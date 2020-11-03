 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   The UK can expect three more Covid waves complete with lockdowns   (theguardian.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This version of a Christmas Carol is pretty farking dark.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting to the point where I'm  fine with opening back up, if the people who support that plan publicly identify themselves now and are barred from medical treatment for covid.

No one *really* cares whether people die from covid, heart attacks, or cancer. People die and in reality, it's not a tragedy to anyone, on a mass scale. But we can't have hospitals overrun and medical workers exhausted and sick. So let's test waste water for clusters; study and work from home where possible; create bubbles where possible; let businesses choose whether to enforce covid safety and let consumers decide which businesses to support; and if you vote for keeping pubs open, medical care is closed to you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

You are, kind of, an idiot aren't you?
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A third wave, subby, not "three more".: "That is why some scientists expect a third or more waves of the virus to be managed [with] repeat lockdowns. "

/// slashies for the bad subby
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That post was so dumb I lapsed into a comma
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I got a blocked colon; semicolon.
 
