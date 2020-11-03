 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Emotion of the day: Zozobra
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My outrage doesn't even fit into a zozobra.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TFA: Another Mexican philosopher, Jorge Portilla (1918-1963), reminds us that these frameworks of meaning that hold our world together cannot be maintained by individuals alone. While each of us may find our own meaning in life, we do so against the backdrop of what Portilla described as a "horizon of understanding" that is maintained by our community. In everything we do, from making small talk to making big life choices, we depend on others to share a basic set of assumptions about the world. It's a fact that becomes painfully obvious when we suddenly find ourselves among people with very different assumptions.

Or, as another Culture might put it:

"An Outside Context Problem was the sort of thing most civilisations encountered just once, and which they tended to encounter rather in the same way a sentence encountered a full stop.

The usual example given to illustrate an Outside Context Problem was imagining you were a tribe on a largish, fertile island; you'd tamed the land, invented the wheel or writing or whatever, the neighbors were cooperative or enslaved but at any rate peaceful and you were busy raising temples to yourself with all the excess productive capacity you had, you were in a position of near-absolute power and control which your hallowed ancestors could hardly have dreamed of and the whole situation was just running along nicely like a canoe on wet grass... when suddenly this bristling lump of iron appears sailless and trailing steam in the bay and these guys carrying long funny-looking sticks come ashore and announce you've just been discovered, you're all subjects of the Emperor now, he's keen on presents called tax and these bright-eyed holy men would like a word with your priests."

- Iain Banks, Excission.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a striped Pokemon.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Philosophy? We don't need no steenkin' philosophy!

Build that wall!
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
black_knight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So...anxiety?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For some reason my mind went straight to

Dope Zebra - Rhett & Link (Official Original Video)
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Existentialism?
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cubs300
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Article about sums it up for me.  We could learn a lot from other countries.  Wonder why we don't?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those Mexicans have a word for everything!

But seriously, that was a very interesting read. Thanks, subby!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Followed by sussudio.
 
Mercury
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's why Kiwanis burns zozobra in effigy every year in Santa Fe.
 
Freek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cubs300: Article about sums it up for me.  We could learn a lot from other countries.  Wonder why we don't?


Because America, f*ck yeah?
 
Cheron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's "zozobra," the peculiar form of anxiety that comes from being unable to unfasten your date's bra
 
