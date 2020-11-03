 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Teenager steals parents' car, crashes into power pole causing power outage. Police considering charges, but he's positively grounded   (kiro7.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shocking, ain't it?
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How on earth did this go green
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohm, I'm telling.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. He's short.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watt was he thinking doing this in such a polarized world. Once he's fully charged he'll have plenty of time to consider his capacitance for negativity in his cell.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are considering charges as well as alternative measures....I'm gonna guess the kid's white.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate right here.
 
The Big H
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Origin_of_the_Feces: The police are considering charges as well as alternative measures....I'm gonna guess the kid's white.


He wasn't shot in the back?

White.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid needs a 2x4 upside the head.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't follow his parents Lead and went over the Line?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at all that damage really hertz
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Origin_of_the_Feces: The police are considering charges as well as alternative measures....I'm gonna guess the kid's white.


It's not like he offered any resistance.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How much you bet the kid was amped up or juiced on something?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well of course they are looking for another way to punish the kid; he comes from a good traditional nuclear family.  I'm sure that his family didn't mind him taking the car as long as he filled up the gas tank, so he won't be getting coal this Christmas.  They're just blowing some hot wind at the cops about being upset and saying damit to try to avoid trouble.  But that's what you gotta do in this geo political climate.  Which I personally think is quite sad; I swear this is the worst place in the solar system.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let me see if I understand this incident.

Protective parents limit the approach of the car keys, locking out the kid from the energizing the car. Unphased, the kid crosses the boundary. He travels down on a short path. Parents relay the car has been stolen. The officer closes the gap and flashes his warning lights to impede him. Kid opens up, switches lanes, and arcs right into a pole. This interrupts the normal source of power for few people for a short time. He claims the fault was his capacity for breaking was too low. 

Parents are going to be more restrictive now. Kid is going to be grounded for a long time.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So much for current events.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There will be a lot of tension at the dinner table tonight.
 
