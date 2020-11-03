 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man convicted of sending death threats to the Princess of Orange, will now be navel-gazing in jail unless he can apeel   (kiro7.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was going to be about orange shiatgibbon's spawn

This one is actually    pretty
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's probably still pissed about that whole La Haye Sainte fiasco.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's bananas.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, maybe don't send death threats to people?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Princess of Orange

Ivanka?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I know who has jurisdiction here;
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She doesnt look Druish...
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why is this on the Seattle local news page?
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

baka-san: Thought this was going to be about orange shiatgibbon's spawn

This one is actually    pretty


Same figured a Trump daughter.
 
camarugala
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
God damn, she's thicker than I oatmeal. In more ways it seems from what I've read.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So...not Sweden then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: I think I know who has jurisdiction here;
[i.pinimg.com image 720x266]


You're half right:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Dem cheekbones!
/you know you would Studman
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She's 16. He should be planted under tulips or something.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

berylman: 'Dem cheekbones!
/you know you would Studman
[i1.wp.com image 800x450]


she's cute
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Feels for her


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sentenced to life in a Dutch oven.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I never understood the point of a death threat.  If you really want to kill them, why tip them off?

Maybe you have to be psychotic to appreciate the logic.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: I never understood the point of a death threat.  If you really want to kill them, why tip them off?

Maybe you have to be psychotic to appreciate the logic.


or very very angry
Never blow a threat off though
President Arthur found that out
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why is she called Princess Orange?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Outraged by the Huis van Oranje  usurping his shtick, especially including the "Hague" word, famous Donald will do a 180, and now always appear in black face, running as the first black president in 2024.

Ivanka, Melania, Jarrod, and Rudi will also undergo the same cosmetic magic, as will all campaign workers and "influencers."  Mike is on board.  Barr will be suing the original Black Lives Matter for infringement as soon as the Proud Boys adopt their new name.

"It's something I've been thinking about for some time," said Trump, "since Space Force couldn't deliver an invisibility cloak."   He added, "It's hard to build a golf course in a country that has both flush toilets and no extradiction.   Besides, China is much nicer to black leaders than Russia."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baka-san: Thought this was going to be about orange shiatgibbon's spawn

This one is actually    pretty


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: baka-san: Thought this was going to be about orange shiatgibbon's spawn

This one is actually    pretty

[Fark user image image 420x300]


Nope, she is a pretty girl

Key word here, GIRL, she's 16
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A pithy headline...
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: A pithy headline...


But full of zest
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Why is she called Princess Orange?


She is a princess of the House of Orange
The eldest, I think
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*Sulks*


No one has said anything about my username checking out

: (
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

