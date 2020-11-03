 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Voter)   Your final guesses for the 2020 electoral college map, let's see them   (270towin.com) divider line
265
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1710 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Nov 2020 at 10:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



265 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
305. Biden wins NC, PA, AZ, WI, MI, MN, NV, and everything else you'd expect. Trump wins FL, GA, IA, OH. Biden takes the one vote in NE and Trump takes the one in ME.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that yesterday's guesses were the final guesses. These must be the final final guesses.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden takes Texas as long as the 100k+ curbside pick up votes get counted.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
337 electoral votes for Biden. Book it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wins Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, and Newfoundland.

You libs are gonna be soooo pissed.
 
tomlennon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natural316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In good with the above comments as well as the article's guess
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
335 Biden.

Crossing fingers.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden: 388.  Book it.  Done.  Not going to provide a map because f$ck you - that's why.

/apologizes for unnecessary attack at the end there
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My best guess. Yes I know ME and NE break out their votes weirdly, though I haven't acccounted for that here. Also, any political prediction I make, I assume that FL and GA automatically go to the GOP (will be happy to be proven wrong).
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I thought that yesterday's guesses were the final guesses. These must be the final final guesses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
360 - Biden
178 - Der Trumpen Fuhrer
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict this thread won't age well at all.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hubris is one hell of a drug.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
tried to write Fark.... Didn't work..
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

8.5.2
 
IcyBlackHand [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<div align="center"><a href="https://www.270towin.com/maps/e2​Yyn"><img src="https://www.270towin.com/map-imag​es/e2Yyn.png" width="800"></a><br><small><img style="vertical-align:middle;" src="https://www.270towin.com/uploads/​3rd_party_270_30px.png" alt="" /> Click the map to create your own at <a href="https://www.270towin.com/maps/e2​Yyn">270toWin.com</a></small></div>
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried to find "USA on fire gif" but close as I could get...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I thought that yesterday's guesses were the final guesses. These must be the final final guesses.


A major event happened at midnight when the 5th Circuit shiatcanned the GOP attempt to remove 127000 drive-up votes in Houston and may flip Texas.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.thinglink.meView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



He's special.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a bet with a friend about Texas.  Loser makes breakfast for the winner.  If it goes blue, I'm asking for lox and capers on homemade mini-bagels, fresh fruit, and a cheese danish.
 
IcyBlackHand [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
270towin.comView Full Size
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Canadian, i just hope it's a crushing unambiguous defeat for Trump early on and there's no shenanigans. Please don't have a civil war.

The border will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

//Good lick, we're all counting on you.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I thought that yesterday's guesses were the final guesses. These must be the final final guesses.


No, the final final guesses come later.  These are the revised final guesses.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WE HAVE NOT SUFFERED ENOUGH!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my guess taking into account the actual votes.

Sadly, it's going to come down to the courts, so if one state flips we're farked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: [Fark user image 597x560]


He's special.


So you ARE colluding with Russia. Thanks for admitting it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Also, any political prediction I make, I assume that FL and GA automatically go to the GOP


THIS.
-
We should really be doing two maps - one with a breakdown of the states the candidates actually win, and another with the states the candidates will be awarded.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: 360 - Biden
178 - Der Trumpen Fuhrer


Yay. Our choices in an election between 2 conservative authoritarians.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: [Fark user image 425x375]
My best guess. Yes I know ME and NE break out their votes weirdly, though I haven't acccounted for that here. Also, any political prediction I make, I assume that FL and GA automatically go to the GOP (will be happy to be proven wrong).


This looks realistic.

GardenWeasel: Again?

[Fark user image 844x635]


I want whatever drugs you are taking.
 
I Havent Killed Anybody Since 1984 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
348 Biden - 190 Trump
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on nothing but wishes and guesses, I took Georgia and Texas and gave Pennsylvania to the Trumpanzees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: KarmicDisaster: I thought that yesterday's guesses were the final guesses. These must be the final final guesses.

A major event happened at midnight when the 5th Circuit shiatcanned the GOP attempt to remove 127000 drive-up votes in Houston and may flip Texas.


Are we to assume that a majority of those 127000 are for Biden? I mean, the GOP was trying to stop them, so probably so.
 
Displayed 50 of 265 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.