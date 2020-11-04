 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Kanye West concedes. Kanye 2024   (foxnews.com) divider line
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark Kanye.
Bipolar egotistical fool.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You guys might laugh about it now, but if you recall, trumpy started out as a joke candidate back in the 80's and look where we are now.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

quatchi: Fark Kanye.
Bipolar egotistical fool.


And yet he doesn't spend $5/month to comment on articles earlier than other people on a free website.

So at least he has that advantage.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chewd: You guys might laugh about it now, but if you recall, trumpy started out as a joke candidate back in the 80's and look where we are now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 672x371]


Cornell and Kanye: West World Deux
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many write in votes did Kanye get? I'm genuinely curious. I'm going with eight...which is enough.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"God is so good . . .  Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me," he tweeted.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's it! I'm moving to Costa Rica.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought "Fark those other two clowns" and voted for Kanye.

Even downballot.  I wrote him in for every position.

Take THAT, establishment!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jackass.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seriously, fark people who voted for this mentally ill megalomanicidal troll.

Not only am I willing to end real friendships over this hill, I'm willing to personally break noses and fingers with hardback copies of the DSM-V over this.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Seriously, fark people who voted for this mentally ill megalomanicidal troll.

Not only am I willing to end real friendships over this hill, I'm willing to personally break noses and fingers with hardback copies of the DSM-V over this.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chewd: You guys might laugh about it now, but if you recall, trumpy started out as a joke candidate back in the 80's and look where we are now.


And don't forget that he was also a 'joke candidate' way back when Shrillary was 'all but a shoo in'.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Seriously, fark people who voted for this mentally ill megalomanicidal troll.

Not only am I willing to end real friendships over this hill, I'm willing to personally break noses and fingers with hardback copies of the DSM-V over this.


It's difficult to know whether you meant Coin Eye or The Clockwork Tangerine by this.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

quatchi: Fark Kanye.
Bipolar egotistical fool.


Not his fault that he's bipolar.

The other two words though?  Spot on.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chewd: You guys might laugh about it now, but if you recall, trumpy started out as a joke candidate back in the 80's and look where we are now.


I know I'm about to get thoroughly flamed because fark.
But, back in 2016, I reaaaaaly didnt want Hillary to win.
GOP was the lesser of two evils.
They nominated farking Donald Trump.
I thought "wow they are intentionally throwing the election. Nobody will vote for this fool."
I thought for sure the American people would laugh and cast away a washed up reality TV persona promising to make change as a "political outsider".
Still, reaaaaly did not want Hillary.
Somehow the motherfarker won. He was a NY state Democrat bottom feeding nepotist who will now someday have his stupid face pressed into American coinage.
Still glad it wasnt Hillary. Still shocked it was Trump.
History is a biatch.
 
treesloth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, Kanye, fight!  All the way to the Supreme Court!

<snicker>
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Colonel West frowns upon reports that he has conceded

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Also upon reports that he is in any way involved in a conspiracy
 
splelps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
as someone who has family struggling with bipolar, fark a certain few of you especially
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: chewd: You guys might laugh about it now, but if you recall, trumpy started out as a joke candidate back in the 80's and look where we are now.

I know I'm about to get thoroughly flamed because fark.
But, back in 2016, I reaaaaaly didnt want Hillary to win.
GOP was the lesser of two evils.
They nominated farking Donald Trump.
I thought "wow they are intentionally throwing the election. Nobody will vote for this fool."
I thought for sure the American people would laugh and cast away a washed up reality TV persona promising to make change as a "political outsider".
Still, reaaaaly did not want Hillary.
Somehow the motherfarker won. He was a NY state Democrat bottom feeding nepotist who will now someday have his stupid face pressed into American coinage.
Still glad it wasnt Hillary. Still shocked it was Trump.
History is a biatch.


My neighbor wrote in Bernie last election because he hated Clinton and figured if Trump was bad enough the system would burn down.

He voted for Biden this time around.

/lame story bro
 
ukexpat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stop the farking presses!
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

THX 1138: quatchi: Fark Kanye.
Bipolar egotistical fool.

Not his fault that he's bipolar.

The other two words though?  Spot on.


I get that.

The first part is the reason I have not been overly tough on him to date but in this moment fark that fool
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: quatchi: Fark Kanye.
Bipolar egotistical fool.

And yet he doesn't spend $5/month to comment on articles earlier than other people on a free website.

So at least he has that advantage.


TF was a gift.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Seriously, fark people who voted for this mentally ill megalomanicidal troll.

Not only am I willing to end real friendships over this hill, I'm willing to personally break noses and fingers with hardback copies of the DSM-V over this.


I know...can you imagine the ones that voted for Kanye? J/k. Big fan, Hardin, you are doing Gods work. If you bash me with your DSM, can you then write me a script? No? Oh well....
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

splelps: as someone who has family struggling with bipolar, fark a certain few of you especially


Youre being a bit agressive now. I'll just ride it out until the pendulum swings back and you're suicidally apologetic.
/been there.
//bipolar is no joke
/// kanye is crazy af but his albums are bangers
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Doctor Poop: chewd: You guys might laugh about it now, but if you recall, trumpy started out as a joke candidate back in the 80's and look where we are now.

I know I'm about to get thoroughly flamed because fark.
But, back in 2016, I reaaaaaly didnt want Hillary to win.
GOP was the lesser of two evils.
They nominated farking Donald Trump.
I thought "wow they are intentionally throwing the election. Nobody will vote for this fool."
I thought for sure the American people would laugh and cast away a washed up reality TV persona promising to make change as a "political outsider".
Still, reaaaaly did not want Hillary.
Somehow the motherfarker won. He was a NY state Democrat bottom feeding nepotist who will now someday have his stupid face pressed into American coinage.
Still glad it wasnt Hillary. Still shocked it was Trump.
History is a biatch.

My neighbor wrote in Bernie last election because he hated Clinton and figured if Trump was bad enough the system would burn down.

He voted for Biden this time around.

/lame story bro


I know I know. Its all just a puppet show anyway. And a lame story.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
