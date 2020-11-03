 Skip to content
(Five Thirty-Eight)   It's election day. Tell us your voting story. Did you use the drive-thru in Texas, wait in line to early vote, roll the dice sending your ballot via USPS, or are you out today? Subby overnighted his last week and saw it was received yesterday. Whew   (fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oregon is 100% vote-by-mail, but I decided to use the ballot drop box at our local library/community center instead. Received my ballot in mid-October and voted the same day I received it.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sent my request for absentee ballot the day after the Republican convention.  Got the ballot a week later.  It sat on my desk a while.  Sent it in by USPS three weeks ago, and got confirmation online that it had been received.  Glad I did it, by the looks of the long lines of unmasked dopes at my polling place.

I'm a rational, intelligent human being, living in Alabama.  So of course, thanks to the electoral college, my vote is worthless.  But I did my civic duty.

Swing state voters, I'm counting on you.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Requested an absentee ballot, got it in the mail, filled it out, drove it back over and put it in the box right in front of the polling place.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've never seen polling lines in the 23 years I have lived in this central Indiana neighborhood, and there were 300 people lined up at 6 AM.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We early voted here in Dallas TX, the line was fairly short, masks were required, they gave use disposable rubber-tipped styluses to sign in and use with the voting machine.  The machine had a very welcome change, it was a glorified printer that, when my choices where done, it printed out the ballot.  This ballot had both barcodes and the actual printed out choices so I could verify it was correct. We got in and out with touching a thing.

I was happy to see Democrats had candidates in all contests.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Early voted 3 weeks ago.  2hr line. Indianapolis.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was one of 29,000 people in Pittsburgh who received the wrong ballot because of a mapping mistake made by an out of state subcontractor.  Fortunately I noticed the mistake and was one of the first to call the election bureau about it.

Other than that, it was nice to be able to vote early/by mail.  (Something heretofore unthinkable in the Commonwealth).  My family took a nice bike ride to the County Office building downtown to drop off our ballots and my daughter got a lesson in the Democratic process.

/I'm sure that post-COVID there will be complaints in Harrisburg about how early voting and voting by mail are essentially Communism and need to be stopped otherwise baby Jesus will cry.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I touched the top of the mail in ballot box with my left hand to steady myself, then held the ballot in my right hand with three fingers on top and my thumb on the bottom, leaving my pinky to do god-knows-what, and then inserted the ballot into the ballot box.

At the time, the sun was behind me at about 35 degrees above the horizon. I apologize for any mischief my pinky might have caused.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Left the office at 9:30, picked up the wife at home, went to the polling location (local church), cast both our ballots, dropped the wife back at home, and walked back in the office at 10.

It's nice to live in a sane area that values everyone's votes.  Everyone should have this easy of a way to vote.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NJ is 100% vote-by-mail this year for the first time, mostly. You can hand in ballots today at some polling places but I noticed the one I usually go to wasn't open today. Anyway I used the ballot drop box in front of my town's municipal building several weeks ago, the day after I received my ballot. I saw online it was received and later received a post card from my county's BOE. For the primary I used USPS as that was before the government sanctioned vandalism to disenfranchise voters removal of mail sorting machines.

I liked it. No lines. No waiting (except for the person ahead of me at the drop box).
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dropped my ballot off at a community center earlier this week.  Nothing unusual.  Though it was funny to see 3 of the 5 cars in the parking lot had people actively filling out their ballots.

California is a given for a lot of races, but we have some game changer propositions this year:
Prop 15 changes taxes on commercial/industrial properties to be based on market value rather than purchase price.  This is going to massively change property values.
Prop 17 restores the right to vote to parolees
Prop 22 keeps gig workers as gig workers and not employees (uber/lyft/etc have dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into getting this passed).  This has the biggest implications as the economy shifts towards gig work.
Prop 24 creates a whole new consumer protection bureau for the state
Prop 25 replaces cash bail with risk assessments.

https://ballotpedia.org/California_20​2​0_ballot_propositions
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mofa: I touched the top of the mail in ballot box with my left hand to steady myself, then held the ballot in my right hand with three fingers on top and my thumb on the bottom, leaving my pinky to do god-knows-what, and then inserted the ballot into the ballot box.

At the time, the sun was behind me at about 35 degrees above the horizon. I apologize for any mischief my pinky might have caused.


You make voting sound pornographic.
Kudos.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Voted in a relatively red area of the Dallas 'burbs a couple days after early voting started.   No line at 2:30 on a wonderful Thursday afternoon, and went and celebrated with some beers at a patio bar.

It was pretty interesting tho, A very large number of people in line were wearing blue shirts or other blue wardrobe items.  Only saw one guy wearing a red baseball shirt.   Not sure if it was a subtle hint at their voting preference, but it was interesting.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I strategically planned out between the early morning work voters and the middle lunch voters for a 9:45am strike on my local polling place.

Mission was successful no line, no wait. Place wasn't empty but I didn't want to wait a single minute.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sent mine in weeks ago. I work for the election board, so we get absentees already.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Voted by mail in Virginia last week of September. Tracked and verified that it was received.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mail in ballot in Washington state. Confirmed counted yesterday.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Voted two weeks ago and already got confirmation it was counted.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Got my ballot on the 16th, put it in the drop box on  the 17th, and saw it was confirmed via online tracking a few days later.  Thanks Washington.
 
jugglesfire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Voted by mail a month ago.  State portal confirms my ballot was received, accepted, and will be counted.

/MN
 
alto_reed_on_a_tenor_sax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I voted Thursday in Nashville. Last day of early voting, and I thought the lines would be shortest that day. Still waited for an hour an a half. I overheard a poll worker telling somebody that they had had days where the wait was THREE and a half hours.

Who did I vote for? I'll never tell. But whoever it was is not likely to win Tennessee :(

(fine, it was Kanye)
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
First time voting straight blue. Proudly.
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I did in person absentee voting in Iowa a couple weeks ago. There were big line ups all month, I waited until a cold day happened and I was still in line for an hour.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mailed in 19 ballots for Biden. Had another e0 but my wrist started cramping.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Voted in person on day 1 of early voting in Texas (Northwest Houston - Lonestar College Cypress) - October 13. There were about 250 people in line at 6:30AM. Took about 90 minutes to get through the line. Piece of cake.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Got up early, waited in line for nearly an hour in ~40 degree weather to vote in PA.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mailed mine in two weeks ago.

You folks in these primitive "come vote in person, on one day only" states need to start voting for people who want to change that shiat.
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mailed it in last month when I got it.  Tracked and it's been received.  I'm in the SF Bay Area and wasn't as worried about mailing it in as I might have been in other parts of the state or country.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Went on the second day of early voting here in Fort Worth.  It was busy near the end of the day. Took maybe a half hour. The poll worker said they were swamped.  It was a sign of the record turnout in Texas.
 
JoePip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Voted on the first day of early voting in Ohio. The Hamilton County BOE lady had been saying for weeks that they were 100% ready and THEY WERE! Hundreds of people there, and we all just breezed right through. Overflow parking in an adjacent shopping center and probably 200 booths set up. It was something I don't expect to see again in my life.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I voted and it took 5 minutes.
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Walked to my polling place this morning, got there 10 minutes before it opened and I was the 11th person in line. No republican campaign people to speak of, just two elderly ladies offering Democrat voting guides. Was in and out and on my way back home right quick.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got our ballots in the mail, filled them out after researching propositions and a few local races which I hadn't been aware of, and then dropped off the ballots at the closest dropbox listed on the ballot insert which happened to be a grocery store. Signed up for the notification by text.

About 10 days later we both got the text that our ballots have been received and will be counted.

Pretty boring really.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mailed all of my ballots to each state weeks ago.  Then I voted at a couple of the early voting spots in Florida. After that I did all 10 of the Texas drive thru locations.  Today I'm currently in line in PA.  Wish me luck.
 
alto_reed_on_a_tenor_sax
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I've never seen polling lines in the 23 years I have lived in this central Indiana neighborhood, and there were 300 people lined up at 6 AM.

[Fark user image 549x976]


I said god DAMN
 
red5ish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I spent the last week and a half filling out ballots and faking signatures. WooHoo!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Voted early in October, got the confirmation on the 16th. Waiting for the butter to so I can make cookies.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dropped off my mail ballot at a Supervisor of Elections office on 10/19.  It shows online as counted.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm in Oregon but we dropped ours off at the box since it was right down the road.  Don't have a bunch of faith in the mail right now. Me, my wife and our 3 year old went and we let him drop them in for us.
 
OhioFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smooth sailing here in Indianapolis
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm in Austin, TX. Voted first day of early voting (about two three weeks ago now). Voted in person. Waited around 30 minutes. Line moved pretty fast, at least 30-40 people in line whole time
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PorkSword: [Fark user image image 423x750]


Should have voted for Manscape2020.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Voted at my county BoE on October 16th. The BoE office was so small they could only let 10 voters in at a time in order to ensure social distancing. 10 voters at a time in a county with a population of 170k people.

Tried to maintain my distance from the Trumpers who weren't wearing masks, about 80% of the people were wearing masks though. Took two hours to vote.

My neighbor went the following week and said there were bearing any people wearing masks so he left.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, it started about 3 weeks ago when I received my mail in ballot. I filled it out, signed my name and sealed the envelope.
Then I drove 3 blocks to the Tax Collector's building where a poll worker with a ballot drop-off box was and I put it in the box. Then I went home.

I tracked it and it has been received, validated and counted.

/Pinellas County, Florida
 
Eddie T. Head
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Early voted here in NW Iowa two weeks ago at the County Auditor's office. Voted D all the way down. Not all of us are Trump Humpers. Too many are, but still. It was nice not seeing King's name on the ballot.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Voted early in person last week. Took less than 20 minutes.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby here.  I got my ballot in September, filled it out, then procrastinated until last Thursday when I overnighted it via USPS.  I was stupid and playing a dangerous game, but finally got the confirmation last night that it was received by the clerk.  Probably not going to make much of a difference in Kentucky, but gotta do my part to get my state as blue as possible.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Voted in person early a couple of Saturdays ago. I was probably 30th in line at 8:15. Poll opened at 9:00. I was out by 9:25.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

damageddude: NJ is 100% vote-by-mail this year for the first time, mostly. You can hand in ballots today at some polling places but I noticed the one I usually go to wasn't open today. Anyway I used the ballot drop box in front of my town's municipal building several weeks ago, the day after I received my ballot. I saw online it was received and later received a post card from my county's BOE. For the primary I used USPS as that was before the government sanctioned vandalism to disenfranchise voters removal of mail sorting machines.

I liked it. No lines. No waiting (except for the person ahead of me at the drop box).


Same. Don't know why the kiddos are off school today though. Whatever.
 
