(CNBC) Uber and Lyft stonks jump on news that drivers will continue to get the shaft under CA labor law
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.  They'll get to keep stonking on the little guys.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe people shouldn't take a gig job as a full-time job?
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests


The initiative process is maybe the worst thing to ever happen to California politics. That and "Top 2" in the primaries. farking idiotic, both of them.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never used them and never will. F*ck Uber and Lyft.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We told you who California was went they (along with New York )sent our jobs to Mexico and China.
Drivers get ready to hear "that money isn't coming back,get over it "
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests


Maybe consumers didn't want to pay more for Uber and Lyft rides. That would be smart.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guarantee you most drivers probably voted for it.
What I found funny were all the ads (and there were a lot) that touted how voting yes would "save our jobs as independent contractors."
 
PvtStash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CA continues to show us how terribly misguided full democratic law making is.
middle of the bell is a terrible racists violent idiot that can't even make rationale self-interest decision.


They want to be low paid independent contractors and made sure to tell the homosexuals they are not equal people under the law.

The fooking open democratically picked law of prop 8 had to be removed by actual representatives of human decency , after the middle bell fooknuts were given too much voice.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hammer_Not_The_Nail: RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests

Maybe consumers didn't want to pay more for Uber and Lyft rides. That would be smart.


Are you suggesting that there are more people who pay for Lyft and Uber rides than get paid by Uber and Lyft?  That can't be right....
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Hammer_Not_The_Nail: RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests

Maybe consumers didn't want to pay more for Uber and Lyft rides. That would be smart.

Are you suggesting that there are more people who pay for Lyft and Uber rides than get paid by Uber and Lyft?  That can't be right....


Hahah. This right here. More riders than drivers means - in a vote - people will preference the majority viewpoint. That's not voting against their interests, that's voting with it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
PhotoStonk!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: MycroftHolmes: Hammer_Not_The_Nail: RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests

Maybe consumers didn't want to pay more for Uber and Lyft rides. That would be smart.

Are you suggesting that there are more people who pay for Lyft and Uber rides than get paid by Uber and Lyft?  That can't be right....

Hahah. This right here. More riders than drivers means - in a vote - people will preference the majority viewpoint. That's not voting against their interests, that's voting with it.


AND CA let everyone know that they will fark you over to save a buck.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*shrug* I was happy with Assembly Bill 5 here.  The biggest impact (IMO) to the drivers is there inability to unionize as independent contractors.  There are some small bones that help (guaranteed wage of at least 120% of minimum wage plus $.30 per mile, help with medical insurance, etc).  Probably a lot more than most, if not all, other states.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Maybe people shouldn't take a gig job as a full-time job?


But I'm my own boss.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Both companies are highly profitable, the albatross of having employees would have decimated that profitability.

/S

Lyft posts $2.6B 2019 loss
Uber lost $8.5 billion in 2019

They're following the presidential tax payment plan apparently
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hurray! Cheapass passengers can continue to enjoy cheap air-conditioned rides while drivers get paid 60 cents per mile while Uber and Lyft take majority of the money!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.kym-cdn.com image 792x446]


Sorry that most, of not all, of Fark can't figure out how to invest for the future.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
first we voted to fark over the independent contractors, but i didn't speak up because i'm not an independent contractor.

then all employees were made independent contractors.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still cheaper than a DWI
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i thought about his one for a few minutes, decided to vote to make them employees but am not really attached to it either way. if the employees want to remain contractors, so be it.

i have/will use Uber, that service is amazing for people who can't drive (elderly, blind, DUI, medical). it would be nice if the could benefit more from the services they provide than they currently do. most of them are pretty happy with the situation.
 
MrScruffles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The problem with Uber, Lyft, Grubhub et. all is that as a contractor, yes they're being shafted for minimum wage, health benefits, and unemployment benefits, but if you haven't been paying attention, minimum wage is not a livable wage, health benefits are garbage, and for many states that matter, employment is at will and if you've ever checked their unemployment websites, many go out of their way to guide employers in how to get their employees denied benefits.  At least as a contractor, the drivers can say fark that drive or fark that delivery.  As an employee, they could not.  In a large city (where most of these are most relevant anyway), it is very easy if you are selective of your deliveries or pickups to make $20+ per hour (smaller cities are a different story).  I would say the one thing hurting drivers is the fact that shifts are given preference to those who accept those shiatty pickups or deliveries, thus taking away the respective drivers freedom of choice, and why so long as those stipulations (or hidden backend algorithms) are allowed to persist, they should most definitely be considered employees as their freedom to choose is diminished.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought you couldnt use the law for the benefit of specific companies like this
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drewogatory: RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests

The initiative process is maybe the worst thing to ever happen to California politics. That and "Top 2" in the primaries. farking idiotic, both of them.


Top 2 was a recent invention.
 
Khell [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was torn on this prop....  I'm sure some portion of the drivers actually want to stay in the current system, and probably a larger portion want to be real employees.  I don't think it should have been up to John/Jane Californian to decide.  Isn't that why we elect people to study all that stuff and do what's right for everyone?

Oh wait nevermind....
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hammer_Not_The_Nail: RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests

Maybe consumers didn't want to pay more for Uber and Lyft rides. That would be smart.


I'd be happy to pay a little bit more for a rideshare if I knew they were getting paid a fair wage and worker protections. Why don't they deserve to have that?
 
drewogatory [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: drewogatory: RoboZombie: Country full of M0rons voting against their own interests

The initiative process is maybe the worst thing to ever happen to California politics. That and "Top 2" in the primaries. farking idiotic, both of them.

Top 2 was a recent invention.


Still stupid.
 
28 Comments

