(KIRO-7 Seattle)   An entire nation mourns as a beloved parrot puppeteer passes away, and no amount of pining for the fjords can assuage it   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Sad  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad to hear he passed. Monty Python will never be the same.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy was from Rio de Janeiro.  I wonder how many people in that nation are mourning him now.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see anything that Pelosi passed.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem

TFA IS NOT ABOUT JOHN CLEESE OR MICHAEL PALIN
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And somehow I think Dilma Rousseff will be blamed for this too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted: hand, lefties need not apply
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I think it's time for a Pet Semetary reboot Brazilian style
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting something completely different.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I wish I spoke Portuguese, so i could watch some clips of this puppeteer in action. It makes me sad to think of all the funny people out there I can never fully appreciate, because I don't speak their language.

I might also add, the woman who was the co-host on the show with the parrot, Ana Maria Braga, looks pretty good for 71.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby you bastard, I thought another Monty Python member died.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a legacy. A life spent making people smile, and a nation mourns when you leave.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PirateKing: What a legacy. A life spent making people smile, and a nation mourns when you leave.


Yep, it's definitely one of the better ways to spend one's life, making people laugh. Sorry he was taken so young.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RIP talented man. You made us laugh, now we cry.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mr.Nutterbutter inconsolable.
 
huntercr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So it's like the Brazilian version of Lambchop?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/RIP Shari Lewis... you creeped me out as a kid, but you were one heck of an entertainer
 
