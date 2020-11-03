 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   US surgeon general pleads not guilty to charge of being in park that was closed due to the coronavirus. To be fair, the moose out front shoulda told 'em   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WARNING: The Surgeon General has determined that voting Trump is hazardous to your health.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit, I almost lost my sip of coffee on that headline. Nice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people go to parks alone at night in the middle of a pandemic?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laws don't apply to Republicans*

*Restrictions subject to change upon change to far more reasonable regime.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "No one is given special treatment under the law regardless of who they are," said a statement from Deborah Kwan, a spokeswoman for the Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office. "All defendants have the same right to due process as anyone else."

LOL, pull the other one Hawaii
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised this hasn't been removed to federal court and dismissed.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do people go to parks alone at night in the middle of a pandemic?


I guess, to be fair, what better time is there? It's a pandemic and there's no one else there....
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But President Trump said he was going to appoint the best people!
You can't do this to the best people, peasant!
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOCK HIM UP!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: Laws don't apply to Republicans*

*Restrictions subject to change upon change to far more reasonable regime.


Chris Cuomo laughs in your general direction.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not suggesting for a minute that because he's the surgeon general ... his rights are any greater than other citizen," Green said. "But he shouldn't be treated worse because of that status. And that's exactly what they're doing."

...that's exactly what they're doing....by not giving him greater rights than any other citizen?

Seriously, that's the argument - that he's not subject to the restrictions that literally everyone else is, and that citing him for violating a statute (that he clearly violated) is wrong because....well, just because.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In case you are younger than 40

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do people go to parks alone at night in the middle of a pandemic?


Maybe he's one of the few people around who still play Ingress?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eKonk: "I'm not suggesting for a minute that because he's the surgeon general ... his rights are any greater than other citizen," Green said. "But he shouldn't be treated worse because of that status. And that's exactly what they're doing."

...that's exactly what they're doing....by not giving him greater rights than any other citizen?

Seriously, that's the argument - that he's not subject to the restrictions that literally everyone else is, and that citing him for violating a statute (that he clearly violated) is wrong because....well, just because.


If I remember right, he actually had papers that exempted him from their restrictions.  That's why he was there.  The disagreement is that he thought those papers allowed him to be on the beach as well.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA:
Adams told the officer he was visiting Hawaii to work with the governor on COVID-19 and didn't know parks were closed.

So fed offical on business to work with a state governor, somehow had no information on the current pandemic situaiotn for the state they were going to?
And in what way were the photos you were taking and the location you were in part of that work?

Just fooking come clean to mkaing a bone head mistake already you worthless fuknut, you undermine the very concept of the courts if you behave this way you turd whiff.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: eKonk: "I'm not suggesting for a minute that because he's the surgeon general ... his rights are any greater than other citizen," Green said. "But he shouldn't be treated worse because of that status. And that's exactly what they're doing."

...that's exactly what they're doing....by not giving him greater rights than any other citizen?

Seriously, that's the argument - that he's not subject to the restrictions that literally everyone else is, and that citing him for violating a statute (that he clearly violated) is wrong because....well, just because.

If I remember right, he actually had papers that exempted him from their restrictions.  That's why he was there.  The disagreement is that he thought those papers allowed him to be on the beach as well.


True, he was exempted from the 14-day self-quarantine restriction (which I'm fine with, for what it's worth).  And I can fully accept the claim that he was ignorant of the restrictions at the park/beach. What I don't accept is that his ignorance justifies his violation.

In all likelihood, he could plead no contest and have the case dismissed for court costs or some such. This just reeks of entitlement.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Laws don't apply to Republicans*

*Restrictions subject to change upon change to far more reasonable regime.


No more than the laws apply to looters, right?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the only Presidential administration where one shows a fatal character flaw by simply ACCEPTING the offer to join.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phaseolus: NewportBarGuy: Why do people go to parks alone at night in the middle of a pandemic?

Maybe he's one of the few people around who still play Ingress?


Guilty :(
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
INVISIBLE SEGWAY!!!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: NewportBarGuy: Why do people go to parks alone at night in the middle of a pandemic?

I guess, to be fair, what better time is there? It's a pandemic and there's no one else there....


I don't think that was the inference...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: INVISIBLE SEGWAY!!!!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theteacher: In case you are younger than 40

[Fark user image 259x194][Fark user image 253x199][Fark user image 250x167]


John Candy would have turned 70 this week.  :-(
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
