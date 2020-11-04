 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Greedy Covid lockdown stockpilers in the UK laugh at the stupids for not hoarding everything, also think YOU'RE stupid for not prepping   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are you buying so many AA batteries?  Covid isn't going to turn the electricity off.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has 300 toilet rolls ...

Good Lord what is she drinking to need all that? I'd make a joke about English food but I think she must be on an all-beer diet.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those British tabloid photos are always so ridiculous.

You can't do Glamor ShotsTM and hard-hitting exposes at the same time, but bless their hearts how they try.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.  While you noobs were hoarding TP, I cleaned up during the first wave buying up all the "Get Well Soon" and "Sorry for your Loss" greeting cards.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might be right about being stupid for not prepping.  I am going to try to do a bit more.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I lived over there I now know where to go if the shiat really hits the fan. Thanks, Scottish Sun!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake story.  A real Sun story includes much more cleavage.

Unless, they're also hoarding cleavage, which would be very serious.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule #1 of stockpiling: don't advertise your stockpile.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Rule #1 of stockpiling: don't advertise your stockpile.


Article includes her name and town. lol
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhhHHHhhrghhhuuuuHHHggrruhhhHHhh.....​..Loo roll...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who advertises how much they have stored are simply begging for a robbery when things get bad enough to need it.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 720x1082]


User name checks out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
can't understand why everyone doesn't stockpile, saying it's the one thing which has eased her anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak.

Focusing on my Power Pantry organisation keeps me calm and focused on remaining happy and healthy.
It's the one thing I can control."

Yeah, sorry it's a mental issue.

/that said, pull the third one out from under her mountain of TP and she looks like she could be fun
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a really beautiful woman under there somewhere:

Fark user imageView Full Size



This one looks like she was hired by the state to model as The Face Gluttony:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great job ladies letting everyone know where there's supplies. I'm sure that will work out well if you don't live in some kind of fort or something.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: They might be right about being stupid for not prepping.  I am going to try to do a bit more.


I'm sure you know that there is a difference between getting a little extra and clearing the shelves.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we covered this before -
All you need is 3 days of food and a gun.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: There's a really beautiful woman under there somewhere:

[Fark user image 796x1005]


This one looks like she was hired by the state to model as The Face Gluttony:

[Fark user image 850x1258]


Not gonna lie, Id go for the blonde.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stockpiling a few weeks worth of shelf-stable food and water makes sense.

Stockpiling a few decades worth of toilet paper, batteries, and light bulbs does not make sense.
 
sofarsogoodsowhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm SHOCKED that 2 of these 3 women are single.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a culture of people who believe screwing over other people over makes them smart.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PangolinPatientZero: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: There's a really beautiful woman under there somewhere:

[Fark user image 796x1005]


This one looks like she was hired by the state to model as The Face Gluttony:

[Fark user image 850x1258]

Not gonna lie, Id go for the blonde.


Yeah, she's stunning.

Except for all the fat, of course...
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Great job ladies letting everyone know where there's supplies. I'm sure that will work out well if you don't live in some kind of fort or something.


They banned guns there, so the girls are perfectly safe.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: [i.imgflip.com image 850x477]


I came in to say basically this, but I see stand-up comedians have it covered.

Yeah, unless you can defend your hoard, you'll be one of the first to fall to the horde.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
that is going to be a shiat ton of cans of pork and beans.
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: that is going to be a shiat ton of cans of pork and beans.


They don't even eat that - it's just beans.

'tinned beans' on toast is the quentessential British breakfast.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: PangolinPatientZero: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: There's a really beautiful woman under there somewhere:

[Fark user image 796x1005]


This one looks like she was hired by the state to model as The Face Gluttony:

[Fark user image 850x1258]

Not gonna lie, Id go for the blonde.

Yeah, she's stunning.

Except for all the fat, of course...


That's the best part...
 
beakerxf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why are you buying so many AA batteries?  Covid isn't going to turn the electricity off.


Bzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

The alternative is having carpal tunnel by the time the economy reopens.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why are you buying so many AA batteries?  Covid isn't going to turn the electricity off.


Now why did you have to and jinx it like that?!  Now we've all got to go out and stock up on batteries or sit in the dark and eat beans out of tins when covid infects all our electricity lines and destroys them.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So. Ive begun dating everything to see how long my inventory will last.
To be fair, there is another bathroom here and still on roll 1 started on 9-1-20.
You only need three squares folks.
1 up
1 down
1 to polish
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.