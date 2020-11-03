 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Good: more Americans are dieting now than a decade ago. Bad: it looks like they're all on the 'seafood' diet   (apnews.com) divider line
44
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1167 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 1:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Down 65 pounds since mid-May. Keto. Also cut out diet soda - saw a study earlier this year that your liver reacts to artificial sweeteners in some ways similar to sugars - you get an insulin resistance that prevents you from burning fat. All I know is I've tried low carb before, and didn't have results - this time it melted away, only difference is I was drinking several diet sodas a day before. I'd hunt out and link the study, but I'm on the phone. Google is your friend.

/Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic (he still checks himself regularly, but has been off the meds for months). He's at his desired weight now and is slowly adding *some* carbs back into his diet.
//sugar is bad, mmkay?  Even avoid the fake stuff if you can.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Down 65 pounds since mid-May. Keto. Also cut out diet soda - saw a study earlier this year that your liver reacts to artificial sweeteners in some ways similar to sugars - you get an insulin resistance that prevents you from burning fat. All I know is I've tried low carb before, and didn't have results - this time it melted away, only difference is I was drinking several diet sodas a day before. I'd hunt out and link the study, but I'm on the phone. Google is your friend.

/Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic (he still checks himself regularly, but has been off the meds for months). He's at his desired weight now and is slowly adding *some* carbs back into his diet.
//sugar is bad, mmkay?  Even avoid the fake stuff if you can.


Congrats!

For me, the tip is that whatever a person tries they need to be willing to adopt that simply as their new lifestyle.  So that choice better be one you're prepared to live with the rest of your life.  The other part is that losing weight too fast can end up being a problem - there is a bit of evidence that crash diets (a la the Biggest Loser) can tank a person's metabolism.

Low carb doesn't work well for me but I do limit sugar (creamer in my coffee and about one 8oz dr Pepper a week).  I've dropped 25lbs since April by watching what I eat (but not being a slave to it) and running.  I'm now averaging 30 miles a week and 2000 calories a day, something like 100 grams of protein and 200 grams of carbs.

/a typical day might be breakfast: oatmeal with cinnamon and blueberries, plain Greek yogurt; another fruit as a snack.  Lunch: a carb (rice, penne, cous cous, potato) a cup of veggies, and usually chicken or tuna for the protein.  Dinner will be something similar
//Fridays for dinner is my long run day and so all bets are off for food, including take out about twice a month.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One meal a day, then replace dinner with booze
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Down 65 pounds since mid-May. Keto. Also cut out diet soda - saw a study earlier this year that your liver reacts to artificial sweeteners in some ways similar to sugars - you get an insulin resistance that prevents you from burning fat. All I know is I've tried low carb before, and didn't have results - this time it melted away, only difference is I was drinking several diet sodas a day before. I'd hunt out and link the study, but I'm on the phone. Google is your friend.

/Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic (he still checks himself regularly, but has been off the meds for months). He's at his desired weight now and is slowly adding *some* carbs back into his diet.
//sugar is bad, mmkay?  Even avoid the fake stuff if you can.


Nice.  I too started Keto (late June) and have gotten 40 lbs myself so far.  Eliminating sugars and sweeteners was huge for me too.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: One meal a day, then replace dinner with booze


i am on that same diet! cool!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I worked in an office I put myself on The Counter Diet. No, you don't count anything, you just don't eat any of the leftover food from meetings that is put out on the kitchen counter.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm hungry
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the photo, perhaps we should change the flag to vertical stripes.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seafood diet is probably ok if it's this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. It's "see-food" diet, subby.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Down 65 pounds since mid-May. Keto. Also cut out diet soda - saw a study earlier this year that your liver reacts to artificial sweeteners in some ways similar to sugars - you get an insulin resistance that prevents you from burning fat. All I know is I've tried low carb before, and didn't have results - this time it melted away, only difference is I was drinking several diet sodas a day before. I'd hunt out and link the study, but I'm on the phone. Google is your friend.

/Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic (he still checks himself regularly, but has been off the meds for months). He's at his desired weight now and is slowly adding *some* carbs back into his diet.
//sugar is bad, mmkay?  Even avoid the fake stuff if you can.


Congratulations!
What kept you motivated?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are guaranteed to lose weight on the paleo diet. No, not the paleolithic diet, the paleozoic diet. You can only eat trilobites but you can eat as many as you want.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockdown is a good thing for me.  I have eaten takeout food about 6 times in the past months, whereas It used to be a daily thing for me for lunch.

Started lockdown at a portly 212 pounds.  This morning I was 189.
I could probably stand to lose another 15-20, which I'm working on.

No quarantine 15 for me.  Even with increased alcohol intake.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh must be on the coasts. Sure as hell ain't happening out here 🤣
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This summer I lost the 10 lbs. I was going to lose "any day now" for fifteen years. Then I lost 5 lbs. more.  I was in physical therapy for 12 weeks in a Pritikin plan of "more exercise, more plants, less meat, fat, sugar and alcohol".

In all seriousness, having a heart attack was the best thing that happened to me in 2020.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin on Fat People
Youtube nLRQvK2-iqQ
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: JFC. It's "see-food" diet, subby.


Why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warm in the winter. Shady in the summertime That's what I like about that fat gal of mine.
Merle Travis - Fat Gal.mpg
Youtube 8W2zagAKEgg
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: This summer I lost the 10 lbs. I was going to lose "any day now" for fifteen years. Then I lost 5 lbs. more.  I was in physical therapy for 12 weeks in a Pritikin plan of "more exercise, more plants, less meat, fat, sugar and alcohol".

In all seriousness, having a heart attack was the best thing that happened to me in 2020.


All the best for your health, seriously.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stevia and monkfruit ftw
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: GRCooper: Down 65 pounds since mid-May. Keto. Also cut out diet soda - saw a study earlier this year that your liver reacts to artificial sweeteners in some ways similar to sugars - you get an insulin resistance that prevents you from burning fat. All I know is I've tried low carb before, and didn't have results - this time it melted away, only difference is I was drinking several diet sodas a day before. I'd hunt out and link the study, but I'm on the phone. Google is your friend.

/Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic (he still checks himself regularly, but has been off the meds for months). He's at his desired weight now and is slowly adding *some* carbs back into his diet.
//sugar is bad, mmkay?  Even avoid the fake stuff if you can.

Congrats!

For me, the tip is that whatever a person tries they need to be willing to adopt that simply as their new lifestyle.  So that choice better be one you're prepared to live with the rest of your life.  The other part is that losing weight too fast can end up being a problem - there is a bit of evidence that crash diets (a la the Biggest Loser) can tank a person's metabolism.

Low carb doesn't work well for me but I do limit sugar (creamer in my coffee and about one 8oz dr Pepper a week).  I've dropped 25lbs since April by watching what I eat (but not being a slave to it) and running.  I'm now averaging 30 miles a week and 2000 calories a day, something like 100 grams of protein and 200 grams of carbs.

/a typical day might be breakfast: oatmeal with cinnamon and blueberries, plain Greek yogurt; another fruit as a snack.  Lunch: a carb (rice, penne, cous cous, potato) a cup of veggies, and usually chicken or tuna for the protein.  Dinner will be something similar
//Fridays for dinner is my long run day and so all bets are off for food, including take out about twice a month.


B-b-but luck and genetics and fat bacterias and so on !
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use a very simple diet. Two key actions:

1) Cook my own food. Avoid eating pre-made foods like cookies and ice cream and anything I didn't make with ingredients. (Ingredients doesn't mean I have to knead my own bread... but it does mean I have to make the sandwich and not buy a pre-made sandwich.) This also means rarely going out to eat. And try to eat "1 serving" of anything. A single serving of steak is 4 oz, about an inch thick and a baby's fist in diameter. If you eat snacks, look for the serving size and eat only that much for the day.

2) Measure and count calories. I try to make sure I have net calories for the day being under 2,000. I use an app on my phone to keep track of intake as well as movement. The app wants me to keep to under 1,500 net calories. Yesterday, I ate 2,340 calories' worth of food, but did 1,360 worth of exercise including walking over 6 miles, biking about 4 miles, and other activities.People don't realize that a decent sized burrito is over 1,500 calories. Two large slices of pizza is over 1,500 calories. You eat a couple of those a day and you're up 6,000 calories for the day, and there's no amount of exercise/activity that you can do to burn that off. Two hours of walking (3mph or 6 miles total) burns up only 320 calories or so (depending on the person, of course). You'd need 20 hours of walking - 60 miles - to burn off only half of that 6,000 calories.

The cooking and eating will enforce better food to lower blood pressure and the like. Low net calories result in lowering weight.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: weddingsinger: GRCooper: Down 65 pounds since mid-May. Keto. Also cut out diet soda - saw a study earlier this year that your liver reacts to artificial sweeteners in some ways similar to sugars - you get an insulin resistance that prevents you from burning fat. All I know is I've tried low carb before, and didn't have results - this time it melted away, only difference is I was drinking several diet sodas a day before. I'd hunt out and link the study, but I'm on the phone. Google is your friend.

/Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic (he still checks himself regularly, but has been off the meds for months). He's at his desired weight now and is slowly adding *some* carbs back into his diet.
//sugar is bad, mmkay?  Even avoid the fake stuff if you can.

Congrats!

For me, the tip is that whatever a person tries they need to be willing to adopt that simply as their new lifestyle.  So that choice better be one you're prepared to live with the rest of your life.  The other part is that losing weight too fast can end up being a problem - there is a bit of evidence that crash diets (a la the Biggest Loser) can tank a person's metabolism.

Low carb doesn't work well for me but I do limit sugar (creamer in my coffee and about one 8oz dr Pepper a week).  I've dropped 25lbs since April by watching what I eat (but not being a slave to it) and running.  I'm now averaging 30 miles a week and 2000 calories a day, something like 100 grams of protein and 200 grams of carbs.

/a typical day might be breakfast: oatmeal with cinnamon and blueberries, plain Greek yogurt; another fruit as a snack.  Lunch: a carb (rice, penne, cous cous, potato) a cup of veggies, and usually chicken or tuna for the protein.  Dinner will be something similar
//Fridays for dinner is my long run day and so all bets are off for food, including take out about twice a month.

B-b-but luck and genetics and fat bacterias and so on !


Genetics are part of weight and body type.

My wife is pretty much genetically thin.  She can gain weight but it takes a lot.

She eats about the same as me, and is much much thinner.

Now, that isn't the only thing, but it is a factor in weight.  Fat trolls like myself have to work not to gain weight, or to lose it.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dericwater: I use a very simple diet. Two key actions:

1) Cook my own food. Avoid eating pre-made foods like cookies and ice cream and anything I didn't make with ingredients. (Ingredients doesn't mean I have to knead my own bread... but it does mean I have to make the sandwich and not buy a pre-made sandwich.) This also means rarely going out to eat. And try to eat "1 serving" of anything. A single serving of steak is 4 oz, about an inch thick and a baby's fist in diameter. If you eat snacks, look for the serving size and eat only that much for the day.

2) Measure and count calories. I try to make sure I have net calories for the day being under 2,000. I use an app on my phone to keep track of intake as well as movement. The app wants me to keep to under 1,500 net calories. Yesterday, I ate 2,340 calories' worth of food, but did 1,360 worth of exercise including walking over 6 miles, biking about 4 miles, and other activities.People don't realize that a decent sized burrito is over 1,500 calories. Two large slices of pizza is over 1,500 calories. You eat a couple of those a day and you're up 6,000 calories for the day, and there's no amount of exercise/activity that you can do to burn that off. Two hours of walking (3mph or 6 miles total) burns up only 320 calories or so (depending on the person, of course). You'd need 20 hours of walking - 60 miles - to burn off only half of that 6,000 calories.

The cooking and eating will enforce better food to lower blood pressure and the like. Low net calories result in lowering weight.


These are realistic goals.

And it is always worth emphasizing you cannot outrun a bad diet no matter what get ripped quick scheme somebody tries to sell you
 
nakago
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year, I lost about 100 pounds (yeah, yeah, I know, I sound fat) by cutting calories, exercising, drinking less, and being a hermit.

This year was supposed to feature more travel, more going out to movies, more socialization, maybe just a little more food -- maintenance, not loss.

Well. That went well. I'm still a hermit and I'm drinking more. A *lot* more. Not every day, though.

But today for sure.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm down almost 90 lbs, from 325 two years ago to 237 now.  Picked up the pace last year after a chemo drug side effect killed my pancreas and made me a Type 1 diabetic.  The diet plan they put me on only dropped my A1C from 9.3 to 9.2, so I completely reworked it.  It's not keto, but it is keto-ish.  Much lower carbs, but more tactically applied.  Next A1C was 7.3, and six months later was a stunning 6.3.  I also workout a lot, was a recent member of the month at my gym, working with two personal trainers. I'm also averaging about 9000 steps a day for the year, looking at over 1500 miles for the year.  Hey, that "eat less, exercise more" advice really works!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats all around for the folks in this thread! Good job overcoming.
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am on the Anosmia Diet. If you can't smell and only have the five tongue tastes food is less attractive
 
fallingcow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lost 8 at the beginning, putting me at my lowest weight since the first couple years of college, then gained 18 almost immediately. Yaaaay stress.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaytkay: This summer I lost the 10 lbs. I was going to lose "any day now" for fifteen years. Then I lost 5 lbs. more.  I was in physical therapy for 12 weeks in a Pritikin plan of "more exercise, more plants, less meat, fat, sugar and alcohol".

In all seriousness, having a heart attack was the best thing that happened to me in 2020.


Wow, very sorry you went through that but glad you turned it into a positive!
 
Iowan73
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Started in January at 280. Now down to 206. Eat better, exercise. It works.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It is very hard to lose weight and keep it off - I did the protein carb elimination, lost a ton, and gained it back double eventually and now it won't come off.  It's not like I drink soda and eat McDonalds - or that I don't exercise- just as I age, living a life seated in vehicles and at desks, I basically need to not eat almost ever to lose a pound.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: GRCooper: Down 65 pounds since mid-May. Keto. Also cut out diet soda - saw a study earlier this year that your liver reacts to artificial sweeteners in some ways similar to sugars - you get an insulin resistance that prevents you from burning fat. All I know is I've tried low carb before, and didn't have results - this time it melted away, only difference is I was drinking several diet sodas a day before. I'd hunt out and link the study, but I'm on the phone. Google is your friend.

/Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic (he still checks himself regularly, but has been off the meds for months). He's at his desired weight now and is slowly adding *some* carbs back into his diet.
//sugar is bad, mmkay?  Even avoid the fake stuff if you can.

Nice.  I too started Keto (late June) and have gotten 40 lbs myself so far.  Eliminating sugars and sweeteners was huge for me too.


OK, but HOW???  I did a 2 week "cleanse" and gave up carbs, sugar and dairy. I nearly lost my damn mind! Not only that, but I was in such a fog for the first few days that i could barely function.  I wil lsay though, that when i later had a piece of fruit or a glass of wine, they were DELICIOUS. Something about all the artifical sweetners screwing up your taste buds. In any case,i found it really hard to give up cabs and sugar
 
huntercr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man I miss good seafood. Family has a rule of take out only because of covid and there are no seafood places around. No tilapia at Applebees doesn't count.

/Nearest grocery store should be turned in to the police for robbery for their King Crab prices right now.
 
huntercr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dericwater: I use a very simple diet. Two key actions:

1) Cook my own food. Avoid eating pre-made foods like cookies and ice cream and anything I didn't make with ingredients. (Ingredients doesn't mean I have to knead my own bread... but it does mean I have to make the sandwich and not buy a pre-made sandwich.) This also means rarely going out to eat. And try to eat "1 serving" of anything. A single serving of steak is 4 oz, about an inch thick and a baby's fist in diameter. If you eat snacks, look for the serving size and eat only that much for the day.

2) Measure and count calories. I try to make sure I have net calories for the day being under 2,000. I use an app on my phone to keep track of intake as well as movement. The app wants me to keep to under 1,500 net calories. Yesterday, I ate 2,340 calories' worth of food, but did 1,360 worth of exercise including walking over 6 miles, biking about 4 miles, and other activities.People don't realize that a decent sized burrito is over 1,500 calories. Two large slices of pizza is over 1,500 calories. You eat a couple of those a day and you're up 6,000 calories for the day, and there's no amount of exercise/activity that you can do to burn that off. Two hours of walking (3mph or 6 miles total) burns up only 320 calories or so (depending on the person, of course). You'd need 20 hours of walking - 60 miles - to burn off only half of that 6,000 calories.

The cooking and eating will enforce better food to lower blood pressure and the like. Low net calories result in lowering weight.


All good stuff except for your pizza slice calculation there... unless you're talking some extremely generous slices of Chicago style Giordano's, you're a bit off. Pizza hut meatlovers is only 390 per slice.
However, it's all saturated fat and salt, so ... to your point it's really bad.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

huntercr: Man I miss good seafood. Family has a rule of take out only because of covid and there are no seafood places around. No tilapia at Applebees doesn't count.

/Nearest grocery store should be turned in to the police for robbery for their King Crab prices right now.


seafood? here in land locked Ohio USA good luck. fish sticks. good gobey.

Mrs. SS is half the weight she used to be. weight watchers. i went from 325 to 265 just eating what i fix for her. yes i gained back a shiat load during lock down. i gain and lose a lot of weight, always have.
 
huntercr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
35 pounds since June for me ( 285 to 250 )
Home cooked food with strict portioning ( weighing everything ) and moderate calorie restriction is what did it for me. Eat something green for every meal, two if you can. Exercise 30-60 minutes as often as you can. Stand up instead of sit when you can.  Try to limit added salt. No candy, no soda, no alcohol. Get 8-10 hours sleep.

/Hate to admit it, but covid was the motivator to finally do something about it.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've gained 25 lbs since quarantine started. Not exercising as much and eating more.

I am hooked on diet sodas and I don't know if I can give those up.  I have no willpower.
 
huntercr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: It is very hard to lose weight and keep it off - I did the protein carb elimination, lost a ton, and gained it back double eventually and now it won't come off.  It's not like I drink soda and eat McDonalds - or that I don't exercise- just as I age, living a life seated in vehicles and at desks, I basically need to not eat almost ever to lose a pound.


Find opportunities to get up and walk whenever you can. I am in IT and found out that when I was in the office, I never ever moved... except fo go get lunch. Then when I got home, I never ever moved. I felt like I deserved it to watch TV/game/etc all night to alleviate stress.  Just get up and start walking.

/Also eat more veggies, lots more if you can. It helps you reduce calories indirectly and helps diversify the gut biome.

//Good luck!
 
fallingcow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

labman: I've gained 25 lbs since quarantine started. Not exercising as much and eating more.

I am hooked on diet sodas and I don't know if I can give those up.  I have no willpower.


Club soda. Maybe with a squeeze of lime or lemon or something. Perrier or whatever if you can or want to spend more money. You may find it's the carbonated bite you're craving, not the sweetness.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Dad started around the same time, lost 70 and is no longer diabetic


That is so good. Great to see it can be turned around.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

huntercr: M No tilapia at Applebees doesn't count.


This. The show Blackish put it best...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 minute ago  

huntercr: dericwater: I use a very simple diet. Two key actions:

1) Cook my own food. Avoid eating pre-made foods like cookies and ice cream and anything I didn't make with ingredients. (Ingredients doesn't mean I have to knead my own bread... but it does mean I have to make the sandwich and not buy a pre-made sandwich.) This also means rarely going out to eat. And try to eat "1 serving" of anything. A single serving of steak is 4 oz, about an inch thick and a baby's fist in diameter. If you eat snacks, look for the serving size and eat only that much for the day.

2) Measure and count calories. I try to make sure I have net calories for the day being under 2,000. I use an app on my phone to keep track of intake as well as movement. The app wants me to keep to under 1,500 net calories. Yesterday, I ate 2,340 calories' worth of food, but did 1,360 worth of exercise including walking over 6 miles, biking about 4 miles, and other activities.People don't realize that a decent sized burrito is over 1,500 calories. Two large slices of pizza is over 1,500 calories. You eat a couple of those a day and you're up 6,000 calories for the day, and there's no amount of exercise/activity that you can do to burn that off. Two hours of walking (3mph or 6 miles total) burns up only 320 calories or so (depending on the person, of course). You'd need 20 hours of walking - 60 miles - to burn off only half of that 6,000 calories.

The cooking and eating will enforce better food to lower blood pressure and the like. Low net calories result in lowering weight.

All good stuff except for your pizza slice calculation there... unless you're talking some extremely generous slices of Chicago style Giordano's, you're a bit off. Pizza hut meatlovers is only 390 per slice.
However, it's all saturated fat and salt, so ... to your point it's really bad.


I'm using whatever my app tells me for the slice size I see. I actually weigh the slice. It's around 250gm (about 1/2 pound), say, and that comes out to around 660 calories.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.