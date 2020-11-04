 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Time to move to DC   (fox5dc.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1729 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 3:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
please, the alcohol isn't working
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should make the next time I visit my DC area cousins more interesting.
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The problem with moving to DC is that, in the end, you are in DC.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
please dont move here. traffic is bad enough already and do you really want to be high on shrooms while the riot police are teargassing you.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You'd think the greedy republican bastards down here in Texas would jump right on all that sweet, sweet tax money but Noooooo.... assholes.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khitsicker: please dont move here. traffic is bad enough already and do you really want to be high on shrooms while the riot police are teargassing you.


This deserves more than 1 smart.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well hopefully folks with PTSD symptoms will get better access to a wider range of treatments, including clinician-guided psychedelic therapy.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They figured since the law makers are hallucinating anyway, might as well let the rest of the population do it too.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dirty hippies.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: khitsicker: please dont move here. traffic is bad enough already and do you really want to be high on shrooms while the riot police are teargassing you.

This deserves more than 1 smart.


Got u fam
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One down, Badger, badger, badger, Badger, badger, badger, Badger, badger, badger
Badger, badger, badger, snake to go.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lindsey Graham. On psilocybin.
Gym Jordan. On psilocybin.
Devin Nunes. (No change).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"At a press conference this week, Washington mayor Marion Barry said he wants private businesses to provide 5,000 summer jobs for a district youth program. He also wants some crack."

uproxx.comView Full Size
 
nakago
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
DC is great! Aside from all the assholes you other states keep electing and sending here.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mofa: Lindsey Graham. On psilocybin.


It's a Psilocybin Freakout!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would tell you Oregon did the same thing as well as decriminalizing hard drugs but we don't want you moving here.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
DC is good to visit. Living there sucks ass.
 
hogans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"911.  Please hold."
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: You'd think the greedy republican bastards down here in Texas would jump right on all that sweet, sweet tax money but Noooooo.... assholes.


They're fairly easy to grow yourself, someone who totally isn't me told me.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you think they've elected some whacky politicians in the past, you ain't seen nothin' yet!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well hopefully folks with PTSD symptoms will get better access to a wider range of treatments, including clinician-guided psychedelic therapy.


MDMA/X and guided therapy where you have the patient relieve/recall the Traumatic event while rolling seems to do wonders for PTSD, basically it "defuses" the trigger on the memory so it's still there but it doesn't cause the traumatic emotional cascade anymore
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: fragMasterFlash: Well hopefully folks with PTSD symptoms will get better access to a wider range of treatments, including clinician-guided psychedelic therapy.

MDMA/X and guided therapy where you have the patient relieve/recall the Traumatic event while rolling seems to do wonders for PTSD, basically it "defuses" the trigger on the memory so it's still there but it doesn't cause the traumatic emotional cascade anymore


That's interesting to hear. LSD made me paranoid about cocaine. Which, helped me quit.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: fragMasterFlash: Well hopefully folks with PTSD symptoms will get better access to a wider range of treatments, including clinician-guided psychedelic therapy.

MDMA/X and guided therapy where you have the patient relieve/recall the Traumatic event while rolling seems to do wonders for PTSD, basically it "defuses" the trigger on the memory so it's still there but it doesn't cause the traumatic emotional cascade anymore



But 99.9% of the people who use newly decriminalized hallucinogens will be using uncontrolled doses, in an uncontrolled setting, for fun.  :-(
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone please send shrooms. Really helps with the Bipolar goodness
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.