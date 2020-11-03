 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Some people will have a problem with this, "this" being a 23-year-old piloting your 777   (blackenterprise.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that around the age someone would fly planes for the Air Force?
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Isn't that around the age someone would fly planes for the Air Force?


Bingo. If a 23 year old can drive an A-10 or land an F-series fighter on a carrier at night, I think they can handle a 777 just fine.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when I was in HS i had a friend with a pilots license. smart lad, good family.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty-three-year-old Malik Sinegal is now the youngest African American ever to become a certified Boeing 777 pilot in the country - a feat he wasn't even aware he had accomplished until he was contacted by a representative from Boeing to congratulate him.

Don't you think that would be the kind of thing you would find out about before the manufacturer did?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:

Don't you think that would be the kind of thing you would find out about before the manufacturer did?


Probably so, but maybe he was just busting his ass and too busy to worry about a sort of esoteric record.

Good for this kid, sounds like he got into a great program through a smaller school and really made it work. We need more good pilots now that the military supply lines are no longer feeding the airlines like they did for so long (and all those mandatory retirement ages are forcing the longtimers out).
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2020 Tour de France began in Nice, France on Saturday, Aug. 29 and concluded on Sunday, Sept. 20 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904, securing the yellow jersey a day before turning 22.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as he doesn't try a barrel roll or whatever.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: The 2020 Tour de France began in Nice, France on Saturday, Aug. 29 and concluded on Sunday, Sept. 20 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904, securing the yellow jersey a day before turning 22.


Man! Remember when anyone gave a flying shiat about bicycling?

I dont!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A: "The Pilot", you racist.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, I remember when I was a 18-year-old pilot and having trouble with premature elevation.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm all for it, and impressed by his personal achievement; I'm just sick of my flight getting pulled over on the taxiway every 500 yards...
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've got no problem with my pilots being younger than me or my doctors being younger than me.  My wife would have a problem with me having a girlfriend younger than me although I might, oh never mind.   I'm 61.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mateomaui: As long as he doesn't try a barrel roll or whatever.


Greetings passengers, this is your Captain Malik Sinegal.

YOLO biatches.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
23 is super young to be in charge of something like that.  Damn.  Kudos to him.  23 year old me was in no way capable of that responsibility.

Also, since they said he was the youngest African-American to be certified to fly the 777 that means there is someone who was even younger than him.  That's scary as hell.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If he's single, his dating life must be awesome.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: mateomaui: As long as he doesn't try a barrel roll or whatever.

Greetings passengers, this is your Captain Malik Sinegal.

YOLO biatches.


I mean, if he gives me notice to exit the bathroom and buckle my seatbelt first, I'd guess I'd try it once.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Monty_Zoncolan: The 2020 Tour de France began in Nice, France on Saturday, Aug. 29 and concluded on Sunday, Sept. 20 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904, securing the yellow jersey a day before turning 22.

Man! Remember when anyone gave a flying shiat about bicycling?

I dont!


Enough people care to make TDF the most cheated at, corrupt sporting event on earth.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Certified just in time for the pandemic-induced collapse of the airline industry.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the youngest African American ever to become a certified Boeing 777 pilot

So who is the youngest 777 pilot? It can't be much less.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm getting to the age where pretty much everyone seems 23 so I wouldn't even notice.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Twenty-three-year-old Malik Sinegal


And that right there is why some people would have a problem with it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Enough people care to make TDF the most cheated at, corrupt sporting event on earth.


No I am not "TO DOWN FU*K" so please leave me alone.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's my fetish...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Isn't that around the age someone would fly planes for the Air Force?


Yeah. I have a friend who flew a B-52. He was almost exactly my age and we met when we were 30. He'd been out of the service for awhile, and he might have been older than 23 when he flew, but not by much.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: Certified just in time for the pandemic-induced collapse of the airline industry.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There are so many dreams crushed by coronavirus. Imagine if you were a young ambitious chef who opened a restaurant in February of 2020. Or the people already in poverty who lost their jobs.

// And the dead.
// I'll stop now
/// Sob
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean he can't even rent a car.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Don't you think that would be the kind of thing you would find out about before the manufacturer did?


Not really, since it's so arbitrarily specific it doesn't really mean anything.

He's not the first black certified pilot by a long shot, he's not the youngest certified pilot by a long shot, and the combination of those two things is of not significance whatsoever.

I mean... he could have known if he'd wanted to look into it, but he didn't give a shiat, as a result of being an adult with a real job to do and such.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: the youngest African American ever to become a certified Boeing 777 pilot

So who is the youngest 777 pilot? It can't be much less.


I had to look it up because the article didn't include it.  22.  22 farking years old and flying a 777.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What do you call two black men sitting on the flight deck of an airliner at FL350?

The pilots, you racist.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I'm getting to the age where pretty much everyone seems 23 so I wouldn't even notice.


So that's how you get extra booze from the flight attendants. Noted.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: That's my fetish...
[i.pinimg.com image 850x740]


She and I would create some severe wake turbulence, yes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: I mean he can't even rent a car.


Some states allow people under 25 to rent cars.  I was able to rent one in California when I was under 25, but I had to pay an extra daily fee.

IIRC, Drew Bledsoe couldn't rent a car in Hawaii when he went to his first Pro Bowl.
 
Dryad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sprgrss: 23 is super young to be in charge of something like that.  Damn.  Kudos to him.  23 year old me was in no way capable of that responsibility.


In WWII, people that age were commanding squadrons of heavy bombers on raids critical to the success of the entire war effort.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: mateomaui: As long as he doesn't try a barrel roll or whatever.

Greetings passengers, this is your Captain Malik Sinegal.


If I had to guess, he's going to have to rack up a farkton of flying hours on the Triple before he can actually be the "Captain" on the flight crew - I suspect he'll be flying with a much more senior Captain for quite some time. Airlines are very serious when it comes to experience, when hundreds of lives are on the line.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Random Anonymous Blackmail: mateomaui: As long as he doesn't try a barrel roll or whatever.

Greetings passengers, this is your Captain Malik Sinegal.

If I had to guess, he's going to have to rack up a farkton of flying hours on the Triple before he can actually be the "Captain" on the flight crew - I suspect he'll be flying with a much more senior Captain for quite some time. Airlines are very serious when it comes to experience, when hundreds of lives are on the line.


Reminds me of the book Airframe.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dude is a grown ass adult and obviously has put in the hours and has proven competent. Old people need to shut the fark up about people in the prime of their lives doing things that make them feel uncomfortable.
 
Dryad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice plane. How long before some cop thinks he stole it?
 
soupafi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Legit question. If you put this gentleman in the cockpit of an airbus, would he be able to fly it?
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Monty_Zoncolan: The 2020 Tour de France began in Nice, France on Saturday, Aug. 29 and concluded on Sunday, Sept. 20 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner of the Tour de France since 1904, securing the yellow jersey a day before turning 22.

Man! Remember when anyone gave a flying shiat about bicycling?

I dont!


Hell, I'm a bicycle mechanic and I don't give a crap about pro-tour bicycle racing.  Ultradistance and unsupported ultra (RAAM, Trans-Am, GDR, IPWR) are more my thing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Twenty-three-year-old Malik Sinegal is now the youngest African American ever to become a certified Boeing 777 pilot in the country - a feat he wasn't even aware he had accomplished until he was contacted by a representative from Boeing to congratulate him.

Don't you think that would be the kind of thing you would find out about before the manufacturer did?


Does every school check the race and age of pilots from every other school?  I doubt it, and would think Boeing keeps track of who gets rated to fly their aircraft.

IANAP but i play one on PC
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sprgrss: BigNumber12: Random Anonymous Blackmail: mateomaui: As long as he doesn't try a barrel roll or whatever.

Greetings passengers, this is your Captain Malik Sinegal.

If I had to guess, he's going to have to rack up a farkton of flying hours on the Triple before he can actually be the "Captain" on the flight crew - I suspect he'll be flying with a much more senior Captain for quite some time. Airlines are very serious when it comes to experience, when hundreds of lives are on the line.

Reminds me of the book Airframe.


He'll be fine as long as he doesnt try and override the autopilot for an uncommanded slats deployment....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Random Anonymous Blackmail: mateomaui: As long as he doesn't try a barrel roll or whatever.

Greetings passengers, this is your Captain Malik Sinegal.

If I had to guess, he's going to have to rack up a farkton of flying hours on the Triple before he can actually be the "Captain" on the flight crew - I suspect he'll be flying with a much more senior Captain for quite some time. Airlines are very serious when it comes to experience, when hundreds of lives are on the line.


He'll still have to wear the "Please Be Patient, I Am A Trainee" tag on his coat for awhile.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Wily Wombat: I mean he can't even rent a car.

Some states allow people under 25 to rent cars. I was able to rent one in California when I was under 25, but I had to pay an extra daily fee.

IIRC, Drew Bledsoe couldn't rent a car in Hawaii when he went to his first Pro Bowl.


That's company policy, not any state law.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: Ultradistance and unsupported ultra (RAAM, Trans-Am, GDR, IPWR) are more my thing.


Awesome!
Who cares!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

soupafi: Legit question. If you put this gentleman in the cockpit of an airbus, would he be able to fly it?


Fly it? Sure.

Land it? Iffy.

Cope with an in-flight emergency? Doubtful.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The_Sponge: Wily Wombat: I mean he can't even rent a car.

Some states allow people under 25 to rent cars. I was able to rent one in California when I was under 25, but I had to pay an extra daily fee.

IIRC, Drew Bledsoe couldn't rent a car in Hawaii when he went to his first Pro Bowl.

That's company policy, not any state law.


Hmmmmm...I thought it was when I rented that car in 2002.

Oh well.  At least it doesn't affect me any more.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eh you can be certified to fly a 777 without ever flying one. Just need to spend enough time in a high fidelity simulator. Got to go out to United's training center in colorado once and mess around on their full motion 777 simulator. Per my flight instructor the first time a pilot will fly an actually 777 airplane it would have passengers in it.
 
knbber2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sprgrss: jaytkay: the youngest African American ever to become a certified Boeing 777 pilot

So who is the youngest 777 pilot? It can't be much less.

I had to look it up because the article didn't include it.  22.  22 farking years old and flying a 777.


I was flying fighters for the USAF in Europe at age 22.  Nothing to take away from the accomplishment, but it's not mind blowing.
 
