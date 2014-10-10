 Skip to content
(Independent)   Group that Trump promised he would eliminate in 30 days takes credit for attacks in Vienna   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Clintons?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was busy repealing and replacing Obamacare. Cut him some slack.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but look at the awesome wall he built.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He was busy repealing and replacing Obamacare. Cut him some slack.


Oh yeah, whatever happened with that? I thought he got distracted locking up Hillary Clinton.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Promises kept
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: edmo: He was busy repealing and replacing Obamacare. Cut him some slack.

Oh yeah, whatever happened with that? I thought he got distracted locking up Hillary Clinton.


Hmmm, yeah... whatever happened to locking her up? I thought he got distracted bringing coal jobs back to West Virginia and Foxconn to Wisconsin.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Group that claimed the could solve poverty in one bill has been failing for 60 years.

(Democrats, for the ill-informed)
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, he was clearly referring to IS-IS, the routing protocol.  He knows all about the cyber!
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Martian_Astronomer: edmo: He was busy repealing and replacing Obamacare. Cut him some slack.

Oh yeah, whatever happened with that? I thought he got distracted locking up Hillary Clinton.

Hmmm, yeah... whatever happened to locking her up? I thought he got distracted bringing coal jobs back to West Virginia and Foxconn to Wisconsin.


Oh yeah, whatever happened to that? I guess he got distracted getting Mexico to pay for the new border wall.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its gonna go away on its own!


Wait...

shiat
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are they sure it wasn't some random white guys complaining about foreigners taking their jobs
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: The Clintons?


Lance Robdon: No, he was clearly referring to IS-IS, the routing protocol.  He knows all about the cyber!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: edmo: He was busy repealing and replacing Obamacare. Cut him some slack.

Oh yeah, whatever happened with that? I thought he got distracted locking up Hillary Clinton.


He was going to lock her up, but then he got distracted getting all the insurers to allow insurance purchases across state lines. Which he would have totally done, but he was too busy cutting 1% from all federal budget items.

And he would have done that, if not for the amount of time he spent eliminating common core education.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Group that claimed the could solve poverty in one bill has been failing for 60 years.

(Democrats, for the ill-informed)


Can't recall that claim ever being made, but hey, doesn't surprise me.  Near right or far right, they're both in favor of the conditions that lead to widespread poverty and robber barons.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He was busy repealing and

replacing Obamacare. *counting his tribute from Evangelical preachers Cut him some slack.

/Fixed for accuracy
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: No, he was clearly referring to IS-IS, the routing protocol.  He knows all about the cyber!


Thanks for reopening scars
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle Eastern death cult kills Jews in Germany, but sure let's make this about American politics because nothing else matters anywhere.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is a buffoon.

With that out of the way; ISIS will claim that any attack that takes place was done by one of there own, whether it was or not. That's kind of been their MO.

Not saying it was not ISIS, but I would also not rule out some other unhappy fundamentalist group.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump didn't eliminate Isis.  Therefore the Trump is of the Isis.  So, that means the US is using isis terror bombers to kill austrian jews.  The US has committed an act of war on austria, and now I demand austria formally declare war on the US.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump hasn't eliminated anything in 30 days or less except a Big Mac.

/even that is questionable
//i bet the man has never had a colonoscopy either
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, does that mean Jared has to bring peace to the middle east again?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: erik-k: Martian_Astronomer: edmo: He was busy repealing and replacing Obamacare. Cut him some slack.

Oh yeah, whatever happened with that? I thought he got distracted locking up Hillary Clinton.

Hmmm, yeah... whatever happened to locking her up? I thought he got distracted bringing coal jobs back to West Virginia and Foxconn to Wisconsin.

Oh yeah, whatever happened to that? I guess he got distracted getting Mexico to pay for the new border wall.


Oh yeah, whatever happened to that? Probably too busy accepting China's surrender in a trade war.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: Atomic Jonb: The Clintons?

Lance Robdon: No, he was clearly referring to IS-IS, the routing protocol.  He knows all about the cyber!

[Fark user image 240x210]


Not much of a caliphate now, is it? More like WASWAS if you ask me.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Trump is a buffoon.

With that out of the way; ISIS will claim that any attack that takes place was done by one of there own, whether it was or not. That's kind of been their MO.

Not saying it was not ISIS, but I would also not rule out some other unhappy fundamentalist group.


The guy that did it tried to join ISIS a while back, but was arrested by authorities and released.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: The guy that did it tried to join ISIS a while back, but was arrested by authorities and released.


This was before the attack.  He was shot dead last night.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Way to get your shot in subby-kudos
 
Wolf892
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
God I hope Trump wins again. I want to dance in the sounds of crying and gnashing of teeth.
 
Number 216
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wolf892: God I hope Trump wins again. I want to dance in the sounds of crying and gnashing of teeth.


Fark user imageView Full Size


God I hope trump loses. Trump cock holsters like yourself are going to be filling up bottles of conservative tears for decades!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump's the President of the segment of the white population that drives a white Audi SUV, went to college and says the word ni**er 4-8 times a year.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Middle Eastern death cult kills Jews in Germany, but sure let's make this about American politics because nothing else matters anywhere.


Whoa whoa whoa, pump those brakes, Angela, it went really badly for you guys the last time you did that.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: InfoFreako: Middle Eastern death cult kills Jews in Germany, but sure let's make this about American politics because nothing else matters anywhere.

Whoa whoa whoa, pump those brakes, Angela, it went really badly for you guys the last time you did that.


Let me go, I'm rolling.

Sorry, Austria.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: BigNumber12: InfoFreako: Middle Eastern death cult kills Jews in Germany, but sure let's make this about American politics because nothing else matters anywhere.

Whoa whoa whoa, pump those brakes, Angela, it went really badly for you guys the last time you did that.

Let me go, I'm rolling.


Hah, perfect
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: BigNumber12: InfoFreako: Middle Eastern death cult kills Jews in Germany, but sure let's make this about American politics because nothing else matters anywhere.

Whoa whoa whoa, pump those brakes, Angela, it went really badly for you guys the last time you did that.

Let me go, I'm rolling.

Sorry, Austria.


So, Berlin to Warsaw on one tank?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Group that claimed the could solve poverty in one bill has been failing for 60 years.

(Democrats, for the ill-informed)


Things that never happened for 200 Alex.

There are many valid critiques of the democratic party, at least stick with them if you're going to try to dissuade people to abandon them or vote for better democrats.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wolf892: God I hope Trump wins again. I want to dance in the sounds of crying and gnashing of teeth.


same just to sit back and watch the echo chamber of fark wail
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not content with making the actual newsflash thread all about Trump, ya'll are farking submitting links to continue on the conversation?

You're going to be absolutely bored in 2021.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Wolf892: God I hope Trump wins again. I want to dance in the sounds of crying and gnashing of teeth.

same just to sit back and watch the echo chamber of fark wail


I'm not even a trump guy. I just am tired of the tds that goes on around here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Trump is a buffoon.

With that out of the way; ISIS will claim that any attack that takes place was done by one of there own, whether it was or not. That's kind of been their MO.

Not saying it was not ISIS, but I would also not rule out some other unhappy fundamentalist group.

The guy that did it tried to join ISIS a while back, but was arrested by authorities and released.


So I guess he got in?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Group that claimed the could solve poverty in one bill has been failing for 60 years.

(Democrats, for the ill-informed)


so today you voted what?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, lets blame Trump for a terror attack in Austria.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Basically, you can just put down anyone with that beard.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Yes, lets blame Trump for a terror attack in Austria.


We're not doing that.  Just pointing out that he promised he'd eliminate the group that commited said terror attack within 30 days of his inauguration, yet they are somehow still around and killing people.  But hey they didn't kill any Americans so that's a win for ole trumpy aint it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Yes, lets blame Trump for a terror attack in Austria.


Let's defend Trump for something he isn't even accused of!
That will make our job easy.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Yes, lets blame Trump for a terror attack in Austria.


Well, if he followed through on what he said he was going to do, there wouldn't have been a terror attack in Austria.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: wichitaleaf: Yes, lets blame Trump for a terror attack in Austria.

Well, if he followed through on what he said he was going to do, there wouldn't have been a terror attack in Austria.


To be fair, his supporters never expected him to follow through on it.
Most of his supporters do so, "for the lulz".
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: zgrizz: Group that claimed the could solve poverty in one bill has been failing for 60 years.

(Democrats, for the ill-informed)

so today you voted what?


He wrote in Jill Stein.
 
