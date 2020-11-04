 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Low hygiene, lack of clean drinking water and unsanitary conditions may save you from Covid-19. Here comes the Indian science   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soaking yourself and your kids in antibacterial everything and sterilizing your environment leaves your immune system weak.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, it's true.  You can't catch COVID-19 if you've died of dysentery.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, of course they have better immune systems, they don't have vaccines forced on them as kids.

/runs
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Germs
Youtube TdvSMf4GWA0
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: Well, it's true.  You can't catch COVID-19 if you've died of dysentery.


This.
Of course, dying of air pollution caused illness prevents COVID, too.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Praveen Kumar and Bal Chander from Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College looked at data from 122 countries, including 80 high and upper middle-income ones. They suggest that Covid-19 deaths are lower in countries which have a higher population exposed to a diverse range of microbes, particularly of what is called "gram-negative bacteria".
These bacteria typically are responsible for severe pneumonia, blood and urinary tract and skin infections. But they also are believed to produce an antiviral cytokine - molecules which help fight pathogens - called interferon which protects cells against the coronavirus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: cannibalparrot: Well, it's true.  You can't catch COVID-19 if you've died of dysentery.

This.
Of course, dying of air pollution caused illness prevents COVID, too.


Or maybe the air pollution act like nicotine?
(Read some place that nicotine uses the same receptor as c19)
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Laobaojun: cannibalparrot: Well, it's true.  You can't catch COVID-19 if you've died of dysentery.

This.
Of course, dying of air pollution caused illness prevents COVID, too.

Or maybe the air pollution act like nicotine?
(Read some place that nicotine uses the same receptor as c19)


I don't know about that, but air quality in India is brutal.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Praveen Kumar and Bal Chander from Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College looked at data from 122 countries, including 80 high and upper middle-income ones. They suggest that Covid-19 deaths are lower in countries which have a higher population exposed to a diverse range of microbes, particularly of what is called "gram-negative bacteria".
These bacteria typically are responsible for severe pneumonia, blood and urinary tract and skin infections. But they also are believed to produce an antiviral cytokine - molecules which help fight pathogens - called interferon which protects cells against the coronavirus.

[Fark user image image 650x363]


"Science ain't an exact science with these clowns"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: waxbeans: Laobaojun: cannibalparrot: Well, it's true.  You can't catch COVID-19 if you've died of dysentery.

This.
Of course, dying of air pollution caused illness prevents COVID, too.

Or maybe the air pollution act like nicotine?
(Read some place that nicotine uses the same receptor as c19)

I don't know about that, but air quality in India is brutal.


Wow. Well, AFTER reading that, maybe only the strongest lungs make it this far. With that much pollution.

Okay, is California doing worse?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It might also get your corpse thrown in the Ganges without a confirmation test...
 
Orallo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TD/DR?

Even COVID19 doesn't want to live in filthy, filthy, disgusting India.

🤣🤣 🤣
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They are genetically superior.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The COVID-19 numbers for India aren't even accurate. The mortality rate there is much higher, but given that cause of death isn't always listed, a number of COVID-19 deaths are reported as something else, and even deaths in hospitals aren't reported into the government system.  The numbers for people who contracted COVID-19 are likely just as wrong as the numbers for COVID-19 deaths.

I wouldn't trust that study's results.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"All right, but apart from the low hygiene, lack of clean drinking water and unsanitary conditions, what have the Indians ever done for us?"
 
