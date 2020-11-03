 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   New Jersey finally has something they can brag about   (nytimes.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1589 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now New Yorkers can visit New Jersey without feeling ashamed
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as they are responsible about it I'm ok with it.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Well, they are the Garden State.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Now New Yorkers can visit New Jersey without feeling ashamed


Now don't get overconfident, they still have Taylor Pork Roll and overpriced Italian-American food.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the line to get over the Ben Franklin is already forming.  PA just lost millions in revenue.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: the line to get over the Ben Franklin is already forming.  PA just lost millions in revenue.


CT keeps dragging their farking feet as well
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news today, sales of Doritos have skyrocketed in New Jersey.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed this would be about Chris Christie shedding 100 lbs. from his 'Rona ordeal
 
TUFAschistEH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still have to worry about this guy
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they will find a way for Big Business to put a stranglehold on growth and production. I don't use cannabis, and I don't have a horse in this race, but I'd love to have one as a houseplant.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey is naturally a little more cocaine than marijuana.  The marijuana shouldn't be legal.  It should be mandatory.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now when the bennies come over they will smell kush, not a petroleum refinement.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So close...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: As long as they are responsible about it I'm ok with it.


Pray tell, what consequences does "irresponsible" marijuana use lead to?

/raping the fridge?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew no more renewing my card.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Smith moving his base of operations back to jersey?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Speaking as a NJ resident, this news is dpoisn.com.

What's crazy about this is that a few years ago when Murphy became Gov, he told the government to just get it on his desk and he'd sign off on it.  And they weren't able to do that.  The legislature locked it up.  That's why it had to go to the ballot.

Their reason for blocking it was because they thought the people didn't want it.  Well, you idiots, you were clearly VERY wrong about that.  And you cost a LOT of people a LOT of grief in this state with all your ass-dragging bullshiat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: kdawg7736: As long as they are responsible about it I'm ok with it.

Pray tell, what consequences does "irresponsible" marijuana use lead to?

/raping the fridge?


Driving.  FFS, don't drive while high.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
New Jersey guy here. This is fantastic news. I have been driving to Massachusetts for weed... closest place where it was legal. This saves me a 5 hour road trip.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: TuckFrump: Now New Yorkers can visit New Jersey without feeling ashamed

Now don't get overconfident, they still have Taylor Pork Roll and overpriced Italian-American food.


Slight correction, that's "the best egg sandwiches with taylor ham" and "very good overpriced Italian food".

And now gambling and legal marijuana.

Ignore the shiatty, smelly industrial part on I95 and we're pretty damn awesome.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: the line to get over the Ben Franklin is already forming.  PA just lost millions in revenue.


with NJ going legal, I give PA about a year before we do. our Lt. Governor keeps pointing out that 40% of state residents will be within a half hour drive of being able to buy legal pot. it's going to be the same thing that happened with casinos about 15 years ago. NJ had gambling for years, PA fought over it, dragging their feet and arguing. then once we did legalize it our legislators fell in love with the tax revenue and we can't build enough casinos

it's also funny that every state that had a cannabis question on the ballot yesterday passed it
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Speaking as a NJ resident, this news is [dpoisn.com image 54x11].

What's crazy about this is that a few years ago when Murphy became Gov, he told the government to just get it on his desk and he'd sign off on it.  And they weren't able to do that.  The legislature locked it up.  That's why it had to go to the ballot.

Their reason for blocking it was because they thought the people didn't want it.  Well, you idiots, you were clearly VERY wrong about that.  And you cost a LOT of people a LOT of grief in this state with all your ass-dragging bullshiat.


Let's puff man I got a pack of sugar kush from Curaleaf
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: ColonelCathcart: kdawg7736: As long as they are responsible about it I'm ok with it.

Pray tell, what consequences does "irresponsible" marijuana use lead to?

/raping the fridge?

Driving.  FFS, don't drive while high.


Nice job throwing out something that is currently all will forever be illegal:

Driving Under the Influence (of any drug that alters your state of mine)

By your "logic" - alcohol should be illegal
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TUFAschistEH:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still have to worry about this guy

When that movie came out I was too young to appreciate his abhorrence of bankers.

He loved music and musicians and what was good enough for me.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am happy for NJ and NY. Sad for me,

I recently moved from Long Island to the non legal state of GA, where there is no hope for legalization here.

I'm down to my last two J's and no hope of getting any replacement. I'll be forced to go dry for the first time in my life since 1995. I'm considering finding an NA meeting.

"Hi I'm Steklo, I moved to a non legal state"

"Hi Steklo!  Welcome to the club"
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"My girlfriend said 'Kiss me where it smells,' so I drove her to New Jersey."
-Gilbert Gottfried
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ColonelCathcart:

By your "logic" - alcohol should be illegal

not even remotely what was posted.  be responsible and everything is fine.  be irresponsible and everything is not fine, for you.  just like alcohol.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.