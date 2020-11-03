 Skip to content
(BBC)   Red Bum, standing by   (bbc.co.uk)
posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 4:05 PM



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.


I was betting on monkeys.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.


You aren't the only one
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
100 million rolls...pretty sure my wife could clear that stockile in week, 10 days maybe...
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Family guy All Wings cheak in
Youtube CF18ojCoo5k
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.


I am sore...


...ly disappointed.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All hail Andrex.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Private_Citizen: Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.

I was betting on monkeys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, the same slogan for Durex.
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Choice of tag is on point.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: UltimaCS: Private_Citizen: Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.

I was betting on monkeys.

[Fark user image 302x380] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Cheeky Monkey!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CF18ojCo​o5k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Somebody on that show *really* wanted to work for LucasFilms.

/the x-wings
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Andrex?

Sounds like a 'male supplement' pill, not a brand of toilet paper.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Private_Citizen: Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.

I was betting on monkeys.


TTBOMK erotic spanking monkeys are more of a German thing. tourists, you know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought this was gonna be about baboons.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [YouTube video: Family guy All Wings cheak in]


Subby here. That is EXACTLY the response I was looking for.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Run down the channel. The hole is not much bigger than 2 meters
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Private_Citizen: Sightly disappointed... considering the British source, I assumed it was an article on erotic spanking.

I was betting on monkeys.


You aren't the only one
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Andrex?... Do you Brits still use that tacky pastel dyed TP?
Do you match it to the toilet seat cover?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


REDЯUM standing by.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
