(Politico)   Refill your drinks, we're still going. This is your election night thread 3
1070
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to feel physically ill.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I hear is the dick sucking party will be paltry
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just awful. But it's red waving as predicted right
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo tambien
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three! Ah ah ah
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F that light beer crapola.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: I'm beginning to feel physically ill.


Drink some water.  Lay down for a bit.  This one's gonna take a bit.  It's a marathon, not a sprint.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will our long national nightmare come to a middle?
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is more of a tribute to intellectual laziness, more than hate or anger.

Folks just be lazy.

\and dumb
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I'm drunk
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doug Jones lost, that's no surprise.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, I have no more fingernails left to bite.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size

We're all going to die
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump leading in Utah...no shiat. *eye roll*
 
cyberbenali [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I can deal with this.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

God I hope those leading ones change soon.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh x2. Doug Jones is losing.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WI and PA will go to Biden, but not until those mail in ballots are counted in the coming days.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nvmac: I think this is more of a tribute to intellectual laziness, more than hate or anger.

Folks just be lazy.

\and dumb


No, it's Hayes and anger
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Guys, I have no more fingernails left to bite.


Carryover from last thread 
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter what happens later, I think we can say we can not count on people in the USA to be sane, smart, and caring.  Everything is reverting back to the wild west.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Mirage.

I hope.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anybody busted into their emergency alcohol reserve?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: I'm beginning to feel physically ill.


How could they trick us twice
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*refills pipe*

I had to give my poor liver a break this week
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: [Fark user image image 425x675]
God I hope those leading ones change soon.


The light colors are pointless at this time.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again.....MANY ballots are not counted yet. Tomorrow and the next day for much of the mail in and early voting.

Remember the RECORD votes placed by mostly DEMS in early and mail in voting?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always drink only one beer per night. I've just popped the top off a second.

I repeat: a second Heinekin has hit the Skeleton Man.

But that smoke isn't from the beer melting steel beams. That would be reefer.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Doug Jones lost, that's no surprise.


I'm so glad we destroyed Franken to protect him.
 
Captain_Max_Radius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Has anybody busted into their emergency alcohol reserve?


twice
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/hollyotterbein/st​a​tus/1323820689598615553?s=20

275,000 mail in ballots in Philadelphia County, PA, won't be counted until tomorrow for some reason.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kornacki is saying Biden looks good in AZ
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is closer than it should be, I thought we were better than this but I didn't know what to expect here.
I know what I hoped for.
Stop doom and glooming it kids, we are just getting started.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try to calm down, folks. Believe it or not, a lot of these numbers are still early. Ohio, Georgia, Penn, South Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota didn't even start counting mailed ballots until today. Don't buy into the early victory claim BS.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to say...Fark anyone that voted for any republican.

thanks!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MN looking good for Biden.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news: House remains in Democratic control, per MSNBC.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imaconnect4guy: https://twitter.com/hollyotterbein/st​a​tus/1323820689598615553?s=20

275,000 mail in ballots in Philadelphia County, PA, won't be counted until tomorrow for some reason.


Because they always said that those were counted the next day....this is no surprise.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how? How can a con man grifter who has killed 230k people get this many votes? It's mind boggling. All of these fake ass Christians voting for a monster yet again.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Again.....MANY ballots are not counted yet. Tomorrow and the next day for much of the mail in and early voting.

Remember the RECORD votes placed by mostly DEMS in early and mail in voting?


I still don't understand how early voting and absentee is worked into the projections.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: I'm beginning to feel physically ill.


My stomach was predicting problems four hours ago. I wish I knew more about where it gets its info.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: All I hear is the dick sucking party will be paltry


i.imgur.comView Full Size


"I just don't feel like sucking dick anymore."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That D-Con box is looking mighty tempting.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, port, amaretto, or just chug Rumplemintz and hope to forget waking up?

Mead is saved in case of victory.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imaconnect4guy: https://twitter.com/hollyotterbein/st​a​tus/1323820689598615553?s=20

275,000 mail in ballots in Philadelphia County, PA, won't be counted until tomorrow for some reason.


PA Counts Election Day Votes FIRST
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dems keep the House. Still no change in the Senate, and that's what the Dems need.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Good news: House remains in Democratic control, per MSNBC.


Sherlock, not constipated
 
