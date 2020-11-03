 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   15-year-old Florida driver crashes SUV into pool after driving without a license. To be fair, Florida does not currently offer a submarine license   (clickorlando.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's the U-Boat commander?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In before...

vudukungfu: Who's the U-Boat commander?



Nevermind.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Florida Man Kid shows how it's done.  The 15 year old in Washington a few threads down only hit a power pole and left the car in drivable condition.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How do you wind up in a pool on a straight street where all the houses face the street?  I know.  I know.  Teenagers.  Did they drive on to the lawn at the house at the bottom of the street and try and drive around it?
 
Knockers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fairrrr.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think he flooded the engine.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The first time my dad tried to teach me how to drive was in Everglades National Park. I hit a tree at 2 mph. Before you judge, the car was a manual, and there was only 1 other camp there in the entire park.

/It was July in FL
//My dad is a sadist
///Three slashies
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 558x1263]
How do you wind up in a pool on a straight street where all the houses face the street?  I know.  I know.  Teenagers.  Did they drive on to the lawn at the house at the bottom of the street and try and drive around it?


Short cut,

Because Uncle Enzo gets upset if he has to give out free pizza because its over 30 minutes for delivery time.

cdn.dribbble.comView Full Size
 
