 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   White author tweets an insult regarding the Maori moko kauae of New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister. You'll never guess what comes next   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
84
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

2745 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 12:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Olivia Pierson is the author of the book Western Values Defended: A Primer. A blurb for the book reads: "There is only one path to shining the light of understanding on the times in which we live, and that is to know our place in history."

Ah.  Yes.  I know these people well.  These are the same people that brought enlightenment to China in the form of opium addiction, and hoped to make them fully civilized in a few hundred years or so.  They're why we invaded Vietnam and Iraq.  To bring Western values and enlightenment to a bunch of filthy foreigners that have no gratitude for our exploitation and plundering ways.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on them.

It's not a tramp stamp or gang sign, or a culturally appropriated design silkscreened onto tights. Might as well complain that a Muslim legislator keeps their head covered or about how an Orthodox Jew's hair.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agree with above posters, however
Is that REALLY the best pic you could find of the Minister?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cancel culture" is code for, "We got caught doing racist stuff and now we're upset because our actions had consequences."

Just wanted to get that out into the wild before folks start posting the typical drivel.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Olivia Pierson is the author of the book Western Values Defended: A Primer. A blurb for the book reads: "There is only one path to shining the light of understanding on the times in which we live, and that is to know our place in history."

Ah.  Yes.  I know these people well.  These are the same people that brought enlightenment to China in the form of opium addiction, and hoped to make them fully civilized in a few hundred years or so.  They're why we invaded Vietnam and Iraq.  To bring Western values and enlightenment to a bunch of filthy foreigners that have no gratitude for our exploitation and plundering ways.


So, Rhodesians?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone at least sing "You're Welcome"?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Did anyone at least sing "You're Welcome"?


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Facial tattoos, especially on a female diplomat, is the height of ugly, uncivilised wokedom."

Nothing like rallying against political correctness and calling people uncivilized in the same breath. This is the point where "woke" is just a noise that Nazis use to upset people smarter than them.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 550x558]


That's extremely outdated, gramps.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once Were Warriors is awesome.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's your face.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 550x558]

That's extremely outdated, gramps.


Let's see those regrettable tats!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I hate all things cancel culture. This seems fairly warranted though.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Good on them.

It's not a tramp stamp or gang sign, or a culturally appropriated design silkscreened onto tights. Might as well complain that a Muslim legislator keeps their head covered or about how an Orthodox Jew's hair.


....they do that already.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Olivia Pierson is the author of the book Western Values Defended: A Primer. A blurb for the book reads: "There is only one path to shining the light of understanding on the times in which we live, and that is to know our place in history."

Ah.  Yes.  I know these people well.  These are the same people that brought enlightenment to China in the form of opium addiction, and hoped to make them fully civilized in a few hundred years or so.  They're why we invaded Vietnam and Iraq.  To bring Western values and enlightenment to a bunch of filthy foreigners that have no gratitude for our exploitation and plundering ways.


Uhh, not to justify either of them, but no one was trying to "bring Western values and enlightenment" to Vietnam or Iraq. Our Europeans "friends" might have been, but our motives were purely political.
And when I was in Iraq, the few "Western civilization" types were all about Iraq being the location of the Garden of Eden and being the most-mentioned place in the Bible after Jerusalem.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tēnā koutou e hoa mā,"
"Ngā mihi nui ki a koutou"

Fun fact: The primary source of wealth for Pacific Island cultures is from vowels bought on Wheel of Fortune.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Did anyone at least sing "You're Welcome"?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she looks hardcore and she doesn't screw around.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Malenfant: some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 550x558]

That's extremely outdated, gramps.

Let's see those regrettable tats!


I don't have any at all, but see neck tattoos at work in an office. Times have changed.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, I dont get it. Shes the Kiwi Cindy Crawford.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: I don't have any at all, but see neck tattoos at work in an office.


Do you work in an office for an 'import/export company' with branches in South America?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Agree with above posters, however
Is that REALLY the best pic you could find of the Minister?


They put serious effort into carefully selecting the worst pic. That pic was deep down among the pics available of her, and they seriously made sure to choose that one.

Here'sanother pic, just totally randomly picked...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Normally I hate all things cancel culture. This seems fairly warranted though.


Way to champion your principles.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x867]


Congrats on being the first person to post this lazy meme instead of coming up with your own thought.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: baka-san: Agree with above posters, however
Is that REALLY the best pic you could find of the Minister?

They put serious effort into carefully selecting the worst pic. That pic was deep down among the pics available of her, and they seriously made sure to choose that one.

Here'sanother pic, just totally randomly picked...
[Fark user image image 425x265]


What a beut!
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katie Hopkins has a New Zealand cousin, and is probably related to all the female talking heads on Fox News.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Snort: Malenfant: some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 550x558]

That's extremely outdated, gramps.

Let's see those regrettable tats!

I don't have any at all, but see neck tattoos at work in an office. Times have changed.


I'm not gonna dig for it but Forbes did an article within the last handful of years about all the successful folks with tattoos in the "Nono" areas. The prudes can biatch all they want but chances are there's somebody in your family or social circle with tattoos that can buy and sell your ass.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering about the cross of ashes on your forehead thing on Ash Wednesday, but never really had a reason to bring it up before. I see cashiers and low-level workers with that shiat all the time but I can't say I've ever seen Joe Business Suit going to an important meeting with ash on his forehead, or a TV broadcaster, was wondering if it's considered "unprofessional."

::shrug::
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. This same author apparently thinks that 45 is a "civilized diplomat."
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Snort: Malenfant: some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 550x558]

That's extremely outdated, gramps.

Let's see those regrettable tats!

I don't have any at all, but see neck tattoos at work in an office. Times have changed.


My GF works for the county judicial system. She has tattoos; and frequently green, blue, or purple hair. She's had nothing but support from presiding judges, and only one complaint filed by some dude from another county who was in a class she taught (he was told to lighten up).
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a vicious "dis"  Haka ensued?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Normally I hate all things cancel culture. This seems fairly warranted though.


I admire your flip flop.

Censorship needs more support.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x867]


I didn't know the 1st Amendment applied to people living in New Zealand.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: I was wondering about the cross of ashes on your forehead thing on Ash Wednesday, but never really had a reason to bring it up before. I see cashiers and low-level workers with that shiat all the time but I can't say I've ever seen Joe Business Suit going to an important meeting with ash on his forehead, or a TV broadcaster, was wondering if it's considered "unprofessional."

::shrug::


You've never seen Joe Biden on Ash Wednesday, then.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x867]

Congrats on being the first person to post this lazy meme instead of coming up with your own thought.


I can't stand xkcd. 

Some stemmie draws stick figures and applies computer logic to every situation imaginable and pats himself on the back.

Then his legions of fans apply that same argument to every discussion.

"citation needed lol"
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

g.fro: You've never seen Joe Biden on Ash Wednesday, then.


No I haven't.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Ganon D. Mire: baka-san: Agree with above posters, however
Is that REALLY the best pic you could find of the Minister?

They put serious effort into carefully selecting the worst pic. That pic was deep down among the pics available of her, and they seriously made sure to choose that one.

Here'sanother pic, just totally randomly picked...
[Fark user image image 425x265]

What a beut!



Hwat's a 'beut'?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Magnanimous_J: Normally I hate all things cancel culture. This seems fairly warranted though.

I admire your flip flop.

Censorship needs more support.


This isn't censorship. Thanks for playing though.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is she related to Sandra Kaluiokalani?
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 550x558]


So only acceptable places for tats are upper chest, neck, and calves. Got it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rucker10: dothemath: Magnanimous_J: Normally I hate all things cancel culture. This seems fairly warranted though.

I admire your flip flop.

Censorship needs more support.

This isn't censorship. Thanks for playing though.


You need to run out and fetch a dictionary.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Malenfant: some_beer_drinker: [i.imgur.com image 550x558]

That's extremely outdated, gramps.


Meh... kinda.  Obviously that chart goes right out the window when you're talking about Maori tattoos or other cultures where it's traditional.

But for most people, getting a bunch of face tattoos that you think are cool when you're 20, is not going to be good for upwards mobility later in life.

Granted, much of the rest of the chart is outdated, nobody cares about sleeves anymore.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rucker10: dothemath: Magnanimous_J: Normally I hate all things cancel culture. This seems fairly warranted though.

I admire your flip flop.

Censorship needs more support.

This isn't censorship. Thanks for playing though.

You need to run out and fetch a dictionary.


How is an editor pulling a product censoring anyone? They aren't stopping her from getting published somewhere else. If anything it's a private company exercising their right to quality control.

You go fine a dictionary maybe.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is anyone concerned about her looks? She is the Foreign Affairs Minster in New Zealand, not a beauty pageant contestant.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dryad: Malenfant: I don't have any at all, but see neck tattoos at work in an office.

Do you work in an office for an 'import/export company' with branches in South America?


An office in the Chicago suburbs. It's time for you to accept that times have changed.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x867]

Congrats on being the first person to post this lazy meme instead of coming up with your own thought.


I take it your ass is still sore from the door hitting it on the way out?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: MythDragon: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x867]

Congrats on being the first person to post this lazy meme instead of coming up with your own thought.


Sarcastically calling a fat gal Cindy Crawford surely took a razor wit to pull off.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.