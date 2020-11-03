 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quad City Times)   "Iowa-bound I-74 expected to open by end of month," expects to be christened Admiral Ackbar Bridge by Illinois residents   (qctimes.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no article there: only spam screens.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: There's no article there: only spam screens.


I couldn't get past the "Turn Off Your AdBlocker" screen, even in Incognito mode.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I got an article.  A rather boring one about a bridge being finish by the end of November.  That about sums it up.
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I got an article.  A rather boring one about a bridge being finish by the end of November.  That about sums it up.


Yeah, what was the purpose of this link?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: FarkingSmurf: I got an article.  A rather boring one about a bridge being finish by the end of November.  That about sums it up.

Yeah, what was the purpose of this link?


presumably to create a conduit for land transportation across a body of water is my guess
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redly1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
all...what, 5 miles of I-74 in Iowa.  impressive
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.