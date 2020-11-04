 Skip to content
Nebraska finally ends slavery
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yet, 269,000 people there felt it should remain...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And 33% of Nebraskans voted to keep slavery legal in Nebraska. Jesus Fark.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can that many people really favor slavery? Or is it more likely they can't read good? It's Nebraska. Could go either way.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And 33% of Nebraskans voted to keep slavery legal in Nebraska. Jesus Fark.


Had it been a national vote, I fear that number would be much higher.

We live in scary times.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tell that to prisoners who are forced to work for little to no pay.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But with only 68%. Elon Musk will have slavery if he manages to get to Mars, then.
 
Conthan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Can that many people really favor slavery? Or is it more likely they can't read good? It's Nebraska. Could go either way.


In my experience, as soon as they graduate from the university everyone moves to Colorado, KC, or some other state right away.

/KC
 
Ktonos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yet, 269,000 people there felt it should remain...


Came here to say this. A third of Nebraskans were ok with slavery and involuntary servitude in a vote that should have been so lopsided it would have been comical. I would hazard a guess that the Venn diagram between No votes and Trumpers is a Japanese flag.

Shameful.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And 33% of Nebraskans voted to keep slavery legal in Nebraska. Jesus Fark.


Really, I'm surprised it wasn't closer to 40%.

\Trump's base of support.
 
wrs1864
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When will the federal government get rid of slavery as an option?   A lot of southern states would lease convicts out as slave labor in order to raise revenue.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yet, 269,000 people there felt it should remain...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to believe that 33% of the population just didn't understand the proposal...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And 33% of Nebraskans voted to keep slavery legal in Nebraska. Jesus Fark.


White supremacists aren't working this hard just to commit consequence-free microaggressions. They have an endgame.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yet, 269,000 people there felt it should remain...


Wow. Slippery slope there.
Get rid of slavery and next thing you know they'll want liberty, life and happiness too!
Not on my watch!
 
Jesterism
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A vote FOR this constitutional amendment would eliminate a provision in the Nebraska Constitution that states that slavery or involuntary servitude may be used as a punishment for conviction of a crime.

A vote AGAINST this constitutional amendment would leave the language regarding slavery or involuntary servitude unchanged in the Nebraska Constitution.      A constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime.


Seems pretty clear to me.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
JFC.... 1/3 "no"‽
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And 33% of Nebraskans voted to keep slavery legal in Nebraska. Jesus Fark.


I'm going to speculate that would be similar to a number in a national poll. It's the puritanical streak in this country. "They ought to reinstitute the chain gang, etc."

The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution also allows it:

Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.
Section 2. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

I'm not enough of a Constitutional scholar to know how far that can go before it runs up against the 8th Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. I'm betting there's case law on it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does this mean that the slaves, I mean prisoners with jobs will get paid?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jesterism: A vote FOR this constitutional amendment would eliminate a provision in the Nebraska Constitution that states that slavery or involuntary servitude may be used as a punishment for conviction of a crime.

A vote AGAINST this constitutional amendment would leave the language regarding slavery or involuntary servitude unchanged in the Nebraska Constitution.      A constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime.


Seems pretty clear to me.


It could be simpler; cf.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ But yes, somewhere a line must be drawn
 
jake_lex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In case you're wondering, "What the fark, that was legal?" -- yes, it actually is:

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

This massive loophole in the 13th Amendment has spawned a whole shadow industry of using prisoners as dirt cheap labor for a variety of things.  I wonder if this Nebraska ballot measure will impact that in any way.  I'm sure it won't.  "We're paying them a nickel an hour, that's not slavery!  Slavery means you pay them nothing!"
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Conthan: edmo: Can that many people really favor slavery? Or is it more likely they can't read good? It's Nebraska. Could go either way.

In my experience, as soon as they graduate from the university everyone moves to Colorado, KC, or some other state right away.

/KC


/NM
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had a question about how slavery could still be legal.

Prison labor.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jake_lex: In case you're wondering, "What the fark, that was legal?" -- yes, it actually is:

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

This massive loophole in the 13th Amendment has spawned a whole shadow industry of using prisoners as dirt cheap labor for a variety of things.  I wonder if this Nebraska ballot measure will impact that in any way.  I'm sure it won't.  "We're paying them a nickel an hour, that's not slavery!  Slavery means you pay them nothing!"


I remember hearing about that and it sounds like a good idea to prevent prison labor.

Obviously it's not the ideal situation, but quite a few prisoners actually like to get out and do work because it gets them away from the gangs for a significant period of time. If you're out cutting the highway grass for 8-12 hours a day, that's hours you're literally not spending in prison and time when you aren't being intimidated, extorted or stabbed. By making the prospect of using prison labor less attractive, it necessarily decreases the amount of work they would get, which increases the amount of time spent inside.

If you ever visit a correctional facility (voluntarily or otherwise) and get a look at some of the folks inside, you suddenly feel a need to put as much space between yourself and them as possible.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

