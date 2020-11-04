 Skip to content
 
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Well that's it, I'm moving to Oregon   (fox29.com) divider line
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
While I'm glad it passed I'm pissed that it looks like I'm going to be paying $2+ more for a pack of cigarettes soon.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, we are just starting to high-five each other down in Arizona for legalizing weed, and Oregon gets mushrooms?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also: YAY! for psilocybin therapy.  I may very well need that if Twitler gets a 2nd term.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...hard drugs"

Oh, eat a bowl of lightly-sautéed dicks.

"Hard drugs" are whatever you, personally, didn't use in your youth.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We are full...no go away!
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aagrajag: "...hard drugs"

Oh, eat a bowl of lightly-sautéed dicks.

"Hard drugs" are whatever you, personally, didn't use in your youth.


My "hard drugs" line was always anything used IV. That's hard drugs.
 
