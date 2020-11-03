 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   While US church pastors use church funds and donations to purchase lavish mansions and private jets, an Ontario teen is collecting shoes for the less fortunate   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christmas shoes?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A) this is pretty cool, good for her.
B) If you're a runner, check with your local running shop as there are a number of non profits that take used running shoes specifically for sports programs.  Decent running shoes start at $100 so it keeps a lot of people out of the sport.

/Who am I kidding, this is Fark, we don't even run when chased.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They'll never get rich by doing that, sheesh
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: A) this is pretty cool, good for her.
B) If you're a runner, check with your local running shop as there are a number of non profits that take used running shoes specifically for sports programs.  Decent running shoes start at $100 so it keeps a lot of people out of the sport.

/Who am I kidding, this is Fark, we don't even run when chased.


We prefer to play Hard To Want rather than Hard To Get.

/good on this kid
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It would be nice if churches did donate time, money and resources to the less fortunate. I get so mad every Sunday when my pastor flies his Lear Jet in from his private island.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?"
- Jesus
 
