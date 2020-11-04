 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The front bench seat in cars could make a comeback thanks to EV frame architecture. Because who needs lateral support or customized adjustments for each person, we need to get our fark on   (cnbc.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hollow article gives vague "changes in technology" for reason electric vehicles might get bench seats.  Does not address the seatbelt and center console issues.  Subby saw something about EV frame I must have missed.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want a front-row bench, but I'd love to see actual Coachbuilding make a comeback.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: Hollow article gives vague "changes in technology" for reason electric vehicles might get bench seats.  Does not address the seatbelt and center console issues.  Subby saw something about EV frame I must have missed.


I've seen this before -- the "skateboard" layout of EVs don't need the giant center hump for transmissions, exhausts, transaxles, or just general rigidity. Mininvans are already generally built this way (big, open, flat floors).

As far as the safety issue, middle-seat shoulder belts have been around for 20+ years, many of the modern ones are tethered to the roof with a removable buckle that can retract when not in use.

Still sounds like a dumb idea to me. People want their center consoles and seat bolsters. Bench seats worked in vehicles that had no cornering ability.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where you gonna put that tankard of Diet Coke?
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ritchie Cunningham was all about them Nova seats...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nocrash: Hollow article gives vague "changes in technology" for reason electric vehicles might get bench seats.  Does not address the seatbelt and center console issues.  Subby saw something about EV frame I must have missed.

I've seen this before -- the "skateboard" layout of EVs don't need the giant center hump for transmissions, exhausts, transaxles, or just general rigidity. Mininvans are already generally built this way (big, open, flat floors).

As far as the safety issue, middle-seat shoulder belts have been around for 20+ years, many of the modern ones are tethered to the roof with a removable buckle that can retract when not in use.

Still sounds like a dumb idea to me. People want their center consoles and seat bolsters. Bench seats worked in vehicles that had no cornering ability.


Autonomous features might favor something like this or even just something that folds out into a bed.

Remember, if the crossover is rockin', don't be textin'!
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the good old days of getting into the front of my then-girlfriend's Monte Carlo. I'm 6'0", she was 5'1". She had the bench all the way forward so I was practically eating my knees. No thanks.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom is 5'0".  She was always amused at her tall passengers back when bench seats were standard.

Split bench ones were nice because you could adjust both sides but still legally squeeze in an extra kid or small adult if you needed to.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 6'3", my friend is like 5'5"/5'7", when she drive a 79' Catalina with a bench seat, I would often sit in the back.

Bench seats assume the taller person drives.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not ok with this but not for the reasons one might think.

I had a '79 Buick Skylark when I met my wife which has a bench seat in the front. My wife would lay with her head against my shoulder all the time. Annoying as heck when driving but she was too cute to say no to. When I bought my next car that was definitely something I made sure it did not have.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stickshifts and Safetybelts
Youtube GQANg8OnIE4
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even back in my youth with front bench seat cars, we would end up in the back seat.
Was more room for maneuvering, and afforded a bit more privacy.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The split benches in my Rambler laid down to the get laid position.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A common scene from my younger years that you never see today is driving behind a pickup truck with the little old lady sitting snugged up, right next to her husband.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The split benches in my Rambler laid down to the get laid position.


🎶
We left for Frisco in your Rambler
The radiator running dry
I've never been much of a gambler
And had a preference to fly
You said "forget about the airline,
Let's take the car and save the fare."
We blew a gasket on the Grapevine
And eighty dollars on repairs🎵
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Even back in my youth with front bench seat cars, we would end up in the back seat.
Was more room for maneuvering, and afforded a bit more privacy.


Yep! Steering wheel was in the way, and the shift lever stuck out enough to risk getting knocked out of park (genuine concern when a lot of cars had no brake interlock).

On the other hand, the radio was hard to reach from the back seat, so...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Split bench, maybe, but no way for a regular bench.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got the bench seat in my '71 Datsun recovered.  I wanted the guy to add a cupholder, but the only ones that will fit in such a small truck are too small to hold anything.  So I still have no ability to hold a cup.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first car in High School was a used 1988 Mercury Sable, which I picked in part because of the front bench seat. It was a split bench, so both the driver and passenger could adjust their own seat.  It also had individual arm rests that folded down in the middle, which became the back rest for the center passenger, as well as a middle seat lap belt.   Very comfortable car, and on more than one occasion I hauled around five friends, with all six seats and seat belts in use.   Granted, in an accident the front middle passenger was going to get a face full of radio and HVAC knobs, but YOLO.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I'm not ok with this but not for the reasons one might think.

I had a '79 Buick Skylark when I met my wife which has a bench seat in the front. My wife would lay with her head against my shoulder all the time. Annoying as heck when driving but she was too cute to say no to. When I bought my next car that was definitely something I made sure it did not have.


I had a 69 Buick skylark with a bench seat.  All vinyl, so take a corner and you're sliding across the seats.

This was before 3 point seatbelts, so you had two belts.  One lap belt and a second belt over the shoulder. (The one over the shoulder didn't retract, so there were clips to slide it into when you took it off)
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: My first car in High School was a used 1988 Mercury Sable, which I picked in part because of the front bench seat. It was a split bench, so both the driver and passenger could adjust their own seat.  It also had individual arm rests that folded down in the middle, which became the back rest for the center passenger, as well as a middle seat lap belt.   Very comfortable car, and on more than one occasion I hauled around five friends, with all six seats and seat belts in use.   Granted, in an accident the front middle passenger was going to get a face full of radio and HVAC knobs, but YOLO.


These days the passenger side airbag will fill in the space for that middle passenger keeping their face out of the center console stack.

Btw the split bench in my GMC Sierra is very comfortable, I've done as much as 13 hours of driving with one meal break and wasn't even that sore at the end of the day.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A young lady in the front seat of my 78 Malibu made my junior year in HS extra special. Couldn't pull that shiat off in these car-frame SUV's.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to kanoodle in bucket seats
 
formerjackman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forget the bench seat...give me back a vent window
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: I remember the good old days of getting into the front of my then-girlfriend's Monte Carlo. I'm 6'0", she was 5'1". She had the bench all the way forward so I was practically eating my knees. No thanks.


Wife is 5 even am 6'4" agreed. Next car will have auto adjusting driver's seat. Rented a cadillac with it for a week didn't want to give it back.
 
Katwang
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I drove a '84 4 speed Chevy S-10. With 3 people in the cab middle person got an extra special experience when going in reverse.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I learned to drive in a '76 AMC Gremlin with black vinyl bench seats.  With no A/C.  In the summer, sitting on those wearing shorts was dangerous.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of bench seats.  They're just more comfortable.  Not everything to be overbolstered and bucket like a racecar...most people don't drive that way.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I just got the bench seat in my '71 Datsun recovered.  I wanted the guy to add a cupholder, but the only ones that will fit in such a small truck are too small to hold anything.  So I still have no ability to hold a cup.


Fark user imageView Full Size



I used to have one of these. Amazon still sells them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I just got the bench seat in my '71 Datsun recovered.  I wanted the guy to add a cupholder, but the only ones that will fit in such a small truck are too small to hold anything.  So I still have no ability to hold a cup.



I had the same problem with my 91 Miata.  This was what I went with


Fark user imageView Full Size


But here's an oldie but goodie


Fark user imageView Full Size

My Vanagon had one that folded up.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

formerjackman: forget the bench seat...give me back a vent window
[Fark user image 850x687]


Those were nice in the summer. Only thing I hated is when the rubber molding would dry out, and the damn wind whistle you would get when they were closed.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Personally, I'd love to see bench seats come back.
It's a car, not a reclina-lounger.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Where you gonna put that tankard of Diet Coke?


They call it "Child Size" because it needs its own car seat.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The split benches in my Rambler laid down to the get laid position.


I remember those.  Slide the front seats forward and basically you had a full size bed.
 
btraz70
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My brother back when I was a kid had a sweet Pontiac LeMans with a red vinyl bench seat up front.  He would Armor All that thing until it was slippery enough for his girl to slide over to him on the right turns...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: A young lady in the front seat of my 78 Malibu made my junior year in HS extra special. Couldn't pull that shiat off in these car-frame SUV's.


Sigh. The wife of the coach exited a Chevy Laguna in denim shorts and no underwear (or possibly furry underwear). Now, 45 years later, I bethinks she might have been coming onto me.

Two weeks prior, I defended her as a Mediterranean beauty in front of some other guys who lamented she was not a southern blonde like the wife of the other coach.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have you noticed that when bench seats began to disappear, many years ago, drive-ins also began to disappear? Coincidence? I think not!

/ I have been accused of that.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: I'm a big fan of bench seats.  They're just more comfortable.  Not everything to be overbolstered and bucket like a racecar...most people don't drive that way.


I have a 5-point harness in my Mini Coop for autocross.  It seems like it would be uncomfortable to be strapped into a seat like that, but it's actually much more relaxing than you'd think.  You do a lot more physical work keeping yourself in the seat when you drive than most people realize.  Being able to keep your grip on the wheel loose and light in turns is amazing.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: A young lady in the front seat of my 78 Malibu made my junior year in HS extra special. Couldn't pull that shiat off in these car-frame SUV's.


OMG SHE PULLED IT OFF?  Did you go to the hospital??
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Slypork: I remember the good old days of getting into the front of my then-girlfriend's Monte Carlo. I'm 6'0", she was 5'1". She had the bench all the way forward so I was practically eating my knees. No thanks.


Split bench then. Can adjust the driver side then. There were some bench seats that had a drop down armrest for when you didn't need the middle seat.

My first car was a 1981 Olds Delta diesel. Horrible car, painfully slow, but me and 6 friends could go out in it with the giant bench seats. My brother drove it in a flood and hydrolocked the engine. My dad found a cheap 289 V8 for it. Now it was gas, but still just as slow. I could lay down in the seats and my head and feet wouldn't touch either door. Thing was a giant boat.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

formerjackman: forget the bench seat...give me back a vent window
[Fark user image image 850x687]


A friend got locked out of their car with one of those vent windows. Coat hanger didn't work to get the lock, and he got frustrated. So he decided to just break the vent window to get inside. He figured, little window and should be easy to replace. Big mistake, that little vent cost over 3x the main window.

Those were great though when you didn't have ac in the car, would move the air without the buffeting and noise you get from rolling down a regular window.
 
caguru
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Hollow article gives vague "changes in technology" for reason electric vehicles might get bench seats.  Does not address the seatbelt and center console issues.  Subby saw something about EV frame I must have missed.


You do realize the bench seat is currently already popular in full size trucks and they have middle seatbelts and hidden consoles don't you? Oh what I'm talking about, this is Fark.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Nostromo: Have you noticed that when bench seats began to disappear, many years ago, drive-ins also began to disappear? Coincidence? I think not!

/ I have been accused of that.

Should that happen, millions of Americans might once find it possible to snuggle up with their mates in a car and watch a movie - just as so many did in the 1950s.


The comeback of the drive-in won't be due to bench seats....it'll be due to COVID closing all the in-person movie theaters. Drive-ins will be the safer alternative.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Hollow article gives vague "changes in technology" for reason electric vehicles might get bench seats.  Does not address the seatbelt and center console issues.  Subby saw something about EV frame I must have missed.


Obviously, eventually, self-driving cars are going to drive perfectly so separating passengers so they don't bounce off each other in an accident with be passé.  

Plus, it will let creepy guys hide the seatbelts and go around sharp turns to slide the ladies (or gents) right on over.  With a self driving car you won't need a steering wheel so BJs will be much easier.  Too late for my friend, who already had a BJ related crash (of the Parenthood variety, not the Garp variety, as testified to by his three kids they've had since then.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Honda teased a front bench with the EV Urban concept, alas the production Honda e didn't have one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fiat Multipla had 6 bucket seats...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


...as did the Honda FR-V/Edix. Neither available stateside, This would have come in handy, since we would have six of us out for a local trip..

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Compromise: Renault Trafic van is available with a bucket for the driver, bench for two front passengers
 
