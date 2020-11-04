 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   Oxford claims they'll have a Covid-19 vaccine ready to roll out by Christmas (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 1:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess the Cool and Spiffy tags were getting baked in New Jersey?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now those boffins are the real wonks, so you can be sure they've covered their how's your father.
 
T.rex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whether they do or not, its meaningless for anyone in America.   this is a multi-billion dollar contract, and the FDA ain't gonna partner up with anyone in bloody England.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why do we need a (possibly NSFW content) web site to tell us this?
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I guess the Cool and Spiffy tags were getting baked in New Jersey?


It's coming from the Express.  That's like getting an update from the National Enquirer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

T.rex: Whether they do or not, its meaningless for anyone in America.   this is a multi-billion dollar contract, and the FDA ain't gonna partner up with anyone in bloody England.


Ummmmm.....
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: T.rex: Whether they do or not, its meaningless for anyone in America.   this is a multi-billion dollar contract, and the FDA ain't gonna partner up with anyone in bloody England.

Ummmmm.....


Meanwhile the Express says Joe Biden is preparing to give Boris Johnson what for.  As if an American president gives a fark about little ol' England any more.
 
Bob's Your Uncle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They left out the comma...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.