(The Onion)   "Man Buys Couple Boxes Of Mac And Cheese In Case Society Descends Into Blood-Soaked Pandemonium". I consider this a personal attack   (theonion.com) divider line
12
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'couple boxes' Is that boxes that can be linked together, or boxes for couples?

Oh, you meant 'A couple OF boxes'. I see. I have no idea how you graduated middle school, nor how you would survive daily life without velcro.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Onion lost its mojo long ago.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

uttertosh: 'couple boxes' Is that boxes that can be linked together, or boxes for couples?

Oh, you meant 'A couple OF boxes'. I see. I have no idea how you graduated middle school, nor how you would survive daily life without velcro.


I am going to the store to buy a dozen of eggs. Would you like me to get you something?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's what a Canadian would buy. An American would buy ammo, Jack Daniels, and a Jim Bakker special bucket.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uttertosh: 'couple boxes' Is that boxes that can be linked together, or boxes for couples?

Oh, you meant 'A couple OF boxes'. I see. I have no idea how you graduated middle school, nor how you would survive daily life without velcro.


It's the Onion
 
Astorix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice try but I don't think satire articles are what we need right now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: The Onion lost its mojo long ago.


No, it was always dumb
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Astorix: Nice try but I don't think satire articles are what we need right now.


fark off
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bought some hope in boxes of uncounted mail-in votes upon which I could rest my head, my hopes, and my dreams.  I don't think it's worth that much though.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Klyukva: uttertosh: 'couple boxes' Is that boxes that can be linked together, or boxes for couples?

Oh, you meant 'A couple OF boxes'. I see. I have no idea how you graduated middle school, nor how you would survive daily life without velcro.

I am going to the store to buy a dozen of eggs. Would you like me to get you something?


Okay, if someone you know always says 'a dozen of eggs' they are incorrect and sound rather dumb, right? Because you know it's wrong, it sounds wrong, and them constantly getting it wrong makes them appear less intelligent.

Same for 'couple things' - that's what couples do.

People who say 'couple things' instead of 'a couple of things' aren't just wrong, they are perpetuating wrongness via repetition, thus making 'being willfully dumb' contagious due to the power of 'common usage'

I notice that the velcro is loose on your right shoe, BTW. No, the other right. See, take one side of the velcro and couple with the other...

This is why Trump is getting a 2nd term. Couple reasons!! 🤪
 
batlock666
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have done that. Just before the Y2K-problem would hit, I bought a can of beans in tomato sauce.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Klyukva: uttertosh: 'couple boxes' Is that boxes that can be linked together, or boxes for couples?

Oh, you meant 'A couple OF boxes'. I see. I have no idea how you graduated middle school, nor how you would survive daily life without velcro.

I am going to the store to buy a dozen of eggs. Would you like me to get you something?

Okay, if someone you know always says 'a dozen of eggs' they are incorrect and sound rather dumb, right? Because you know it's wrong, it sounds wrong, and them constantly getting it wrong makes them appear less intelligent.

Same for 'couple things' - that's what couples do.

People who say 'couple things' instead of 'a couple of things' aren't just wrong, they are perpetuating wrongness via repetition, thus making 'being willfully dumb' contagious due to the power of 'common usage'

I notice that the velcro is loose on your right shoe, BTW. No, the other right. See, take one side of the velcro and couple with the other...

This is why Trump is getting a 2nd term. Couple reasons!! 🤪


A better comparison is "few". You don't say "a few of things". "Couple" is being used that way.

/or, "What! Language isn't static!"
 
