(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Armed man arrested at NC polling place
posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 5:11 PM



The Googles Do Nothing
2 hours ago  
He can't resist waving his tiny pecker around in front of others.
 
OdradekRex
2 hours ago  
Rambozo
 
Badmoodman
2 hours ago  
I NEVER would have guessed what he looked like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash
2 hours ago  
The Cosplay Militia misplaced one of its stooges.
 
vrax
2 hours ago  
Good!
 
Alley Rat
2 hours ago  
They really took Trump's words seriously - and literally.

Even after he was told not to come back to the polling place, he came back to the polling place.

Enjoy your (misdemeanor) record. You earned it.
 
duppy
2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iToad
2 hours ago  
There's probably going to be more of them. They really are that stupid and crazy. At least they dropped the hammer on this armed asshole before he could truly act up.
 
Nina9
2 hours ago  
Cute outfit!
 
Hoblit
2 hours ago  
How embarrassing.

/and barely Charlotte
//although technically it is
///South End for Biden!
 
C18H27NO3
1 hour ago  
You don't look intimidating when you dress like that.  You look foolish.
 
g.fro
1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
I see they used a stock photo for the article.
 
EL EM
1 hour ago  
Justin Dunn ing-Krueger.
 
litespeed74
1 hour ago  
Amazing!  There are so many antifa left wing radicals dressing up as Trump terrorsts?  wow!!
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  
One!
One Gravy Seal!

Ah ah ah!
 
EL EM
1 hour ago  

EL EM: Justin Dunn ing-Krueger.


Autocorrect. You get the idea.
 
The Bunyip
1 hour ago  
I hope he gets the mental health help he clearly needs.
 
Herr Morgenstern
1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder who he voted for.
 
Farker Soze
1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I NEVER would have guessed what he looked like:


[Fark user image 850x425]


I hope they confiscated his lucky charms as well.
 
Dahnkster
1 hour ago  
"You don't understand!" "I'm one you you people!"
wsoctv.comView Full Size
 
blatz514
1 hour ago  
It's gonna get worse as the sun disappeares.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I see they used a stock photo for the article.


From the Duck Dynasty folder.
 
overthinker
1 hour ago  

Hoblit: How embarrassing.

/and barely Charlotte
//although technically it is
///South End for Biden!


Barbecue for Biden! Macs Speed Shop party when this is officially over! :)
 
Evil Mackerel
1 hour ago  

blatz514: It's gonna get worse as the sun disappeares.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
1 hour ago  
I'm betting there will be at least 2 MAGAt mass shootings before the day is over.
 
winedrinkingman
1 hour ago  

Alley Rat: They really took Trump's words seriously - and literally.

Even after he was told not to come back to the polling place, he came back to the polling place.

Enjoy your (misdemeanor) record. You earned it.


Felony.  When you commit a crime while armed, it upgrades to a felony.
 
berylman
1 hour ago  
"You are now officially kicked out of ZZ Top. Any riffs you play may be used against you in court"
/what a damn idiot
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
If there's not reports of dozens more like this guy, I would be stunned.
I'm somewhat stunned the cops arrested him.
Looks like they gave him plenty of chances to get away though, and go to other polling sites, but he was too stupid to get the hint.
 
litespeed74
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Freedom. I am disappoint.
 
shaggai
1 hour ago  
I guess it hadn't hit Lindsey as serious enough that he's about to be out of a job.
 
Lumber Jack Off
1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: I'm betting there will be at least 2 MAGAt mass shootings before the day is over.


I really hope you're wrong and all the fear was for nothing but at this point I wouldn't be surprised, at all.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mr. Tiny Todger, special agent of Meal Team Six, Y'all Queda division, being escorted from the scene by the happiest black police officer in North Carolina.
 
odinsposse
1 hour ago  

iToad: There's probably going to be more of them. They really are that stupid and crazy. At least they dropped the hammer on this armed asshole before he could truly act up.


I'm pleasantly surprised how few of these there have been so far. I expected those nutjobs from this weekend to escalate by now.
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  
Poor guy will probably miss his Mensa meeting tonight. Shame that.
 
hobnail
1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: "You don't understand!" "I'm one you you people!"
[wsoctv.com image 850x478]


EVERY GIRL CRAZY BOUT A SHARP DRESSED MAN
 
jack_o_the_hills
56 minutes ago  
Why if it ain't Yo Sem Ite Sam!!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
56 minutes ago  

iToad: There's probably going to be more of them. They really are that stupid and crazy. At least they dropped the hammer on this armed asshole before he could truly act up.


I am pretty sure the police were called because he was acting up.
 
WelldeadLink
55 minutes ago  
PVA? How do we avoid it when we don't know what it is?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x416]
Mr. Tiny Todger, special agent of Meal Team Six, Y'all Queda division, being escorted from the scene by the happiest black police officer in North Carolina.


If only that photo and your caption could actually be forwarded to the cop in the photo, I reckon it would hang proudly in the best spot in his house.
 
PhtoShpHero
54 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: iToad: There's probably going to be more of them. They really are that stupid and crazy. At least they dropped the hammer on this armed asshole before he could truly act up.

I am pretty sure the police were called because he was acting up.


How much is actually an act tho?

I'm certain he is as crazy as he looks.
 
LoneVVolf
52 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: "You don't understand!" "I'm one you you people!"
[wsoctv.com image 850x478]


It must have blown his tiny little mind to be arrested by a black man.
 
Godscrack
52 minutes ago  
He's a ginger. They like gingers in lock up.

I hope he gets celled with 5 or 50 lonely, 250lb. oversexed Black or Mexican transgenders with double jointed hips.
 
dothemath
52 minutes ago  
wbtv.comView Full Size

"Yall are masturbatin' on my civil rights."
 
sprgrss
47 minutes ago  
Based upon his prior record level all he can face is up to 20 days in jail and if he has 3 or fewer convictions he can only face court costs and a fine.

fark this jackwagon though.  What an ass.
 
Sam Malone
46 minutes ago  
Apparently poll workers told him, "You got legs. You know how to use them." before tossing him out.
 
Wingchild
45 minutes ago  
Want the "before" pic?

https://twitter.com/charlotteagenda/s​t​atus/1323667935668424704

Showed up, voted while open carrying (legal), then loitered in the parking lot area for an hour filming people and making folks uncomfortable. Police were called out around 10:30a, advised what he was doing was not illegal, just stupid, and trespassed him.

Returned around 12:40p, police were called again, arrested for trespassing (under the "didn't we tell you we didn't want to see you again today?" statute).

/live in charlotte, getting a kick etc
 
X-Geek
42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm Sorry. I thought this was America."
 
Dodo David
39 minutes ago  
Play stupid games . . .
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.