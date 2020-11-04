 Skip to content
 
(Military.com)   Air Force tests new G-Suit for female pilots but they'll probably have to find one by themselves   (military.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a short-waisted guy and always found the g-suite fairly close to my ribs. I can see that being an issue for the gals
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the g-suit was a myth.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogrhi: I thought the g-suit was a myth.


beat me to it, by that much
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the GG suit
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks sharp, and allows plenty of mobility.
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogrhi: I thought the g-suit was a myth.


The g-suit is real, it's the female pilot that's the myth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: I thought the g-suit was a myth.


Juc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tex570: Nogrhi: I thought the g-suit was a myth.

The g-suit is real, it's the female pilot that's the myth.


there really should be more of them, physically (giant boobed people aside) they seem better physically suited for combat planes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Perhaps the Navy could help.  They're more familiar with boats.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
rickythepenguin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate it.


a friend is a commercial air pilot;  flies the honest to god 727s or whatevers, the 150-200 passenger Southwest / Delta jets (i think she's with Delta?)

anyways.  she gets asked, "it is, you know, 'legal' to have two female pilots?"

her stock answer:  "no. FAA regulations prohibit that.  I mean, what if we're both PMSing really, really bad?  'Godammit!  these passengers are pissing me off!  I'm gonna steer this biatch into the next mountain I see!'"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
was half expecting to see a girl woman i knew in college but then i remembered she went into the navy not the air force.  also that was 20 years ago
 
v2micca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Feels like an about farking time moment.  The USAF has allowed female pilots since 1976.  Now, admitted not all of those pilot rolls have required a g-suit.  But given the differences in distribution of weight and center of gravity between biological males and females, I'm happy for our Female pilots that the Air Force is finally addressing this.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Poopy Suit.mpg
Youtube 64DMXtZB8CU
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate it.

a friend is a commercial air pilot;  flies the honest to god 727s or whatevers, the 150-200 passenger Southwest / Delta jets (i think she's with Delta?)

anyways.  she gets asked, "it is, you know, 'legal' to have two female pilots?"

her stock answer:  "no. FAA regulations prohibit that.  I mean, what if we're both PMSing really, really bad?  'Godammit!  these passengers are pissing me off!  I'm gonna steer this biatch into the next mountain I see!'"


Not picking a fight, but . . .  there was a brief opening of the window, where women were allowed to use PMS as an excuse to dodge responsibility for behavioral missteps, at the time, your friend might have gotten some blank looks in response to her quip:

https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-​x​pm-1991-06-16-1991167033-story.html

"The case sounds like what I'm scared of -- the use of a psychiatric diagnosis to excuse inexcusable behavior," said Dr. Nada Stotland, a University of Chicago psychiatrist. She is chairwoman of an American Psychiatric Association study of whether severe PMS should be officially listed as a mental illness.

Judge Smith drew criticism from feminists fearful that a renaissance of old myths about "raging hormones" could deny women high-level jobs or child custody.

Nothing recent seems to come up in searches, so it would appear that everyone agreed even briefly, this set the feminist cause a step backwards.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
espiaboricua
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate design it.


.. because I'll be darned if the United States military isn't asinine enough to try to design a G-Suit for women using an all-male "committee".
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Juc: Tex570: Nogrhi: I thought the g-suit was a myth.

The g-suit is real, it's the female pilot that's the myth.

there really should be more of them, physically (giant boobed people aside) they seem better physically suited for combat planes.


Yeah, probably have trouble fitting a G-cup into a g-suit. Be fun to watch though.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm glad the Air Force is finally helping out those little ladies' cockpits be a little less uncomfortable.
 
Tex570
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Juc: Tex570: Nogrhi: I thought the g-suit was a myth.

The g-suit is real, it's the female pilot that's the myth.

there really should be more of them, physically (giant boobed people aside) they seem better physically suited for combat planes.

Yeah, probably have trouble fitting a G-cup into a g-suit. Be fun to watch though.


You're obviously not a patron of strip clubs. [Goldblum voice] They... uh... find a way... [/Goldblum voice]
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you're that concerned, perhaps you should have chosen a man for your mother.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Juc: Tex570: Nogrhi: I thought the g-suit was a myth.

The g-suit is real, it's the female pilot that's the myth.

there really should be more of them, physically (giant boobed people aside) they seem better physically suited for combat planes.

Yeah, probably have trouble fitting a G-cup into a g-suit. Be fun to watch though.


I like to imagine it would be something like this:

/it's the romantic in me
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Old joke:  What do female pilots call the cockpit?

The box office.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gravity increases at high speed?

/cool
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate design it.

.. because I'll be darned if the United States military isn't asinine enough to try to design a G-Suit for women using an all-male "committee".


Of course. Everyone knows only men can properly design clothing for women.

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: espiaboricua: Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate design it.

.. because I'll be darned if the United States military isn't asinine enough to try to design a G-Suit for women using an all-male "committee".

Of course. Everyone knows only men can properly design clothing for women.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Oh geez, this isn't going to turn into a "pockets" thread is it?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate it.

a friend is a commercial air pilot;  flies the honest to god 727s or whatevers, the 150-200 passenger Southwest / Delta jets (i think she's with Delta?)

anyways.  she gets asked, "it is, you know, 'legal' to have two female pilots?"

her stock answer:  "no. FAA regulations prohibit that.  I mean, what if we're both PMSing really, really bad?  'Godammit!  these passengers are pissing me off!  I'm gonna steer this biatch into the next mountain I see!'"


Two women PMSing at once is two women acting like men do all the time
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: rickythepenguin: Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they can have a female copilot help them locate it.

a friend is a commercial air pilot;  flies the honest to god 727s or whatevers, the 150-200 passenger Southwest / Delta jets (i think she's with Delta?)

anyways.  she gets asked, "it is, you know, 'legal' to have two female pilots?"

her stock answer:  "no. FAA regulations prohibit that.  I mean, what if we're both PMSing really, really bad?  'Godammit!  these passengers are pissing me off!  I'm gonna steer this biatch into the next mountain I see!'"

Two women PMSing at once is two women acting like men do all the time


Logical and unemotional?  I didn't realize it had that effect!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Two women PMSing really really bad, I mean
 
