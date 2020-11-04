 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   This is today's top story. It's not about the election but something far more important   (bbc.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's time to rename Earth to Planet Farkwad.

Intelligent life ceased to exist here.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Paris Accord requires the USA to give millions of dollars to the UN, which in turn is supposed to redistribute the money to poorer nations. Does anyone really believe that UN officials would NOT enrich themselves with some of that money?

Also, if the Paris Accord is a treaty, then it has to be ratified by the U.S. Senate before the USA can be legally bound to it.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more symbolic than anything considering the Paris Accords are nonbinding. Yes, it's embarrassing on the world stage but so is just about everything in this shiathole country.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The Paris Accord requires the USA to give millions of dollars to the UN, which in turn is supposed to redistribute the money to poorer nations. Does anyone really believe that UN officials would NOT enrich themselves with some all of that money?

Also, if the Paris Accord is a treaty, then it has to be ratified by the U.S. Senate before the USA can be legally bound to it.


FIFY

You're welcome.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Waaaaaaaaa...who will buy my chickie tendies?
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When D2S was first elected, I said in one of the threads, "This was the day that America voted to kill the planet."
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The Paris Accord requires the USA to give millions of dollars to the UN, which in turn is supposed to redistribute the money to poorer nations. Does anyone really believe that UN officials would NOT enrich themselves with some of that money?

Also, if the Paris Accord is a treaty, then it has to be ratified by the U.S. Senate before the USA can be legally bound to it.


Well, the first part of your username checks out at least. Please don't breed and fill the world with more stupid people.
 
Northern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's more symbolic than anything considering the Paris Accords are nonbinding. Yes, it's embarrassing on the world stage but so is just about everything in this shiathole country.


Dear world, the US is struggling with the concept of democracy and freedom.  Once we are done with that we can discuss climate change.  If we go to the left.  If we go to the right this week, then STFU, unless your population is majority white Christian, Israel, or Saudi Arabia.  Renewables are unreliable.  I mean one cloudy, low wind day and your entire economy stops!  Also, why are all of you so mean to Russia?  Time to dissolve NATO and give Ukraine back to its legitimate status as part of Russia.  Also the Baltics, Poland, Chech republic, and half of Germany.
We also expect you to approve Trump property developments and encourage state officials to stay there.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seriously, who the fark cares about their own children and grandchildren?!  Daddy needs a third yacht!
 
Richard Blaine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not sure if serious....

(provide own mental image here)
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, that.
He said he was gonna.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Northern: AdmirableSnackbar: It's more symbolic than anything considering the Paris Accords are nonbinding. Yes, it's embarrassing on the world stage but so is just about everything in this shiathole country.

Dear world, the US is struggling with the concept of democracy and freedom.  Once we are done with that we can discuss climate change.  If we go to the left.  If we go to the right this week, then STFU, unless your population is majority white Christian, Israel, or Saudi Arabia.  Renewables are unreliable.  I mean one cloudy, low wind day and your entire economy stops!  Also, why are all of you so mean to Russia?  Time to dissolve NATO and give Ukraine back to its legitimate status as part of Russia.  Also the Baltics, Poland, Chech republic, and half of Germany.
We also expect you to approve Trump property developments and encourage state officials to stay there.


Nuclear power is also carbon neutral. And consistent.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's time to rename Earth to Planet Farkwad.

Intelligent life ceased to exist here.


Let's not write off the whole planet yet, eh? They're not all shiathole countries.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's more symbolic than anything considering the Paris Accords are nonbinding. Yes, it's embarrassing on the world stage but so is just about everything in this shiathole country.


Yeah, as usual, world leaders are just paying lip service to global warming, while doing nothing to actually fix it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm having trouble understanding why this is a bigger story than the election. If Trump loses, the US government can take action on climate change that is much more significant than the Paris agreement.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now the news is done (fear-based) advertising for the swamp, they can go back to (fear-based) advertising for research funding! YAY!
oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Dodo David: The Paris Accord requires the USA to give millions of dollars to the UN, which in turn is supposed to redistribute the money to poorer nations. Does anyone really believe that UN officials would NOT enrich themselves with some all of that money?

Also, if the Paris Accord is a treaty, then it has to be ratified by the U.S. Senate before the USA can be legally bound to it.

FIFY

You're welcome.


because there's a concept called accounting. That's like saying the Walmart cashier will just keep it all, so why do I need to pay for things?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'm having trouble understanding why this is a bigger story than the election. If Trump loses, the US government can take action on climate change that is much more significant than the Paris agreement.


Thats right, I forgot that the democrats were on the verge of saving the world 5 years ago..... Wait, they were just trying to increase government revenue for excessive spending again? Whoopsie
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's time to rename Earth to Planet Farkwad.

Intelligent life ceased to exist here.


Here is the evidence.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's more symbolic than anything considering the Paris Accords are nonbinding. Yes, it's embarrassing on the world stage but so is just about everything in this shiathole country.


Aw, c'mon. France isn't so bad.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The Paris Accord requires the USA to give millions of dollars to the UN, which in turn is supposed to redistribute the money to poorer nations. Does anyone really believe that UN officials would NOT enrich themselves with some of that money?

Also, if the Paris Accord is a treaty, then it has to be ratified by the U.S. Senate before the USA can be legally bound to it.


Eventually, this redistribution of money is going to have to happen. The biggest bang for the buck in resolving CO2 emissions will be from developing economies, not those which have already built out their infrastructure.

If you get someone yammering in your ear about how "unfair" it is, you will believe that, but if you approach this as a war that has to be won, you do what needs to be done.

And if you want to say that some corruption will occur, then, well... What country are you from again?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: markie_farkie: It's time to rename Earth to Planet Farkwad.

Intelligent life ceased to exist here.

Let's not write off the whole planet yet, eh? They're not all shiathole countries.


No, no.. let her go.. it will serve as a message to the rest of us.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: AdmirableSnackbar: It's more symbolic than anything considering the Paris Accords are nonbinding. Yes, it's embarrassing on the world stage but so is just about everything in this shiathole country.

Yeah, as usual, world leaders are just paying lip service to global warming, while doing nothing to actually fix it.


Well. This is ignorance. If you look around the world, you will see a lot of progress and a lot of concrete results over the years. Different countries have had different goals, but everyone realizes that. The US has made great progress more or less in spite of itself. Other countries have been "guilted" into doing more.

It all has to start somewhere. I do not think it is an American trait to just give up as soon as some real effort becomes necessary. I would expect a little more creativity and can-do spirit, right?

Given that this SEEMS to be an important goal for people around the world, what is wrong with getting together, discussing goals and codifying them?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's good to know that regardless of the election results humanity will pretty much end in the next hundred years. It's cool that I got to be here at the end.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Northern: AdmirableSnackbar: It's more symbolic than anything considering the Paris Accords are nonbinding. Yes, it's embarrassing on the world stage but so is just about everything in this shiathole country.

Dear world, the US is struggling with the concept of democracy and freedom.  Once we are done with that we can discuss climate change.  If we go to the left.  If we go to the right this week, then STFU, unless your population is majority white Christian, Israel, or Saudi Arabia.  Renewables are unreliable.  I mean one cloudy, low wind day and your entire economy stops!  Also, why are all of you so mean to Russia?  Time to dissolve NATO and give Ukraine back to its legitimate status as part of Russia.  Also the Baltics, Poland, Chech republic, and half of Germany.
We also expect you to approve Trump property developments and encourage state officials to stay there.

Nuclear power is also carbon neutral. And consistent.


Nuclear power is not carbon neutral. It is, however, extremely safe and creates very small amounts of waste compared to the alternatives.

/More of a nuclear fan than most people.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Suddenly out of work shareblue typists looking for next gig
 
