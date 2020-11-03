 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Damn it, I'm empty. Bartendeeeerrrr! Election night thread #5   (npr.org) divider line
612
    More: Live  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Nov 2020 at 4:07 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



612 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Trumper Muppets
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another thread at this hour? Woulda thought it'd last until the morning rush starts again.
 
vlakorados
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too sober for this.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we've been forcibly displaced!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danny_kay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle Europe reporting for duty.

What did I miss??
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Matty!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically if Biden wins PA and MI, it's over.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?


revolution.jpg
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevada + Wisconsin + Michigan = Biden win

Can he do it?
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump declared victory so i guess let's just trust the guy who definitely never lies
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we won't know anything more until about 10am
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?


A coup.
 
texanjeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so mad at about 2,000,000 idiots right now....
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?


This is the map as of now:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Biden needs any 2 of those 5, but is trailing in at least 4 of them.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay fine just one more.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuartp9: Nevada + Wisconsin + Michigan = Biden win

Can he do it?


I don't know if he can win WI at this point, but he doesn't need to if he wins PA
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danny_kay: Middle Europe reporting for duty.

What did I miss??


In a sign of the times, David Andahl won election to the North Dakota house of representatives after dying of Covid.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, what's happening here ... oh ...wow. OK, tomorrow let's check in.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?

This is the map as of now:

[Fark user image image 365x750]

Biden needs any 2 of those 5, but is trailing in at least 4 of them.


Fark.

Have the mail ins been counted?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almandot: Another thread at this hour? Woulda thought it'd last until the morning rush starts again.


Who'da thought the mods would last long enough to put up a new thread?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?

This is the map as of now:

[Fark user image image 365x750]

Biden needs any 2 of those 5, but is trailing in at least 4 of them.


Be crazy if he wins GA and PA to seal it
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?


Trump prematurely declared victory and demanded they stopped counting the vote with tons of Biden leaning mail ins not counted and threatened to take it to his 6-3 SCOTUS as everyone expected but the counting continues overnight and Joe shoyld win but we shall see.

Morning! ^_^
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?


My cat crawled up to me just as I read this, like "lets sleep Naido"
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Altimus Prime: Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?

This is the map as of now:

[Fark user image image 365x750]

Biden needs any 2 of those 5, but is trailing in at least 4 of them.

Fark.

Have the mail ins been counted?


Not all of them.  And all speculation is on how many are left.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Basically if Biden wins PA and MI, it's over.


I still think he can flip GA as well, making the path even clearer. Trump has to hold NC and GA and win 2 of WI MI and PA.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Altimus Prime: Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?

This is the map as of now:

[Fark user image image 365x750]

Biden needs any 2 of those 5, but is trailing in at least 4 of them.

Fark.

Have the mail ins been counted?


Not yet. Donald Trump preemptively called election and said that he's going to the supreme court to stop them from being counted, as everybody expected him to.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Altimus Prime: Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?

This is the map as of now:

[Fark user image image 365x750]

Biden needs any 2 of those 5, but is trailing in at least 4 of them.

Fark.

Have the mail ins been counted?


No.  Trump's using the stacked Supreme Court and mail delays to invalidate absentee ballots.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, what the actual f*ck is wrong with Trumpers?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danny_kay: Middle Europe reporting for duty.

What did I miss??


Heidelberg Germany reporting in too.

tl;dr: its not looking good. that's its even close is sickening. tens of millions of americans are irredeemably farking stupid, selfish, racist horrible people, evidently. Or at least want that in their president.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Altimus Prime: Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?

This is the map as of now:

[Fark user image image 365x750]

Biden needs any 2 of those 5, but is trailing in at least 4 of them.

Fark.

Have the mail ins been counted?


Not entirely. Pretty much all that's still uncounted is mail-in, plus some others in GA.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Envoy: JFC, what the actual f*ck is wrong with Trumpers?


None of this makes sense.  We are seeing widespread election fraud.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: stuartp9: Nevada + Wisconsin + Michigan = Biden win

Can he do it?

I don't know if he can win WI at this point, but he doesn't need to if he wins PA


Today you'll get to see what everyone was talking about and you failed to understand. A lawsuit will be filed in PA to get the mail in voting extension thrown out. It will work it's way to SCOTUS.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: almandot: Another thread at this hour? Woulda thought it'd last until the morning rush starts again.

Who'da thought the mods would last long enough to put up a new thread?


Thank you? :)
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: cameroncrazy1984: Basically if Biden wins PA and MI, it's over.

I still think he can flip GA as well, making the path even clearer. Trump has to hold NC and GA and win 2 of WI MI and PA.


Yep if he wins Georgia he only needs one other of the remaining states and PA is looking the most likely.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Envoy: JFC, what the actual f*ck is wrong with Trumpers?


1. It's a personality cult.

2. Democrats need to communicate better than just vaguely gesturing to everything with unspoken inference and then saying "vote."
 
Apocalyptic Inferno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's going to have to be a deep, significant autopsy on the polling and forecasting in this race if Biden loses (and really even if he doesn't). Biden is on track to win the national vote by about the same amount as Hillary, even though he was comfortably up by 8+ points.  The only way Trump could win was if there was an even larger polling error than 2016 in his favor, and it's definitely looking like that in several states.  The fact that both 2016 and 2020 produced these kinds of errors towards Democrats suggests some severe methodology issues.  Forecasting relies on at least reasonably accurate polling averages.  A back to back 30% and 10% chance hitting is 3% (yes, this isn't exactly correct as these aren't entirely independent trials).  Something is way off.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well heres the latest.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horrible.
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Envoy: JFC, what the actual f*ck is wrong with Trumpers?


Literally everything.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quatchi: Calypsocookie: The cat just woke me up.

What's happening?

Trump prematurely declared victory and demanded they stopped counting the vote with tons of Biden leaning mail ins not counted and threatened to take it to his 6-3 SCOTUS as everyone expected but the counting continues overnight and Joe shoyld win but we shall see.

Morning! ^_^


I'm going to farking strangle my cat.

Ain't no way I'm sleeping again.

😭
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The Envoy: JFC, what the actual f*ck is wrong with Trumpers?

None of this makes sense.  We are seeing widespread election fraud.


The USPS blatantly said fark you to a federal judge and finding 300,000 ballots. Is it any surprise?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: cameroncrazy1984: stuartp9: Nevada + Wisconsin + Michigan = Biden win

Can he do it?

I don't know if he can win WI at this point, but he doesn't need to if he wins PA

Today you'll get to see what everyone was talking about and you failed to understand. A lawsuit will be filed in PA to get the mail in voting extension thrown out. It will work it's way to SCOTUS.


What extension? It's pursuant to state law
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your chins up everyone.  It's not over til it's over.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote republican:  it's easier than thinking...

WTF IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This is horrible.


The whole farking 2020 is horrible.
 
Displayed 50 of 612 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.