it in person. Staring into his his is nothing short of amazing.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Youd think Middle Easterners would show just a little bit of gratitude towards the Brits for coming over there and finding all of their oil and mummies.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is there an old National Geographic covering this? There must be, I think I heard of it, not sure, but I always check them out when I come upon them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
THE CURSE!
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aziz!  Light!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: RolandTGunner: 3300 years old. Simply stunning craftsmanship.
[Fark user image 550x367]

I've seen it in person. Staring into his his is nothing short of amazing.


Lucky you!   It is really beautiful, exquisitely so.  Like so much of the surviving Egyptian art and architecture.   I have studied the Macedonian era quite a lot (fancied someday I'd write about the Diadochi Wars, more interesting tha Alexander in many ways to me).   Anyway, when Alexander first came to Egypt, this mask was already 1000 years old.   There was also another pyramid he might have seen, but the Romans dismantled it.   The distance, in time, between Alexander and us is about the same time span when the great pyramids were built and his own lifetime.

But subby...Arizona?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone think he prefers his full name over Tut?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Not in a grain silo.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did the British Museum get their regards?
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Bob Falfa: RolandTGunner: 3300 years old. Simply stunning craftsmanship.
[Fark user image 550x367]

I've seen it in person. Staring into his his is nothing short of amazing.

<snip>

But subby...Arizona?


Watch the video in the Boobies!!
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Aziz!  Light!


I've told the story on Fark before, but I was standing in line at a Starbucks a couple of years ago and they kept calling out the name "Aziz!" And in my head I answered every time with "Light!"

I didn't think it would go over too well if I said it out loud
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saw Tut on his world tour back in the oughts.  3300 year old dude really packs 'em in.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wondered if that was still in effect.
Didn't show up in 'Preview.'
 
