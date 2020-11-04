 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   104-year-old New York man casts his 21st presidential ballot. He first voted in 1940 which was for FDR   (local21news.com) divider line
9
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 10:35 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him doing his civic duty.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He commented, "I hoped that by now we would have gotten over all this 'equality of the races' silliness that seems to have gripped the nation over the past 60 years or so. I have Adolf Hitlers brain stem in a freezer in my garage just waiting for the first viable white child to volunteer for implantation."
 
starlost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I always say, you don't get the right to biatch about leadership if you don't vote for it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lucky bastard, doesnt have much time left in this shiathole
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
he voted for trump. didn't he.
 
godxam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"don't think maybe she should vote. You know, you don't get to vote when you're 94 years old. You don't get to order for the table when you're about to leave the restaurant. I'm sorry, that joke is ageist, that is wrong. It is wrong to say one age group is better than another. That would be like calling yourselves the Greatest Generation! "Oh, oh, we fought the Nazis!" Well, we're trying to fight the new Nazis, if you'd get out of the way and stop voting for people you saw in between coin collector commercials!" - John Mulaney
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: he voted for trump. didn't he.


He did not wear a mask, so probably. At least NY state went for Biden regardless.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Lucky bastard, doesnt have much time left in this shiathole


Wondering how many of us do...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.