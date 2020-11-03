 Skip to content
(NPR)   We may be in for the long haul here folks, hang in there - election night thread #4
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remain cautiously optimistic.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Election night is longer than you think, dad! longer than you think!
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leaning Biden - looking good!
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't anticipate having a clear winner until Thursday at the earliest.

We had mass absentee voting. It's going to take longer than it did in the last few elections to count them.
 
MBA Jam
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dahnkster: I remain cautiously optimistic.


Fox called AZ for Biden apparently. We could be in for a seriously wonky 270-268 win if the dice rolled snake eyes and Biden lost PA..
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The vodka continues to empty, the champagne remains in the fridge.
 
Prime [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure do hope we're living in America this time next year.
 
RevRaven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the darkest hour, hope springs eternal.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, good luck. Time to rise (from farking) and shine.
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't take much more of this shiat.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: Election night is longer than you think, dad! longer than you think!


I got that reference
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MSNBC commentary on PA doesn't line up with the SoS site at all. They say LACKAWANNA County has processed all their mail in votes. The PA SoS says they have processed ZERO.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prime: Sure do hope we're living in America this time next year.


You won't recognize it.
 
yukichigai
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dahnkster: The vodka continues to empty, the champagne remains in the fridge.


This sums up the last 4 years ridiculously well
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Virginia went Blue according to AP
 
otiosa
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the stage past "ow my liver?"
 
moeburn
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so hey guys I picked a bad night to do shrooms
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fingers crossed.  This is a terrifying election.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ron Kind is losing Wisconsin right now. He better make up for it in absentee ballots. The guy going after his seat is a Trumper, and doesn't believe in masks. He is farked up in the head.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, good nap... so, what did I miss?
 
tintar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh good lord I was asleep for the first 3.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nied
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something about Trump threat to send in his lawyers that I just thought of: His campaign is broke, how's he gonna pay them?
 
Man On Pink Corner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Went back for seconds when they gave me the gas!
 
holyflurkingschnitt [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another thread another bookmark  - east coast asleep yet?
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its' time for cheeseballs.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: MSNBC commentary on PA doesn't line up with the SoS site at all. They say LACKAWANNA County has processed all their mail in votes. The PA SoS says they have processed ZERO.


Maybe somebody is mixing up "mail in" and "early in person" votes.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Prime: Sure do hope we're living in America this time next year.


We're all living in Amerika. Ist wunderbar.

Rammstein - Amerika (Official Video)
Youtube Rr8ljRgcJNM
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phamwaa
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stick a fork in Joe. Down by half a mil in his home state.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need to make fentanyl free and widely available everywhere south of Virginia and east of Colorado.
 
Citation Needed
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1/2 bottle of wine, bottle of Quad, Rum and Coke and I don't think I have had enough to deal with America voting for a CLEARLY Authoritarian a SECOND time.
 
eagles95
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy on MSNBC said PA have over 2 million mail in ballots to count yet
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm hoping we still have a chance at the senate.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holyflurkingschnitt: Another thread another bookmark  - east coast asleep yet?


Nah, but lots are giving up.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank god Culp is losing in WA. The last thing we need is another politician getting on the job experience.
 
jst3p
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's happening again, isn't it? Someone reassure me.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the last thread, 538's conditional forecast if you call some key states:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nied: Something about Trump threat to send in his lawyers that I just thought of: His campaign is broke, how's he gonna pay them?


oh you sweet summer child.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nied: Something about Trump threat to send in his lawyers that I just thought of: His campaign is broke, how's he gonna pay them?


It is cute you think he will pay them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dahnkster: Virginia went Blue according to AP


That's cause my county's results came in. Fairfax County.
 
Bear151556 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

moeburn: so hey guys I picked a bad night to do shrooms

That's not possible. imho
 
Oysterman
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phamwaa: Stick a fork in Joe. Down by half a mil in his home state.
[Fark user image 346x750]


50% reporting, rube.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To the person who posted the 270-270 election map at the end of last thread:

Biden will win Omaha, which will make it 271-269.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rhino Jockey: Ah, good nap... so, what did I miss?


The world.  It may be ending.

You weren't close, were you?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 hours ago  

otiosa: What's the stage past "ow my liver?"


"Why is my skin yellow?"
 
Jerseysteve22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The mail in ballots have arrived!
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phamwaa: Stick a fork in Joe. Down by half a mil in his home state.
[Fark user image 346x750]


Wait that Jo that is running is a lady? I have no idea why I thought she was a he.
 
