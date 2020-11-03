 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Even Howl is impressed   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subby
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline, subby. Also cool video.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comicbookreligion.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying all Asians do look the same. fark you, Koreans! You know which ones.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but Chinese building-walking robots are inferior to America's building waking robots.  Someone post up some videos of our building walking robots to show these degenerates how a world leader moves a building.

Someone...
Anyone....
You there?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howl's castle was wack
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Head: Good headline, subby. Also cool video.


Seconded. That video was really spiffy.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really cool
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That building makes for "architectural heritage"?
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: So you're saying all Asians do look the same. fark you, Koreans! You know which ones.


Username checks out. I think.

/so are ya Chinese or Japanese
 
Cervetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that 85 years old might warrant historical status someplace like here in Seattle, but you'd think China would consider that freshly-built.
 
wren337 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It saw the best minds of its generation?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Farking Awesome!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think we're up to five.
 
