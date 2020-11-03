 Skip to content
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Original:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"Fark this, I'm outta here."
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"Welp, we tried."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
🎶 Take it ... to the limit. One more tiiiiiiiiiiiiiime."
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ALL THE BALLOTS!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fark?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anderson still frozen with shock in light of Election SNAFU
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nazis are bad, mmmkay?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farking red states.  I shiat on all of you cause i'm migratory.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A vote for the Rapture
A vote for the rap-turd
But what of our raptor?
The bird is the word!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"NO I DO NOT TASTE LIKE CHICKEN!"


(rerun in case you want to vote)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Murica, fark yeah!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't want to live in this country anymore. Dafuq is wrong with you people?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Holy crap, Look at the plumage on her!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey there big guy..."
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair
Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air
Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light
My head grew heavy and my sight grew dim
I had to stop for the night
There she stood in the doorway;
I heard the mission bell
And I was thinking to myself,
'This could be Heaven or this could be Hell'
Then she lit up a candle and she showed me the way
There were voices down the corridor,
I thought I heard them say...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Caw
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WHAT THE F*CK ARE YOU PEOPLE DOING?!?
 
Ratchet_of_knoxville
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reading the election results "FARK! Farkitty fark faaaaark! FARK!*"

But not the word Fark. The other F word.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Hey, don't go looking at me- I'm just a symbol. And I sure as hell wish they'd gone with the turkey right about now."
 
