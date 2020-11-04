 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Google searches for 'Liquor Stores Near Me' hit all time high as Americans watch election results come in (Not an Onion link)   (dailymail.co.uk)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't want to click on the Fail, do you?

https://www.mediaite.com/online/googl​e​-searches-for-liquor-stores-near-me-sp​iking-as-americans-watch-election-resu​lts-come-in/
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I didn't want to click on the Fail, do you?

https://www.mediaite.com/online/google​-searches-for-liquor-stores-near-me-sp​iking-as-americans-watch-election-resu​lts-come-in/


I was about to say that there's not much separation from The Onion and the Daily Mail.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: lindalouwho: I didn't want to click on the Fail, do you?

https://www.mediaite.com/online/google​-searches-for-liquor-stores-near-me-sp​iking-as-americans-watch-election-resu​lts-come-in/

I was about to say that there's not much separation from The Onion and the Daily Mail.


People are laughing *with* The Onion
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who doesn't know where their nearest liquor store is that can't be real
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do you not know where the nearest liquor store is?  You've been in isolation for the last 8 months.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The past year has been a boon to the booze industry. My wine import company is up 31% over last year.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you don't know where your nearest liquor stores are, I question your commitment to Sparkle Motion.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I didn't fall off the wagon last night, I think I'll be OK.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, this election has EVERYONE drinking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What kind of amateur doesn't know the closest liquor store to them???  I know the cheapest one, closest one, one that will let me buy beer after legal hours....
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For those interested I held back last night (maybe tonight)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Who doesn't know where their nearest liquor store is that can't be real


FrancoFile: How do you not know where the nearest liquor store is?  You've been in isolation for the last 8 months.


hobnail: If you don't know where your nearest liquor stores are, I question your commitment to Sparkle Motion.


This
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: Who doesn't know where their nearest liquor store is that can't be real


FrancoFile: How do you not know where the nearest liquor store is?  You've been in isolation for the last 8 months.


Ah, I see this was covered. Carry on, good people.
 
