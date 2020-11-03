 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Psi Com, The Stranglers, New Order, and The Chameleons UK. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #162. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is your politics-free and voting-free thread for the day haha.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden Brown
Youtube hIxt_L1Hgok
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: this is your politics-free and voting-free thread for the day haha.


I VOTED *funny* on you post
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martina Topley Bird - Golden Brown - Festival fnac indéten
Youtube duuCd_gi2V0
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just about time for a smoke & to open a cold beer before the start
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sophie Ellis-Bextor : True faith cover
Youtube lE6T6QOhovg
 
bugdozer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dave Brubeck - Golden Brown
Youtube 2Qs1J612nZs
 
bugdozer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Orkestra Obsolete play Blue Monday using 1930s instruments - BBC Arts
Youtube cHLbaOLWjpc
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
student government asked if we at the station could announce all day to remind people to vote.

my response was "no."

if you are not smart enough to already know that today is election day, then i don't want you helping make decisions that affect me in the first place.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did she just say, "Fast Forward"???
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Did she just say, "Fast Forward"???


yes. yes she did. she hasn't gotten the show name AND dj name right yet. the o/u on this happening is 8 weeks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Did she just say, "Fast Forward"???

yes. yes she did. she hasn't gotten the show name AND dj name right yet. the o/u on this happening is 8 weeks.


Just can't get the staff
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow.
This Psi Com tune is really good
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone catch the NMA 40th anniversary gig the other week online?
Apparently it was pretty good & there was so much demand they had to stream it again a few times
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: Anyone catch the NMA 40th anniversary gig the other week online?
Apparently it was pretty good & there was so much demand they had to stream it again a few times


i hate all these bands doing their 40th anniversary stuff, when i was there 40 years ago :-\
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Anyone catch the NMA 40th anniversary gig the other week online?
Apparently it was pretty good & there was so much demand they had to stream it again a few times

i hate all these bands doing their 40th anniversary stuff, when i was there 40 years ago :-\


I had no idea they had been around for 40 years to be fair.
The Cure's 40th was a serious belter. I was way too young to be around when they kicked off but that Hyde Park show in 2018 was something else.
 
