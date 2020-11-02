 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Whadda mean my baby's ugly? *Bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*, *bang*   (mlive.com)
77
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should have to get a license to have kids.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With parents like that, I'm sure that kid is in for much worse insults.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Some ugly baby, huh?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need to see a picture of the baby before I pick a side.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they say:
If you don't have anything nice to say


STFU
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nancy Sinatra - Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
Youtube qgDrpWWxuto
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yet another responsible gun owner. Don't you just feel so safe knowing people like him can just get weapons at wal-mart?
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*insert Flip Wilson's "Ugly Baby" routine*
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a direct correlation between how ugly a kid is and how often their parents upload pictures to the internet.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugliest baby in foster care.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the baby before I pick a side.


If someone is that touchy on the subject I can guarantee it's a really ugly baby.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a picture of the uggo baby.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The baby reportedly ain't got no alibi.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: People should have to get a license to have kids.


Okay, Hitler.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang (Official Video)
Youtube 0HDdjwpPM3Y
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something something polite society.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all babies are ugly.
you ever see a baby horse? those things are hard to look at.
kittens look like little hairy vampire piglets.
you ever see a baby crow? nope, because they are so ugly the parents hide them away.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most babies are
 
aasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When someone says my son looks like me, I reply: the important thing is that he is a healthy kid!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Jake Havechek: People should have to get a license to have kids.

Okay, Hitler.


Suck on it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your kid is ugly and most likely stupid as well.  Now you know.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Walker: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the baby before I pick a side.

If someone is that touchy on the subject I can guarantee it's a really ugly baby.


Or afflicted with something that's going to limit the child's life
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know NOTHING about babies. Never made them, never will. Vasectomy at 24. Take no chances, guys, get the snip.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the baby before I pick a side.


Watch mommy try to run, and ask yourself about the odds of a thriving kiddo.

Man shoots up a occupied home after his baby was called ugly online
Youtube qwHjByP2QM0
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW IS BABBY UGLEED
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fired 16 shots blind into a house with a mother and a baby
and didnt hit either of them?

i'd say someone should call the cops.  but it sounds like they were already on the scene.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: People should have to get a license to have kids.

have a gun.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not my thing, so let it go now.
Bang And Blame
Youtube 58NwxRMaYjU
 
PiperArrow [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An initial investigation by Detroit police indicates that a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman confronted a 23-year-old woman at her home, which led to an argument with the woman's 31-year-old boyfriend. The argument escalated and the 21-year-old man retrieved a gun from his vehicle and unloaded it - firing at least 16 shots - into the home. Two young children were inside.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The argument escalated and the 21-year-old man retrieved a gun from his vehicle and unloaded it - firing at least 16 shots - into the home.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn computer.

FTFA:

"The argument escalated and the 21-year-old man retrieved a gun from his vehicle and unloaded it -  firing at least 16 shots - into the home."


There are no more editors in the media any more.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: fired 16 shots blind into a house with a mother and a baby
and didnt hit either of them?

i'd say someone should call the cops.  but it sounds like they were already on the scene.


16 shots into a house?  You'd be getting really damn 'lucky' to hit anything but the house.  Which is sounds like she was not - so good there.  Yeah, it happens, but complete visual cover is believe it or not a pretty damn good way to not get shot.  Hell of a lot more empty space than people in a house, when it does happen it's usually pretty much dumb 'luck' unless you're willing to go full Bonny and Clyde on it.  16 rounds not so much

/still scary as fark and she's a complete psycho no doubt
//you're also not wrong about common police aiming skills
///but it's not like you can just start popping people you can't even see like you're running wall hacks np
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the baby look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Jake Havechek: People should have to get a license to have kids.

Okay, Hitler.


How about a compromise?  All people can have as many children as they want.  But they have to get a license to raise the children.  For each child.  And the licenses have to be renewed every year.  Any children that don't have licensed parents are put in government training centers.  All biological parents who are no longer licensed have to pay $100k per year per child to the government child training centers and barracks.  If they cannot afford barracks and training fees, they have their organs harvested and sold to pay for their bio progeny.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: With parents like that, I'm sure that kid is in for much worse insults.


The Streisand Effect on this one will be horrible. Poor kid will be forever known as being so ugly his parents shot up a house.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that guy had seen me as a baby artillery would probably have been involved.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your baby so ugly people in this hood hang her picture in their cars so their radios don't get stolen!

/Bang
/bangbangbangbangblammo
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: It's not my thing, so let it go now.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/58NwxRMa​YjU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was always my favorite song by them.
Thanks for the memory....just added it to my Spotify playlist
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Walker: I'm gonna need to see a picture of the baby before I pick a side.

If someone is that touchy on the subject I can guarantee it's a really ugly baby.


All babies are kind of ugly. They don't get cute until like toddler age. And that only lasts til they can talk.

My nephews were, briefly, quite cute.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Jake Havechek: People should have to get a license to have kids.

Okay, Hitler.


I mean, you have to have a license to drive a car, and in a lot of states, you have to have a license to keep a dog.

You don't even need to make it particularly arduous to get, just make people think about it a bit before breeding.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: I know NOTHING about babies. Never made them, never will. Vasectomy at 24. Take no chances, guys, get the snip.


I waited til 28, but yeah. Best decision so far.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet another reason why the 2nd Amendment should be a privilege instead of a right.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Ah yet another responsible gun owner. Don't you just feel so safe knowing people like him can just get weapons at wal-mart?


The same old blah blah blah.

$20 says he isn't allowed to own a firearm in the first place.  He's just ghetto trash ready to 'bust a cap' at a moment's notice.

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/l​o​cal/2020/11/02/neighbor-records-video-​of-man-fire-shots-into-detroit-home-af​ter-domestic-dispute/?fbclid=IwAR3nfl5​s-lY8hK05Svf2GgVJCI-9FxuOGFh6IOIJkS4j7​WSC10zHFnkLT2U
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sohodolls - Bang Bang Bang Bang
Youtube d4uA3t9AOUw
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Jake Havechek: People should have to get a license to have kids.

Okay, Hitler.


BigNumber12: Jake Havechek: People should have to get a license to have kids.

Okay, Hitler China.


FTFY.
 
