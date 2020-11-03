 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1979, communists, Nazis, and the Klu Klux Klan came together to sort out their views with guns supplied by the ATF   (history.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4aeETEoNfOg
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason I read that as ATM and was very confused.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are we looking at this shiat?

Politics in 1979 ain't politics in 2020.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: [YouTube video: The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979 (Official Music Video)]


billy corgan rides a rollercoaster
Youtube azhgpelu0vY
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember that.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The jury also ruled that there was no conspiracy between the Klan, local police, and the federal government to disrupt the rally or injure the protesters.

Fark user imageView Full Size


With handy picture of the jury in question.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds like a fun BBQ, who brought the salad?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read subby's headline as KKK vs Nazis which wasn't the case.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Norad: Why are we looking at this shiat?

Politics in 1979 ain't politics in 2020.


And yet Trump is President, still think nothing has changed?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I read subby's headline as KKK vs Nazis which wasn't the case.


Communists and nazis are different?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
88 Seconds... & Still Counting
Youtube Qq_JYHTHj74
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: I remember that.


I do too.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the reminder. Any new numbers for Covid deaths?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Thanks for the reminder. Any new numbers for Covid deaths?


Alot
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: morg: I read subby's headline as KKK vs Nazis which wasn't the case.

Communists and nazis are different?


Yes. Yes they are. Like, extremely different.

For starters, oppression, bigotry and violence aren't core parts of Communist ideology.

/For the slow, 'happened under Communist leaders' is not the same as 'a core part of the ideology'.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: morg: I read subby's headline as KKK vs Nazis which wasn't the case.

Communists and nazis are different?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: WillofJ2: morg: I read subby's headline as KKK vs Nazis which wasn't the case.

Communists and nazis are different?

Yes. Yes they are. Like, extremely different.

For starters, oppression, bigotry and violence aren't core parts of Communist ideology.

/For the slow, 'happened under Communist leaders' is not the same as 'a core part of the ideology'.


You must have never read anything from Babeuf, Marx, Engels, and Lenin.  You know the ideological edge of Socialism and Communism.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Trump as president back then without twitter it just kind of dies down without igniting several cities and gets erased from the history books, George Orwell.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Godscrack: Thanks for the reminder. Any new numbers for Covid deaths?

Alot


53,000 Greensboros.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was there.

Met fan with a gun is still a Met fan, I can tell you that.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funny, the headline is kinda vague, it almost seems to imply that the government armed both sides, instead of the fact that the authorities teamed up with and armed the nazis and klan.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
