 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 3, 2020 is 'candidate' as in: "I picked up my candidate in my 'free candy' van and it only cost me two lollipops"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
5
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sssssttttttttrrrrrreettttttccccchhhhhh​h
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
notes from your journal subby?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not cool, Subby. That would be an ice cream truck.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STFU with these. Seriously. They may sound clever in your empty little head, stubmitter, but these are roughly 16 levels below "dad joke" on the quality scale, i.e. subterranean.


tl;dr people can see you
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Used in a sentence
"After getting hit in the head with some soup, someone asked me what happened.  I told them the candidate."
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.