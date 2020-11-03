 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSBW Monterey)   Three hybrid wolves spotted near Monterey, one moon short of a biatchin' t-shirt   (ksbw.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking wolf/German shepherd or wolf/dachshund?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn liberals even forcing the wolves hybrid.  They probably even paid for the solar charging station by selling fetus parts at the used baby lot.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chihuawolf
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have a fundamental problem with people breeding these creatures.  I also have a fundamental problem with the private ownership of wolves too.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Farking short-sighted asshole "status breed" owners
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jbc: Are we talking wolf/German shepherd or wolf/dachshund?


Cockalupus.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: jbc: Are we talking wolf/German shepherd or wolf/dachshund?

Cockalupus.


"In the event of an erection due to the full moon..."
 
sprgrss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: Chihuawolf


Not that anyone should ever do this, but what would be the result of a wolf chihuahua?  Obviously, the mother would have to be the wolf but...
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Nogrhi: Chihuawolf

Not that anyone should ever do this, but what would be the result of a wolf chihuahua?  Obviously, the mother would have to be the wolf but...


And the male chihuahua said, "Take it, BIATCH!!!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Obviously, the mother would have to be the wolf but...


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pfffft, get back to me when the wolves go fully electric.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What finery is this?
 
brandent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sprgrss: I have a fundamental problem with people breeding these creatures.  I also have a fundamental problem with the private ownership of wolves too.


And several breeds of 'dog' too on my list.  People get all fussy when it's a 'dog', but realistically a pit bull is the most dangerous animal there is to humans in the US.  It is not a dog.  It is bred to kill and nothing else.  Every single pit bull cross that ends up in a shelter should be euthanized.  Rottweilers, Dobermans, etc etc.  And even certain 'working dog' breeds like shepherds and collies should require special licensing.  Yes German Shepherds being the primary one, but breeds like border collies can be nearly impossible for the average person to keep because they have special needs.  You want to own a German shepherd or husky or border collie?  Norwegian elk hound you say?  Great.  Here's the certification you need as a dog handler.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: jbc: Are we talking wolf/German shepherd or wolf/dachshund?

Cockalupus.


Aren't those cockatiel/octopus hybrids?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone else hoping this is promotional gack for the next very funny Christopher Moore novel?


/his hipster vampire books are hilarious
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is actually a new species of canine called a "coywolf". It's bigger than a coyote, smaller than a wolf, hardier than a dog, but is a combination of all three.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem here.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brandent: sprgrss: I have a fundamental problem with people breeding these creatures.  I also have a fundamental problem with the private ownership of wolves too.

And several breeds of 'dog' too on my list.  People get all fussy when it's a 'dog', but realistically a pit bull is the most dangerous animal there is to humans in the US.  It is not a dog.  It is bred to kill and nothing else.  Every single pit bull cross that ends up in a shelter should be euthanized.  Rottweilers, Dobermans, etc etc.  And even certain 'working dog' breeds like shepherds and collies should require special licensing.  Yes German Shepherds being the primary one, but breeds like border collies can be nearly impossible for the average person to keep because they have special needs.  You want to own a German shepherd or husky or border collie?  Norwegian elk hound you say?  Great.  Here's the certification you need as a dog handler.


You are a nut
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.