 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NOAA)   In what is surely a coincidence, God redirects Eta at Florida   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
22
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

846 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 10:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But just the tip.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The longer range forecast has it hitting Florida, going off into the gulf of mexico to build up speed then hitting it again.

If I were a religious man I'd say it was God punishing Florida for voting trump. Funny how republicans never make that connection, isn't it?
 
Alunan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Miami even! Hoooray!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh. I don't want that.

I want long-term, sustained power outages in Florida during the summer months. So no air conditioning.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diogenes: But just the tip.

[Fark user image 345x285]


Dude the serpent is by far the most expensive old school Stretch Armstrong.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
good.  fark 'em
 
bfh0417
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: Meh. I don't want that.

I want long-term, sustained power outages in Florida during the summer months. So no air conditioning.


That's a California thing. Well, that and fires.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great.  I just had no electricity for 3 days because of Zeta.  This would be the 3rd depression/TS to hit Atlanta this year.  At least I have more firewood.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: good.  fark 'em


Came here to say this. I'll say it anyway.

Good. Fark 'em
 
godxam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
given the choice of the cubans in Miami-Dade or the pinheads in the panhandle I chose the pinheads.  no collateral damage to be had there.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since I'm in Southern Florida at the moment, I'm getting a kick out of my first tropical storm
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Destructor: Since I'm in Southern Florida at the moment, I'm getting a kick out of my first tropical storm


Username checks out
 
Yahweh Elohechem
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thou hast chosen poorly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Opacity: Dead for Tax Reasons: good.  fark 'em

Came here to say this. I'll say it anyway.

Good. Fark 'em


You know, there are sane and moral Farkers who live here.  And my county went Biden!  And my bath salts habit is totally under control as well.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been watching this development since I have reservations for a place in the Florida Keys in 6 weeks. Luckily after plowing through the Yucatan and Honduras and then Cuba it's most likely going to just be a tropical storm when it hits the Keys so little if any damage.
 
saywhat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good - we deserve no less

and Yes, I do live in Floriduh.  The whole state is completely filled with ignorant a-holes that the world would be better without.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yahweh Elohechem: Thou hast chosen poorly.

[Fark user image 800x675]


Meh, it's only forecast to be a tropical storm. God is at best mildly irritated with something Florida did.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please blow my office down so I can move out of this godforsaken state. I hate it so much here.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God is playing Hurricane Outbreak
 
MiamiChef
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a Florida resident, I welcome the total destruction of my state.

I will happily move to a state that is less crazy. I have 49 to choose from.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.